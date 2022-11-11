He was once their esteemed president, but to the New York Post, Donald Trump is just another “Florida man” now. Following the former president’s announcement that he’s running for the job again in 2024, the Rupert Murdoch-owned tabloid skewered Trump with a below-the-fold headline of “Florida Man Makes Announcement.” Readers of the Post had to traverse all the way to page 26 to read a short item on the announcement, which dubs Trump a “Florida retiree.” “If elected, Trump would tie Joe Biden as the oldest president to take office. His cholesterol levels are unknown, but his favorite food is a charred steak with ketchup,” the article reads. The move cements a pivot away from Trump for Murdoch, who has set his sights on riding the DeSantis wave as he attempts to merge Fox Corp and News Corp into one company again.“Florida Man Makes Announcement”@nypost pic.twitter.com/62mdVTWvRK— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) November 16, 2022 Read it at New York Po

