Virginia State

Newsweek

Putin Facing Revolt After Soldiers Aren't Paid

Over 100 conscripted Russian soldiers staged a revolt, saying that they have not been paid by the Russian government since being mobilized. The men from Chuvashia staged a strike in the training center in Ulyanovsk, reported independent Russian news organization 7x7 Horizontal Russia. The soldiers told the news outlet that they were promised 195,000 rubles (about $3,170) but never received the money, so they stopped fighting.
The Independent

Trump news – live: Mike Pence labels Trump ‘reckless’ in new Jan 6 interview

Mike Pence has blamed Donald Trump for endangering his and his family’s life during the January 6 riots at the US Capitol last year.“The president’s words were reckless,” Mike Pence tells ABC News in an interview set to air on Monday, adding he “endangered me and my family and everyone”.It comes as Lara Trump issued a warning to Florida Republican governor Ron DeSantis saying it would be “nicer” for him to stay out of the 2024 presidential nomination race, as he has emerged as the frontrunner to challenge Mr Trump during the midterm campaign.Meanwhile, Mr Trump faces the fury...
FLORIDA STATE
WRBL News 3

Ranking the Democrats who could run for president in 2024

CORRECTION: President Biden will turn 80 later this month. An earlier version of this story included incorrect information. Democrats bracing for a brutal midterm election instead got a big surprise: Democratic candidates performed much more strongly than many had expected.   The result will likely be one of the strongest performances for a president’s party […]
INDIANA STATE
The Hill

Schumer: Warnock will win because ‘he’s better for Georgia’

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is predicting Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia) will win reelection in a runoff against GOP candidate Hershel Walker because “he’s better” for the Peach State. Speaking to Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Schumer said it was Warnock who helped pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Bill and the…
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Midterm elections – live: Senator says Republican party is ‘dead’ after poll debacle

The Republican party is “dead” and needs to be buried to make way for “something new” following its poor performance in the midterm elections, senator Josh Hawley has said.Counting is still going on across the country but it has now been confirmed the Democrats will retain control of the Senate. And while the GOP is likely to take the House, it will do so with far fewer seats than predicted.Mr Hawley made his remarks after Democrat incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto’s victory over Republican challenger Adam Laxalt in Nevada, which secured the Senate result.He blamed the GOP leadership for their...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Ukraine becomes flashpoint as GOP eyes majority

Funding of Ukraine’s defense against Russian attacks is becoming a flashpoint among Republicans as the party nears taking the majority in the House and potentially the Senate. With Republicans poised to take the chairmanships of funding committees next year, calls by some to limit or end support to Ukraine...
IOWA STATE
The Hill

Kyiv lawmaker: Early results from US elections ‘very good for Ukraine’

Democrats’ strong showing in the midterm elections is “very good for Ukraine,” a member of the Ukrainian parliament told The Hill on Wednesday. Oleksiy Goncharenko, who is part of the European Solidarity party in Ukraine, welcomed the early results from the midterm elections, saying he closely followed the defeat of candidates who pushed a more isolationist foreign policy and the victory of lawmakers who have supported U.S. assistance for Ukraine.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
straightarrownews.com

Biden announces methane rule, touts accomplishments at Cop27

Highlighting his trip to the Cop27 global climate meeting in Egypt, President Joe Biden announced a supplemental rule cracking down on methane emissions. Friday’s announcement follows up on a rule he announced last year at Cop26 in Scotland. Last year’s rule targeted emissions from existing oil and gas wells...
straightarrownews.com

Loan forgiveness blocked; ammunition to Ukraine; Veterans Day

A judge blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide student loan forgiveness to millions of Americans; the U.S. will buy ammunition from South Korea to give to Ukraine; and America honors its veterans on Veterans Day. These stories highlight the Daily Rundown for Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Student loan...
TEXAS STATE

