ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thenewscrypto.com

FTX U.S Plans To Enable Withdrawal of Ethereum and MATIC

As per SBF, the outage is limited to FTX International. Recently FTX filed for bankruptcy. On Friday, FTX announced that ETH withdrawals will once again be available on the FTX US platform. In addition, customers who want to withdraw Polygon (MATIC) must cancel all outstanding withdrawals and submit a new withdrawal request as ERC20 MATIC.
decrypt.co

FTX Crisis Is a 'Gift to Bitcoin Haters': Kraken Founder Jesse Powell

In a lengthy Twitter thread against the FTX exchange, Jesse Powell said the crisis was "a massive setback" for the industry. Jesse Powell, the founder and former CEO of centralized exchange Kraken, has taken to Twitter to air his thoughts on the bombshell of FTX’s liquidity crisis this week.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT

The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
TheStreet

Why Bitcoin and Crypto Are in Crisis Today

Difficult to ignore these three letters in the last few days. You are probably living on another planet if you haven't seen or heard them in the news. A little catch-up: These letters are the name of a big player in the cryptocurrency industry, a player which imploded overnight. Until...
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik on Former FTX CEO: ‘Sam the Human Being Deserves Love’

On Sunday (13 November 2022), Ethereum Foundation Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin shared his thoughts on Sam Bankman-Fried (aka “SBF”), Co-Founder and CEO of insolvent crypto exchange FTX. As you probably know, on 10 November 2022, SBF took to Twitter to talk about how he had “f*ucked up” at FTX...
thenewscrypto.com

Over $1 Billion of Customer Funds Missing From FTX Records

FTX had moved about $10 billion to Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried utilized a “backdoor” in FTX’s accounting system as per sources. At least $1 billion in customer deposits have reportedly vanished from the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, according to a report by the news agency Reuters. Two former...
thenewscrypto.com

FTX Former CEO SBF Denies Rumors Fleeing to Argentina

ADS-B Exchange users discovered his private plane’s whereabouts. Bankman-Fried apparently shares a Nassau penthouse with numerous other people. As the tale of his defunct cryptocurrency exchange played out in near real-time on Twitter, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried refuted reports that he had fled to Argentina. On November 12, Bankman-Fried (SBF) texted Reuters to confirm that he was still in The Bahamas. He told Reuters, “Nope,” when asked directly whether he had traveled to Argentina, as the reports claim.
thenewscrypto.com

Struggling Crypto Exchange FTX Files For Bankruptcy

The exchange went from a $32 billion value to insolvency in a matter of days. FTT has dropped by over 27% in the previous hour following the announcement. FTX has formally declared bankruptcy. Liquidity dried up, user funds were frozen, and competitor exchange Binance pulled up its non-binding deal to purchase FTX, sending the firm from a $32 billion value to insolvency in a matter of days.
decrypt.co

'Like a 1930s Dictator': Vitalik Buterin Lays Into Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX

Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum co-founder and perhaps one of the most recognizable people in crypto, chastised ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried today when asked about the businessman and the collapse of his exchange. At the LaBitConf conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the man behind the second-biggest cryptocurrency said the colossal collapse of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy