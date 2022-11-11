ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Is the Supreme Court about to make another political decision?

If you think the Dobbs case overruling Roe v. Wade was a gut punch to fundamental rights, wait till you hear this one. American democracy is at risk of serious deterioration. A recent poll shows that 71 percent of Americans think so, but only 7 percent identified it as our most pressing problem.
Law & Crime

Justice Gorsuch Brings Up Garlic and Vampires as SCOTUS Considers Whether Foreign Bank Account Laws Could Mean Millions More in Penalties

The justices heard oral arguments Wednesday in a case involving a narrow issue of potentially massive importance: whether a person who violates the Bank Secrecy Act by failing to disclose foreign bank accounts commits separate offenses for each account or one offense for the overall failure to report. The case is Bittner v. United States, an appeal from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.
Fox News

Supreme Court could finally fire racialist university bureaucrats

In the Harvard and University of North Carolina affirmative-action cases, the Supreme Court has the opportunity to end our system of racial spoils in higher-education admissions. Indeed, recent arguments showed that a clear majority of justices are uneasy at best with the blatant use of racial preferences that especially harm Asian-American applicants.
NEWS10 ABC

Justices seem to favor most of Native child welfare law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court appeared likely Wednesday to leave in place most of a federal law that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children. The justices heard more than three hours of arguments in a broad challenge to the...
Law & Crime

Gorsuch Dissent Chides Colleagues and ‘Wrong’ Supreme Court Precedent for ‘Tinkering’ with ‘Ancient Tradition’ in Criminal Justice Reform Case About Jury Trials

Justice Neil Gorsuch penned a blistering dissent against a denial of a petition for writ of certiorari after the nation’s high court decided against hearing a case about criminal justice reform. The facts of the case stylized as Khorrami v. Arizona are fairly straightforward: “Arizona convicted Ramin Khorrami of...
19thnews.org

The Supreme Court’s multiracial women justices clap back at challenges to affirmative action in colleges

Monday’s oral arguments in two Supreme Court cases over the future of affirmative action at public and private universities highlighted a confluence of big moments for three of the court’s women justices. This October session is the first time the liberal side of the court is represented by all women, each of whom has held a position in government as a historic first.
The Conversation U.S.

When the Supreme Court loses Americans' loyalty, chaos – even violence – can follow

The Supreme Court’s historically low public standing has prompted a national conversation about the court’s legitimacy. It’s even drawn rare public comment from three sitting Supreme Court justices. What’s referred to by experts as the problem of “judicial legitimacy” may seem abstract, but the court’s faltering public support is about more than popularity. Eroding legitimacy means that government officials and ordinary people become increasingly unlikely to accept public policies with which they disagree. And Americans need only look to the relatively recent past to understand the stakes of the court’s growing legitimacy problem. Cost ‘paid in blood’ The Supreme Court’s 1954 decision...
