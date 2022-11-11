Read full article on original website
Crypto Exchange OKX Announces $100M Market Recovery Fund
Binance CEO “CZ” proposed a similar industry recovery fund on Monday. OKX’s goal is to provide assistance to high-quality projects that are struggling. On Tuesday, OKX, a cryptocurrency exchange, announced the availability of $100 million in recovery funds to assist initiatives experiencing liquidity challenges. At a time when the crypto market was continuing to sink due to the FTX crisis, Binance CEO “CZ” proposed a similar industry recovery fund.
Size, scope of FTX failure gets clearer as users fear worst
Just days after cryptocurrency's third-largest exchange collapsed, the public is starting to get a feel of how messy FTX's bankruptcy case could be
Crypto.com CEO Claims Clean of $1B Stablecoins to FTX
FTX received like $1 Billion in stablecoins previously from Crypto.com. Crypto.com CEO claims to have retrieved all of the $1 Billion. CEO further claims ETH sent to Gate.io was indeed an accident. A really tough time for the crypto exchanges all over the world. With numerous customers withdrawing their assets,...
JPMorgan Says: Centralized Exchanges Are Reason for Crypto Collapse
JP Morgan stated centralized exchanges are the key player in the recent crypto collapse. Regulatory bodies initiated an investigation into the defeat FTX exchange. The financial behemoth JPMorgan shared insight into the complete scenario of the demise of the prominent cryptocurrency exchange FTX. JPMorgan stated that the centralized player is the cause of the recent crypto collapse. Also, the banking giant believes FTX’s failure might eventually make way for more strong regulations for cryptocurrencies.
No More Deposits of FTX’s FTT Tokens on Binance, States CZ
Binance suspends the deposits of FTX’s native FTT token. The suspension is due to unauthorized transactions of crypto assets. FTX has filed a bankruptcy protection for its liquidity crunch. Due to the current hectic crisis of FTX crypto exchange, the whole crypto market is witnessing a crunch for over...
Kraken Exchange CSO Claims Team Identified FTX Hacker
The Kraken staff was able to identify him with the help of their KYC. The FTX “Hacker” had recently used Kraken to fill his TRX wallet. In response to Mario Nawfal’s tweets, Kraken Exchange’s Chief Security Officer Nick Percoco tweeted that the Kraken team has identified the individual responsible for the FTX hacking. Since the hacker dumped the stolen money on the Kraken exchange, the Kraken staff was able to identify him with the help of their KYC (Know Your Customer) procedure.
Visa Ends Partnership With Bankruptcy Filed FTX Exchange
FTX-branded Visa debit cards will be discontinued. Users could utilize their cryptocurrency holdings to make purchases using debit cards. It was revealed on Sunday that Visa will no longer work with the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX. FTX-branded Visa debit cards will be discontinued, which was extended only last month. A...
Ethereum Co-founder Vitalik Buterin Reportedly Sold 3000 ETH
The transaction occurred around the time of the major FTX crypto exchange breach. Vitalik traded roughly 3,000 ETH for around $4 million USDC. Reports surfaced over the weekend that Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum (ETH), liquidated a large quantity of ETH tokens. Vitalik’s transactions, according to a wallet tracker, occurred around the time of the major FTX crypto exchange breach.
BlockFi Will Consider All Options to Deal With the Repercussions of FTX’s Bankruptcy
BlockFi claimed to have “substantial exposure” to the bankrupt exchange FTX. BlockFi got a $250 million loan from FTX in June. BlockFi, a cryptocurrency lender, stated on Monday that it will “consider all possibilities” to reduce its “significant exposure” to FTX’s bankruptcy. After the biggest blowup in the cryptocurrency industry prompted calls for stricter regulation, FTX founder Bankman-Fried also resigned as CEO.
Crypto.com Unknowingly Sent 320k ETH to Rival Exchange Gate.io
Crypto.com sent funds equivalent to around 80% of its total ETH reserves. Crypto.com published its proof of reserves on November 12. Following the major cryptocurrency exchange FTX’s insolvency, another centralized crypto exchange Crypto.com revealed that unknowingly it had transferred 320,000 ETH, or about $400 million at the time, to a public address that is registered at a rival exchange.
