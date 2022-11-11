ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

edglentoday.com

SIUE's Damarco Minor Is OVC Newcomer Of The Week

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE men's basketball sophomore transfer Damarco Minor (Chicago) has been selected as the Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week following the first week of the season. Minor made his SIUE debut with a double-double in the Cougars' season opener, helping lead SIUE to a dominating...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
gopios.com

Football Finishes Season with a Loss to Wash U

WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carroll University football team rounded out the 2022 regular season with a 6-4 overall record and 5-4 in CCIW games after a 7-37 loss to Washington University in St. Louis on Saturday. Austin Eichstaedt hauled in the lone TD of the game in the first quarter with a five-catch, 50-yard performance. Jonathan Rau led the team with 10 tackles on his senior day.
WAUKESHA, WI
St. Louis American

Saying Good-Bye to a Legend

The St. Louis community will get its chance to say good-bye to one of its most iconic figures this week in the great Martin Mathews, who passed away last week at the age of 97. For the past several days, I have been on social media reading one beautiful testimonial...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Battlehawks get 2nd pick in XFL draft

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Battlehawks will receive the second selection in the XFL Draft for the 2023 season. The draft will be held Nov. 16-17 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. A virtual lottery to randomly determine the order for the draft was held Monday morning. The D.C. Defenders have the first pick.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpinchhits.com

Hochman: This St. Louis native hit .325 in the minors. Then he died in Vietnam.

His name was destined to be on a baseball card, but it ended up on a tombstone first. On Saturday, a soft layer of snow coated the departed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Gloom loomed from the gray sky. In the 31-degree cold, the whipping wind was incessant. And inscribed on one of the off-white graves, which looked like all the others in this row, and every row, row after row, thousands and thousands of Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice, was his name:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Father McGivney Catholic Holds Open Meeting To Unveil Plans To Expand Future Of High School

GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School was not created overnight. A group of dedicated parents, grandparents, pastors, and other faithful volunteers began working on the “dream” of a school in 2005. In the fall of 2012 Father McGivney Catholic High School opened its doors to a group of 19 pioneer students. Fast forward to 2022, and Father Mcgivney Catholic High School is thriving - breaking records in athletics, admissions waiting lists, huge academic successes, strong faith formation of our McGivney community and now the school prepares for an expansion.
GLEN CARBON, IL
FOX 2

Forecast: When and where St. Louis snow should fall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Light snow is expected to fall all over the area starting very late tonight and going on until just before dawn on Tuesday. This snow will be light, but the timing of the most robust snow, in the hours between midnight and the morning rush, will lead to some challenges for […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Weather First Alert: Snow falls in St. Louis area Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region woke up Saturday morning to an unexpected surprise: snow! More than seven inches fell in parts of Illinois, including a whopping 7.5 inches in St. Clair County near the city of Freeburg and 6.1 inches at Scott Air Force Base. Other communities in Illinois, including Belleville, Waterloo and O’Fallon saw four to seven inches fall overnight. Here’s a look at the highest snow totals:
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Snow surprise overnight for metro-east

ST. LOUIS — This morning, there was a double-digit drop in temperature. Dress warm if you plan on facing these frigid temperatures this morning. On the Missouri side of the river, snow showers are possible. Check out this video from the metro-east, this is in Belleville. The snow there looks like it’s about two inches deep.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

More St. Louis businesses broken into, including popular BBQ restaurant

The police are looking into multiple overnight break-ins in the St. Louis area. It includes several businesses that were targeted at the same strip mall. More St. Louis businesses broken into, including …. The police are looking into multiple overnight break-ins in the St. Louis area. It includes several businesses...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Lizzo announces St. Louis tour stop

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Lizzo will bring her tour to St. Louis in April 2023!. The three-time Grammy and Emmy award-winning superstar will bring the second North American leg of her The Special 2Our to the Enterprise Center on April 25. Tickets go on sale to the public at...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Snow clean-up is underway in the Metro East

METRO EAST, Ill. (KMOV) - Some people in the Metro East woke up to multiple inches of snow Saturday morning, leading to unexpected clean-ups. O’Fallon, Illinois resident Keith Robinder is spending the rest of his Saturday cleaning up. “I was expecting a dusting so I just came out and...
MASCOUTAH, IL

