Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the FTX crypto fiasco will keep regulators up at night as they scramble to catch up
Mohamed El-Erian said the FTX crypto chaos will keep regulators up at night. That's because they will be playing "massive" catch-up, after FTX revealed a liquidity crunch. He said what's happening with cryptocurrencies is "stunning" as the market sheds value. Top economist Mohamed El-Erian said the latest mess in crypto...
Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world
Changpeng Zhao is the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Zhao — who's often known as CZ — is one of the most prominent people in cryptocurrency, as well as the wealthiest person in the industry. With a net worth of $16.4 billion as...
Coinbase's CEO says FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried reached out for emergency funds: 'It felt like a pretty bad situation that we wanted to stay away from'
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed to CNBC that Sam Bankman-Fried approached him to try to raise emergency funds for FTX. Armstrong said it quickly became clear it wasn't a good investment for Coinbase. "It felt like a pretty bad situation," he said. The revelation comes as Bankman-Fried looks for investors...
thenewscrypto.com
FTX U.S Plans To Enable Withdrawal of Ethereum and MATIC
As per SBF, the outage is limited to FTX International. Recently FTX filed for bankruptcy. On Friday, FTX announced that ETH withdrawals will once again be available on the FTX US platform. In addition, customers who want to withdraw Polygon (MATIC) must cancel all outstanding withdrawals and submit a new withdrawal request as ERC20 MATIC.
decrypt.co
FTX Crisis Is a 'Gift to Bitcoin Haters': Kraken Founder Jesse Powell
In a lengthy Twitter thread against the FTX exchange, Jesse Powell said the crisis was "a massive setback" for the industry. Jesse Powell, the founder and former CEO of centralized exchange Kraken, has taken to Twitter to air his thoughts on the bombshell of FTX’s liquidity crisis this week.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
u.today
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
u.today
Ripple CTO Explains What Will Happen to Dave Portnoy’s Bitcoin in Case of FTX Bankruptcy
In a recent tweet, American internet celebrity Dave Portnoy expressed his concerns about what would happen to his Bitcoin holdings that are stored on the FTX exchange. Portnoy asked whether he would still be able to access his cryptocurrency if the embattled cryptocurrency exchange ended up going bankrupt. David Schwartz,...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
The tech boom is officially over - and the FTX fiasco will spark a crypto crackdown, ex-Treasury chief Larry Summers says
The tech boom is over, thanks to the pandemic receding and interest rates rising, Larry Summers said. The ex-Treasury chief predicted the FTX fiasco will lead to greater crypto regulation. Summers isn't worried about another financial crisis as banks and authorities are prepared. The tech boom is officially over, the...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
cryptoglobe.com
NYDIG Co-Founder Says ‘Do Not Invest’ in ‘Non-Bitcoin Crypto’ or ‘Non-Bitcoin DeFi’
Ross Stevens, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of NYDIG, and Greg Cipolaro, NYDIG’s Head of Research, recently wrote an article in which they explained why their firm “always has been” and “always will be” a Bitcoin company. NYDIG is “a subsidiary of Stone Ridge, a holding...
Why Bitcoin and Crypto Are in Crisis Today
Difficult to ignore these three letters in the last few days. You are probably living on another planet if you haven't seen or heard them in the news. A little catch-up: These letters are the name of a big player in the cryptocurrency industry, a player which imploded overnight. Until...
cryptoglobe.com
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik on Former FTX CEO: ‘Sam the Human Being Deserves Love’
On Sunday (13 November 2022), Ethereum Foundation Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin shared his thoughts on Sam Bankman-Fried (aka “SBF”), Co-Founder and CEO of insolvent crypto exchange FTX. As you probably know, on 10 November 2022, SBF took to Twitter to talk about how he had “f*ucked up” at FTX...
Business Insider
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana: Here Are Bitmex Founder Arthur Hayes' Price Predictions Amid Crypto Meltdown
Arthur Hayes, the co-founder of crypto derivatives trading platform BitMEX, outlined his views on the latest downturn in cryptocurrencies. What Happened: According to the prediction posted by Hayes, “bottom is not yet in” and he forecasts “further fallout” after the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX (CRYPTO: FTT).
thenewscrypto.com
Over $1 Billion of Customer Funds Missing From FTX Records
FTX had moved about $10 billion to Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried utilized a “backdoor” in FTX’s accounting system as per sources. At least $1 billion in customer deposits have reportedly vanished from the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, according to a report by the news agency Reuters. Two former...
Binance pulls out of FTX merger, sending cryptocurrency prices plunging
Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange platform Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin sank to a two-year low after Binance confirmed earlier rumors and news reports that it was ready to back...
thenewscrypto.com
FTX Former CEO SBF Denies Rumors Fleeing to Argentina
ADS-B Exchange users discovered his private plane’s whereabouts. Bankman-Fried apparently shares a Nassau penthouse with numerous other people. As the tale of his defunct cryptocurrency exchange played out in near real-time on Twitter, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried refuted reports that he had fled to Argentina. On November 12, Bankman-Fried (SBF) texted Reuters to confirm that he was still in The Bahamas. He told Reuters, “Nope,” when asked directly whether he had traveled to Argentina, as the reports claim.
thenewscrypto.com
Struggling Crypto Exchange FTX Files For Bankruptcy
The exchange went from a $32 billion value to insolvency in a matter of days. FTT has dropped by over 27% in the previous hour following the announcement. FTX has formally declared bankruptcy. Liquidity dried up, user funds were frozen, and competitor exchange Binance pulled up its non-binding deal to purchase FTX, sending the firm from a $32 billion value to insolvency in a matter of days.
decrypt.co
'Like a 1930s Dictator': Vitalik Buterin Lays Into Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX
Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum co-founder and perhaps one of the most recognizable people in crypto, chastised ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried today when asked about the businessman and the collapse of his exchange. At the LaBitConf conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the man behind the second-biggest cryptocurrency said the colossal collapse of...
