Jackets Visit Auburn for Midweek Tilt
Georgia Tech is coming off two home wins, most recently defeating Kennesaw State on Sunday. Led by a trio of Yellow Jackets in double figures, the Jackets collected a 65-39 decision to move to 2-0 on the season. Fifth-year transfer Cameron Swartz had led the Jackets offensively in both early games. The Marietta, Ga., native notched 19 points in the season-opener against Georgia State and followed that performance with 14 points against Kennesaw State. Sophomore transfer, Kayla Blackshear has earned the start in both games to start the season, and leads Tech on the boards, collecting 7.5 rebounds per game.
Jackets Wrap Up ACC Slate at North Carolina
Saturday, Nov. 19 · 5:30 p.m. ET · Chapel Hill, N.C. · Kenan Stadium. Linebacker Ayinde Eley (2 – above) is one of only two NCAA Division I FBS players since 2000 (Virginia’s Micah Kiser in 2016 is the other) with as many as 98 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries through his team’s first 10 games of the season.
VIDEO: Coach Key Weekly Press Conference
Coach Key talks to media ahead of Georgia Tech's ACC finale at UNC on Saturday. In a unified endeavor, Georgia Tech, the Georgia Tech Foundation, Georgia Tech athletics and the Alexander-Tharpe Fund have come together to accelerate funding for student-athlete scholarships with the launch of the Competitive Drive Initiative. The initiative kicks off with the Accelerate GT Match Program, where any new gift to the A-T Fund’s Athletic Scholarship Fund made through Dec. 31 will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Georgia Tech Foundation, up to $2.5 million. Should Accelerate GT reach its $2.5 million fundraising goal, the matching gift would result in a $5 million impact for Georgia Tech athletics. To learn more and to contribute online, visit atfund.org/accelerate.
Tech Sets Another New Record for NCAA Graduation Success Rate
In addition to reaching an all-time high as a department, nine of Tech’s 13 teams* – men’s cross country/track & field, women’s cross country/track & field, football, golf, softball, men’s swimming & diving, women’s swimming & diving, men’s tennis and volleyball – all have individual team GSRs that are at or above than the national average in their respective sports. Leading the way are golf, softball, men’s tennis and volleyball, which all have a perfect 100% graduation success rate.
Jackets Roll Past Kennesaw State, 65-39
THE FLATS – A trio of Yellow Jackets finished with double-figure scoring totals, propelling Georgia Tech to a 65-39 victory over Kennesaw State Sunday afternoon in McCamish Pavilion. The Yellow Jackets (2-0) came out on fire, racking up three assists on the first four field goals and forcing Kennesaw...
Kale Fontenot Signs Letter-of-Intent with Tech Golf
THE FLATS – AJGA All-American Kale Fontenot of Lafayette, La., has signed a national letter-of-intent to join Georgia Tech’s golf team, head coach Bruce Heppler announced. Fontenot earned honorable mention All-America honors by the American Junior Golf Association in early November following a 2022 year in which he captured one tournament victory and a pair of runner-up finishes in junior golf events. Fontenot is listed No. 31 in the Rolex AJGA Boys Rankings. He also is ranked No. 32 overall in the Junior Golf Scoreboard (No. 25 in the class of 2023), and No. 66 in the Golfweek Boys Rankings (No. 31 in the class of 2023).
