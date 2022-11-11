Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
edglentoday.com
Five Players From 2022 IHSA Class 4A State Champion Edwardsville Baseball Team Sign Letters Of Intent To Play In College
EDWARDSVILLE - Five members of the Edwardsville High School 2022 IHSA Class 4A state championship baseball team signed letters of intent to attend various colleges in a ceremony held Wednesday night at the high school's Media Center. Riley Iffrig, an infielder, signed to play at Indiana State University in Terre...
edglentoday.com
SIUE's Damarco Minor Is OVC Newcomer Of The Week
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE men's basketball sophomore transfer Damarco Minor (Chicago) has been selected as the Ohio Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week following the first week of the season. Minor made his SIUE debut with a double-double in the Cougars' season opener, helping lead SIUE to a dominating...
gopios.com
Football Finishes Season with a Loss to Wash U
WAUKESHA, Wis. – The Carroll University football team rounded out the 2022 regular season with a 6-4 overall record and 5-4 in CCIW games after a 7-37 loss to Washington University in St. Louis on Saturday. Austin Eichstaedt hauled in the lone TD of the game in the first quarter with a five-catch, 50-yard performance. Jonathan Rau led the team with 10 tackles on his senior day.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Saint Louis leads off updated Top 25 And 1 following impressive start
Saturdays in November are typically light days in college basketball because football dominates every television window. Thus, most prominent programs simply schedule around it, which is why Saint Louis was the only team in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings to play Saturday. Final score:...
St. Louis American
Saying Good-Bye to a Legend
The St. Louis community will get its chance to say good-bye to one of its most iconic figures this week in the great Martin Mathews, who passed away last week at the age of 97. For the past several days, I have been on social media reading one beautiful testimonial...
KMOV
Battlehawks get 2nd pick in XFL draft
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Battlehawks will receive the second selection in the XFL Draft for the 2023 season. The draft will be held Nov. 16-17 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. A virtual lottery to randomly determine the order for the draft was held Monday morning. The D.C. Defenders have the first pick.
stlmag.com
Inside the fight to keep St. Mary's and Rosati-Kain Catholic schools open
On the day the email went out to St. Mary’s High School parents informing them that the Archdiocese of St. Louis was going to be closing the Catholic school at the end of the academic year, Bob Schillinger had to break the news to his son, Bobby, who is a junior at the all-boys school, after his soccer game.
edglentoday.com
Goshen Academy Of Martial Arts Plans To Carry On Long Tradition Of Service, Ed-Glen Chamber Hosts Ribbon Cut
GLEN CARBON - The Goshen Academy of Martial Arts - Edwardsville/Glen Carbon - had a ribbon cut last week to celebrate new owner Nathan Wilkening. Wilkening plans to continue to change the lives of children and adults through martial arts. The Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce hosted the ribbon cut.
stlpinchhits.com
Hochman: This St. Louis native hit .325 in the minors. Then he died in Vietnam.
His name was destined to be on a baseball card, but it ended up on a tombstone first. On Saturday, a soft layer of snow coated the departed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Gloom loomed from the gray sky. In the 31-degree cold, the whipping wind was incessant. And inscribed on one of the off-white graves, which looked like all the others in this row, and every row, row after row, thousands and thousands of Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice, was his name:
edglentoday.com
Father McGivney Catholic Holds Open Meeting To Unveil Plans To Expand Future Of High School
GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School was not created overnight. A group of dedicated parents, grandparents, pastors, and other faithful volunteers began working on the “dream” of a school in 2005. In the fall of 2012 Father McGivney Catholic High School opened its doors to a group of 19 pioneer students. Fast forward to 2022, and Father Mcgivney Catholic High School is thriving - breaking records in athletics, admissions waiting lists, huge academic successes, strong faith formation of our McGivney community and now the school prepares for an expansion.
Forecast: When and where St. Louis snow should fall
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Light snow is expected to fall all over the area starting very late tonight and going on until just before dawn on Tuesday. This snow will be light, but the timing of the most robust snow, in the hours between midnight and the morning rush, will lead to some challenges for […]
edglentoday.com
More Than 300 Local Vendors Attract Capacity Crowd At Tiger Band Art & Craft Fair
EDWARDSVILLE - The annual Edwardsville Band Boosters, Tiger Band Art & Craft Fair featured handcrafted items from more than 300 local vendors and was packed through the day on Saturday at EHS. EHS Band Director Ryan Lipscomb said the art and craft fair celebrated its 30th anniversary on Saturday. “This...
Mayor of St. Peters questions ARPA fund allocation in Missouri
St. Peters officials want to know why the city received the lowest amount of federal ARPA funds of any other Missouri city.
LIST: 5 must-know St. Louis slang terms
Several areas throughout the world have their fair share of local speech, and St. Louis is infamous for its citywide colloquialisms.
Weather First Alert: Snow falls in St. Louis area Saturday morning
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis region woke up Saturday morning to an unexpected surprise: snow! More than seven inches fell in parts of Illinois, including a whopping 7.5 inches in St. Clair County near the city of Freeburg and 6.1 inches at Scott Air Force Base. Other communities in Illinois, including Belleville, Waterloo and O’Fallon saw four to seven inches fall overnight. Here’s a look at the highest snow totals:
Snow surprise overnight for metro-east
ST. LOUIS — This morning, there was a double-digit drop in temperature. Dress warm if you plan on facing these frigid temperatures this morning. On the Missouri side of the river, snow showers are possible. Check out this video from the metro-east, this is in Belleville. The snow there looks like it’s about two inches deep.
KMOV
Fatal accident closes all lanes of WB I-70 in Wentzville for several hours
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All lanes of westbound I-64 were closed in Wentzville for several hours Tuesday due to an accident involving a semi. The accident happened near the I-70/64 interchange around 6:30 a.m., and it caused a back-up for westbound traffic. Traffic was forced to exit onto Highway 61.
FOX2now.com
More St. Louis businesses broken into, including popular BBQ restaurant
The police are looking into multiple overnight break-ins in the St. Louis area. It includes several businesses that were targeted at the same strip mall. More St. Louis businesses broken into, including …. The police are looking into multiple overnight break-ins in the St. Louis area. It includes several businesses...
KMOV
Lizzo announces St. Louis tour stop
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Lizzo will bring her tour to St. Louis in April 2023!. The three-time Grammy and Emmy award-winning superstar will bring the second North American leg of her The Special 2Our to the Enterprise Center on April 25. Tickets go on sale to the public at...
KMOV
Snow clean-up is underway in the Metro East
METRO EAST, Ill. (KMOV) - Some people in the Metro East woke up to multiple inches of snow Saturday morning, leading to unexpected clean-ups. O’Fallon, Illinois resident Keith Robinder is spending the rest of his Saturday cleaning up. “I was expecting a dusting so I just came out and...
Comments / 0