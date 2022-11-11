ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Emma Thompson and Kenneth Branagh’s Relationship Timeline: The Way They Were

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12rSWv_0j7zLcdS00

Love actually … not? Emma Thompson and Kenneth Branagh went from working together to falling in love in real life — while also weathering his affair with Helena Bonham Carter — before the pair ultimately split.

The British actors met in 1987 while filming the series Fortunes of War and started to date shortly after . Two years later, Thompson and Branagh tied the knot and continued to work on various projects together .

“He was incandescent with ambition and performance energy,” the Nanny McPhee actress recalled of her former flame in an interview with The New Yorker in November 2022. “Like two mating lobsters, we clashed claws.”

In September 1995, however, they announced their separation — citing their conflicting work schedules as the reason for their split. It later came out that the Henry V actor had an affair with Bonham Carter while he was married to the Oscar winner, which caused their romance to take a turn for the worse .

“I was utterly, utterly blind to the fact that he had relationships with other women on set,” Thompson told The New Yorker in a profile published in November 2022. “What I learned was how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to deceive yourself.”

She added: “I was half alive. Any sense of being a lovable or worthy person had gone completely.”

The Love Actually star revealed in February 2018 that she took inspiration from her experience with Branagh's infidelity to deliver her iconic emotional scene in the holiday film .

“That scene where my character is standing by the bed crying is so well known because it’s something everyone’s been through,” Thompson said during a fundraiser for the Tricycle Theatre at the time. “I had my heart very badly broken by Ken. So, I knew what it was like to find the necklace that wasn’t meant for me. Well, it wasn’t exactly that, but we’ve all been through it.”

After splitting from Branagh, the Cruella actress went on to date actor Greg Wise . The pair, who met while working on the 1995 film adaptation of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility , married in 2003 after dating for eight years and share two children, Gaia and Tindyebwa Agaba.

For his part, the Dunkirk actor went on to date Bonham Carter until 1999. After the two called it quits, the Sweeney Todd actress moved on with Tim Burton in 2001. Burton and the Fight Club star share two children and “separated amicably” in December 2014.

“Did I work with Ken? I can’t remember anything, although there’s a reason the memory goes,” the Emmy nominee told The Guardian in October 2020 while reflecting on her relationship with Branagh. “You know, Ken avoided directing me once we were together because it can be complicated and I think he didn’t want — anyway, that’s all blood under the bridge.”

Thompson used the exact same phrasing — “all blood under the bridge” — when she spoke about her ex-husband's relationship with the Les Misérables star in a November 2013 interview with the U.K.’s Sunday Times.

“You can’t hold on to anything like that. It’s pointless,” the Saving Mr. Banks actress said at the time. “I haven’t got the energy for it. Helena and I made our peace years and years ago.”

Branagh, Thompson and Bonham Carter all later had roles in the Harry Potter franchise. Wise and Bonham Carter also went on to appear in The Crown in separate seasons.

Relive Thompson and Kenneth Branagh’s relationship:

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Emma Thompson Felt ‘Half Alive’ After Learning of Ex-Husband Kenneth Branagh’s Affair With Helena Bonham Carter

Reflecting on a dark time. Emma Thompson opened up about her split from ex-husband Kenneth Branagh, who had an affair with Helena Bonham Carter during their marriage. “I was utterly, utterly blind to the fact that he had relationships with other women on set,” the Oscar winner, 63, told The New Yorker in a profile published earlier this month. “What I learned was how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to deceive yourself.”
IndieWire

Hugh Grant Was Annoyed by Emma Thompson’s ‘Sense and Sensibility’ Crying Scenes: He Was ‘So Cross’

Emma Thompson’s emotive acting style has ruffled a few feathers, actually. The Oscar winner, who iconically wept to Joni Mitchell in “Love Actually,” revealed that her two-time co-star Hugh Grant was frustrated with her improvising tears during 1995’s “Sense and Sensibility.” Thompson won the Academy Award for the screenplay for the film. Thompson played Elinor Dashwood, who is secretly in love with Grant’s character Edward Ferrars, who is engaged to someone else. After learning that Edward did not, in fact, get married, Elinor is overcome with emotion. “She was not aware of what was inside her, and it suddenly emerges,” Thompson said in...
People

Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Fox and Pollan share a secret to their longevity Michael J. Fox's love story with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, is one for the ages. Fox, 61, met Pollan, 62, after she was cast in 1985 as his girlfriend on his hit '80s sitcom Family Ties, though it was later that the two became a couple while making the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City. Now married 34 years, they share four children: son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and youngest daughter Esmé,...
Closer Weekly

Michael Learned Reveals She ‘Fell Madly in Love’ With Richard Gere During Her Iconic Career

Through the 1970s, Michael Learned was best known as TV’s Olivia Walton, the warmhearted and hardworking mother of eight on The Waltons. “I was 32. They were looking for a woman in her 40s with long red hair. I had short blond hair,” Michael, 83, recalls to Closer. “Who knows why they picked me? I must have had somebody in my corner.” Michael stayed with the popular Depression-era drama for seven seasons, earning six Emmy nominations for Lead Actress and winning three times.
People

Evan Rachel Wood Didn't Know How to Tell Son, 9, His Mom 'Makes Out with Harry Potter' in New Film

"You can't watch mom make out with Harry Potter," she joked during her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers Evan Rachel Wood is sharing the hilarious reason she didn't let her son visit her on the set of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actress, 35, shared that her 9-year-old son was excited to learn she was working with Harry Potter alum Daniel Radcliffe on the film. "We watched all the Harry Potter films together and I told him I was working with Daniel Radcliffe and...
disneydining.com

Filmmaker Tim Burton Says Johnny Depp is “Suburban White Trash”

Veteran filmmaker Tim Burton recently spoke about Johnny Depp, strangely comparing himself to Depp by saying that they are both “suburban white trash.”. Tim Burton is known for his, well, “interesting” take on filmmaking. His is a style that can only be described as “Burtonesque.” Far Out Magazine describes Burton’s style in this way:
Daily Mail

Princess Diana flashes a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed following the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles in an explosive trailer for The Crown's fifth series

The trailer for series five of The Crown appears to show Princess Diana flashing a flirty look at Dodi Al-Fayed. The Crown fans have gone wild online after Netflix released the explosive trailer for the royal drama's much anticipated fifth series. The trailer showed the moment the Princess, sitting beside...
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

244K+
Followers
24K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy