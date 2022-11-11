ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
TheStreet

Big Short Michael Burry Says Don't Touch Crypto Unless...

It's a difficult time ahead for crypto investors. Just when they thought the wounds caused in the summer by a credit crunch at prominent lenders like Voyager Digital and Celsius Network were about to be healed, new wounds have just been inflicted upon them. The crypto empire of former billionaire...
sfstandard.com

Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse

A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
TheStreet

Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
Business Insider

FTX's crypto empire was reportedly run by a bunch of roommates in the Bahamas who dated each other, according to the news site that helped trigger the company's sudden collapse

CoinDesk reported Thursday that FTX was run by a "cabal of roommates." These roommates also were reportedly in and out of dating relationships with each other. CoinDesk also leaked the balance sheet that led to the unraveling of SBF's empire. As Sam Bankman-Fried falls further down the cryptocurrency mineshaft, the...

