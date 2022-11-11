Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Says End of Market Meltdown in Sight, Details Bitcoin, Solana and FTT Price Targets
A crypto trader known for accurately predicting the previous market crash earlier this year thinks the current digital asset price downtick is “far from over.”. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo warns his 604,900 Twitter followers that the next leg down for crypto is “incoming.”. Capo predicts that...
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
Big Short Michael Burry Says Don't Touch Crypto Unless...
It's a difficult time ahead for crypto investors. Just when they thought the wounds caused in the summer by a credit crunch at prominent lenders like Voyager Digital and Celsius Network were about to be healed, new wounds have just been inflicted upon them. The crypto empire of former billionaire...
Inside the ruthless moves Binance's CEO made to bring Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX to its knees
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao agreed to buy Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX in a dramatic climax of the rivalry between the two billionaires. While some have talked about the rescue in terms of a bailout, it comes only after CZ weakened confidence in FTX's financial position. With Bankman-Fried's net worth crashing...
Mark Zuckerberg has a $10 billion plan to make it impossible for remote workers to hide from their bosses
During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, Zuckerberg discussed plans to bring avatars—digital stand-ins for human workers—to video chats. At least digital humanoids don’t get Zoom fatigue—yet. During the Meta Connect 2022 live keynote last week, CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed his new plans for...
Jeff Bezos, one of the world’s richest men, warns the rest of us about economic recession: ‘Batten down the hatches’
Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and one of the world’s richest men, has dire predictions for the US economy in the near future. On Tuesday Mr Bezos retweeted a CNBC clip in which Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon advised business owners to begin preparations for volatile markets in the coming months.
sfstandard.com
Mark Zuckerberg, Tom Brady, Gisele Lose Billions in FTX Crypto Exchange Collapse
A cryptocurrency exchange crash has wiped out almost $2 billion in investor cash, affecting high profile celebrities, pension funds and lesser-known Bay Area billionaires. The FTX exchange ensnared many prominent investors and individuals before it crashed Tuesday. FTX counted celebrities such as NFL star Tom Brady and ex-wife Gisele Bundchen...
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup that's building a massive refinery to turn alcohol into jet fuel
A Bill Gates fund invested $50 million in a startup making sustainable aviation fuel from ethanol. The Breakthrough Energy fund made the grant to LanzaJet, which is building its first commercial plant. LanzaJet's ethanol is derived from products like sugarcane and waste corn. An organization founded by Bill Gates has...
Business Insider
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction
The business world is dazed. The declaration felt like an explosion, and everyone in the market shook as they absorbed the impact. The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Though investors and fans...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
FTX's crypto empire was reportedly run by a bunch of roommates in the Bahamas who dated each other, according to the news site that helped trigger the company's sudden collapse
CoinDesk reported Thursday that FTX was run by a "cabal of roommates." These roommates also were reportedly in and out of dating relationships with each other. CoinDesk also leaked the balance sheet that led to the unraveling of SBF's empire. As Sam Bankman-Fried falls further down the cryptocurrency mineshaft, the...
Only 5 billionaires including the founders of Zynga, FTX and 23andme have signed up to The Giving Pledge this year
The number of billionaires pledging to give away most of their wealth has fallen to a record low. Only five have signed up for The Giving Pledge in 2022, down from 14 last year. Jeff Bezos is noticeably missing from the list, but his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott is on it.
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible Americans' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible American residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
As FTX collapses, Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital is trying to buy back the 30% stake Sam Bankman-Fried bought 2 months ago
Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital is trying to buy back 30% of his company that FTX purchased a few months ago. Just before FTX announced it filed for bankruptcy, he told CNBC that his legal team is working to repurchase FTX's stake. "There's no question that we're in a worse position....
dailyhodl.com
Shark Tank Star Kevin O’Leary Says Crypto Holders Will Witness Something ‘Remarkable’ in January 2023
Venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary is predicting that an upcoming meeting of world leaders will put crypto in the limelight. In a new interview, the Shark Tank investor says that digital assets will be one of the top issues that will be tackled during the World Economic Forum annual meeting that will take place in Davos, Switzerland in January next year.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene loses up to $41,000 after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Says Dogecoin and a Top-20 Ethereum-Based Altcoin Are Primed for Explosive Rallies
A popular crypto analyst says Dogecoin (DOGE) and Polygon (MATIC) are primed for huge rallies as markets move sideways. The pseudonymous trader known as Kaleo tells his 538,100 Twitter followers that Dogecoin is consolidating around a baseline bullish price at $0.13 and he predicts a more than 50% price bounce.
China is facing a full-blown debt crisis with $8 trillion at risk as Xi Jinping eyes an unprecedented 3rd term
China's mounting local government debt is already a crisis, experts say, with nearly $8 trillion at risk. Bonds issued by local government financing vehicles are on the verge of default amid a broader property market crash. The grim financial picture comes as Xi Jinping seeks an unprecedented third term as...
