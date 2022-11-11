Read full article on original website
straightarrownews.com
Biden, Xi meet; U of Virginia campus shooting; Dems take Senate
The highly anticipated meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping took place overnight; a shooting at the campus of the University of Virginia left three dead; and Democrats maintained control of the Senate with a key win over the weekend. These stories highlight the Daily Rundown for Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
Trump news – live: Fox News cuts away from 2024 announcement as low-energy speech gets poor reception
Fox News and other networks last night cut away from the live feed of Donald Trump’s long-expected 2024 presidential campaign announcement, part of a generally poor reaction to the uncharacteristically low-energy address.The twice-impeached former president declared that “America’s comeback starts now”, but appeared noticeably downcast as he made his announcement under the shadow of a disappointing midterm election result for which he is being blamed.More Republicans than ever are calling for their party to move on from Mr Trump after the promised “red wave” failed to materialise, leaving them with a thin House majority while Democrats still control the...
Leadership squeeze could push top Democrat out of key role in the House
As Republicans appear poised to take a slim House majority, Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer, the House Majority Leader, could face a squeeze at the top of the party's House leadership
straightarrownews.com
Midterms a flop for GOP except for DeSantis Florida win
Republicans failed to capitalize on historic trends and President Biden’s historically low approval ratings in the 2022 midterm elections. The GOP fell short in its attempt to regain control of the Senate. And while Republicans are inching toward victory in the lower chamber, the fate of the House remains unsettled. Straight Arrow News contributor Ben Weingarten says the midterms overall were a flop for the GOP, but Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ resounding win was a notable silver lining that should give the party reason to be hopeful.
Trolly New York Post Headline Proves Murdoch Is Done With Trump
He was once their esteemed president, but to the New York Post, Donald Trump is just another “Florida man” now. Following the former president’s announcement that he’s running for the job again in 2024, the Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid skewered Trump with a below-the-fold headline of “Florida Man Makes Announcement.” Readers of the Post had to traverse all the way to page 26 to read a short item on the announcement, which dubs Trump a “Florida retiree.” “If elected, Trump would tie Joe Biden as the oldest president to take office. His cholesterol levels are unknown, but his favorite food is a charred steak with ketchup,” the article reads. The move cements a pivot away from Trump for Murdoch, who has set his sights on riding the DeSantis wave as he attempts to merge Fox Corp and News Corp into one company again.“Florida Man Makes Announcement”@nypost pic.twitter.com/62mdVTWvRK— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) November 16, 2022 Read it at New York Po
straightarrownews.com
Russian mercenary fighting for Ukraine executed in video
Russia’s military and private mercenaries are known for their brutality. Over the weekend, the world got another example when a video titled “Hammer of Retribution” was posted recently to the Grey Zone Telegram channel. In the video, a man is seen with his head taped to what...
Pence says he was 'disappointed' in Trump for firing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson via tweet: book
"Trump was a pirate; Rex was a three-piece-suit company man. That difference is why, I believe, the relationship ultimately didn't work," Pence wrote.
Democrat Caraveo wins Colorado's new US House district
Colorado Democratic Rep. Yadira Caraveo has defeated Republican Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer in a tight race to win a U.S. House seat in a new district that stretches north of Denver’s suburbs.
Polish president says 'no proof' missile that landed in NATO territory was fired by Russia
Poland's President Andrzej said there is an 'indication' that the missile that killed two after crossing Polish border was an 'air defense missile.'
China Urges Calm After Russia-Ukraine War Missile Explodes in Poland
Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO secretary-general, said the blast was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile launched to intercept a Russia attack.
NATO says Russia 'ultimately responsible' for deaths in Poland that may have been from air defense missile
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that a preliminary investigation suggested that Ukrainian air defenses landed in Poland and killed two, but said that Russia was 'ultimately responsible.'
Gambling group estimates US will bet $1.8B on World Cup
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Americans will bet $1.8 billion on the World Cup this year, the first to be held while legal sports betting is widespread in the U.S., according to the casino industry's national trade group.About 20.5 million American adults plan to bet on the biggest soccer tournament in the world, legally or otherwise, the American Gaming Association estimated Tuesday. The majority plan to place bets online, with a bookie or at a physical sportsbook.The survey is the organization's first for World Cup betting.Thirty-one states plus Washington, D.C., currently offer legal sports betting, with five additional markets due to begin...
straightarrownews.com
Looks like Republicans voted to dump Trump
Many Republicans were expecting the GOP to win majorities in the House and Senate in this year’s midterm elections, thanks in part to Donald Trump’s endorsements of more than 330 GOP candidates. Now that it’s apparent the so-called “red wave” never materialized, many Republicans are starting to reconsider who might have the best shot at winning the 2024 presidential election. As Straight Arrow News contributor David Pakman argues, there’s one candidate that stands out: Ron DeSantis. And Trump isn’t happy about it one bit.
straightarrownews.com
Hobbs wins; Trump ’24 announcement; world population to top 8B
Katie Hobbs is projected to win the state’s gubernatorial election; Donald Trump is expected to announce his bid to run for president in 2024; and the world population is expected to surpass 8 billion. These stories highlight the Daily Rundown for Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Hobbs wins Arizona gubernatorial...
straightarrownews.com
Cotton demands answers on TikTok’s H-1B visas
TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance is using H-1B guest worker visas to get some of its employees into the United States. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., has expressed concerns about who those employees are and whether they could help the Chinese Communist Party access sensitive user information. “This threatens the...
straightarrownews.com
Study reveals rise in emergency room visits for suicidal children
According to a study published in the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the number of suicidal children visiting emergency rooms has “spiked in recent years.” The study, published Monday, analyzed data on 205 Illinois hospitals from January 2016 to June 2021. “[Emergency room] visits for suicidal ideation rose...
straightarrownews.com
Disguised Russian software from Pushwoosh found in US Army, CDC apps
According to an exclusive report from Reuters, thousands of apps on Apple’s App Store and Google Play contain software from a Russian technology company that has disguised itself as American. The company is called Pushwoosh. Notable apps affected include apps belonging to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the U.S. Army.
