After losing 10 seniors from last year’s 34-0, state-championship squad, the Wayzata High girls volleyball team entered the 2022 season with a degree of uncertainty. Early in the season, the Trojans’ bid for a state-record winning streak was cut short by a tournament loss to Northfield. Later, section rival Champlin Park defeated the Trojans, as well, so at the end to the regular season, the Trojans stood 23-4 overall. Flash...

WAYZATA, MN ・ 14 HOURS AGO