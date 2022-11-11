Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Hey Yank! It's football, not soccer. Or is it?
The last time England met the United States in the World Cup, the ingenious types at The Sun, Britain’s largest tabloid newspaper, quickly got their minds together for a suitably jingoistic headline. "Here’s hopin’ that England United Shoot Some Totally Awesome Strikes Past The Goaltender In the Soccerball World...
FOX Sports
Light filters, foosball and a barber shop: How the USMNT is living in Qatar
There was an unshakable perception about two recent United States men’s soccer head coaches, and both of them came with a slight dose of exaggeration. Bob Bradley, it was said, had a school principal’s approach to discipline, which is why he sequestered his squad at a remote South African farm for the 2010 World Cup, complete with stone walls and barbed wire.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: Messi, Neymar, Mbappe lead Golden Ball futures lines
The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off at the end of this week, which means soccer futures bettors are looking for fun ways to make money!. One of those bets would be the Golden Ball, the award presented to the best player in the tournament. Will the 2014 Golden Ball...
