The Kraken staff was able to identify him with the help of their KYC. The FTX “Hacker” had recently used Kraken to fill his TRX wallet. In response to Mario Nawfal’s tweets, Kraken Exchange’s Chief Security Officer Nick Percoco tweeted that the Kraken team has identified the individual responsible for the FTX hacking. Since the hacker dumped the stolen money on the Kraken exchange, the Kraken staff was able to identify him with the help of their KYC (Know Your Customer) procedure.

2 DAYS AGO