FTX Former CEO SBF Denies Rumors Fleeing to Argentina
ADS-B Exchange users discovered his private plane’s whereabouts. Bankman-Fried apparently shares a Nassau penthouse with numerous other people. As the tale of his defunct cryptocurrency exchange played out in near real-time on Twitter, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried refuted reports that he had fled to Argentina. On November 12, Bankman-Fried (SBF) texted Reuters to confirm that he was still in The Bahamas. He told Reuters, “Nope,” when asked directly whether he had traveled to Argentina, as the reports claim.
Following the FTX’s Demise, Investors Have Taken a Step Back
Following the FTX crash, its major investors dropped their investments in the exchange. FTX recently filed for bankruptcy amid facing an $8 billion liquidity shortage. The collapse of one of the leading crypto exchanges, FTX, is the current trending news in the global cryptocurrency market. On Friday, FTX filed for bankruptcy amid facing an $8 billion liquidity shortage and a lack of resources. Reportedly, Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of the exchange platform has also stepped down from the position.
Crypto Twitter Bothered With SBF Puff Piece Endorsed By Media
NYTimes article on Nov 14 about the downfall led to much controversy on Twitter. Sam Bankman Fired and refuses to interact with Crypto Twitter. When the world learned about the deception Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) committed to creating his FTX empire, business associates, investors, and ardent supporters agreed that the crypto ecosystem had suffered. On the other hand, mainstream media, which had previously used unfavorable speculative attacks to attack crypto, now appears to be siding with SBF, paying no attention to the losses totaling billions of dollars that ordinary people have suffered.
Hong Kong Hints Crypto Regulatory Reforms Post FTX Crisis
Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary emphasized the need for “steady and cautious” growth. Chan also emphasized the value of safety and effective risk management. The Financial Secretary of Hong Kong has urged for a greater emphasis on transparency and adequate supervision when dealing with virtual assets, just days after Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao warned of the advent of more regulatory scrutiny in the wake of the FTX crash.
Sam Bankman-Fried Affiliated Crypto Tokens Massively Soar Up
FTX’s FTT price surged by over 30% in the last 24 hours. Sam-Bankman-Fried’s Serum (SRM) witnessed a price increase of over 54%.. The entire crypto industry is gossiping about everything related to Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX. Also, the global crypto community and regulator bodies are constantly keeping a close eye on the bankrupt FTX and its trading company Alameda Research.
WAHED Coin to Launch on LBank Exchange on December 5
Cranfield, England, 13th November, 2022, Chainwire. WAHED Coin, the native cryptocurrency of the WAHED ecosystem, is to be listed on LBank on December 5. The asset powers a growing array of features within WAHED’s next-generation investment hub. The listing of WAHED Coin on LBank will make the digital asset...
AAX Exchange Clarifies Withdrawal Halt Due to System Upgrade
Some others were worried that the exchange would go the way of FTX and BlockFi. AAX vice president Ben Caselin acknowledged the upgrade’s inconvenient timing. AAX, a cryptocurrency exchange located in Hong Kong, has denied reports that its recent suspension of withdrawals on the platform is related to the continuing repercussions of FTX’s collapse.
$140 Million Financial Injection Received by Genesis Trading
The financial injection, Genesis said, would allow the firm to better serve its customers. In July, Genesis Trading had exposure to Three Arrows Capital. On November 10th, Genesis Trading said that its parent firm, Digital Currency Group, will inject an additional $140 million in equity funding into the business. To “strengthen its balance sheet” and “position itself as a worldwide leader in crypto capital markets,” the business said it made this choice.
Huobi & Gate.io Cheats With Forged Assets Screenshots
FTX events have depleted trust among crypto investors. To gain trust among investors, exchanges showcase screenshots of their assets. Crypto.com, Huobi, and Gate.io all showcase forged screenshots, and get caught red-handed. The recent days have brought fear like anything among the entire crypto industry, especially upon the investors. Customers of...
Binance’s CZ Cautions Investors Over Proof of Reserves by Exchanges
Crypto.com’s CEO said that the mentioned transactions were, in fact, inadvertent. Huobi has also issued a statement referencing the transfer to an institutional investor. After the FTX crisis, Binance CEO CZ took the initiative to reveal the exchange’s reserves, and this has prompted other market participants to do the same. Even though exchanges have begun publishing their proof of funds. Crypto leaders are expressing concern about the huge inflows and withdrawals at certain exchanges.
