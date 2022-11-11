Read full article on original website
Binance CEO CZ Emphasizes Consumer Safety at G20 Summit
Bankman-Fried has stepped down as CEO of FTX Group. Binance CEO “CZ” announced the creation of an industry recovery fund. Following Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX insolvency proceedings, Binance CEO and co-founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) stated solid and clear laws are needed for the cryptocurrency sector. CZ, a crypto billionaire thinks that it’s not only the government’s job to ensure consumer safety; it’s everyone’s.
Crypto.com CEO Claims Clean of $1B Stablecoins to FTX
FTX received like $1 Billion in stablecoins previously from Crypto.com. Crypto.com CEO claims to have retrieved all of the $1 Billion. CEO further claims ETH sent to Gate.io was indeed an accident. A really tough time for the crypto exchanges all over the world. With numerous customers withdrawing their assets,...
Crypto Exchange OKX Announces $100M Market Recovery Fund
Binance CEO “CZ” proposed a similar industry recovery fund on Monday. OKX’s goal is to provide assistance to high-quality projects that are struggling. On Tuesday, OKX, a cryptocurrency exchange, announced the availability of $100 million in recovery funds to assist initiatives experiencing liquidity challenges. At a time when the crypto market was continuing to sink due to the FTX crisis, Binance CEO “CZ” proposed a similar industry recovery fund.
No More Deposits of FTX’s FTT Tokens on Binance, States CZ
Binance suspends the deposits of FTX’s native FTT token. The suspension is due to unauthorized transactions of crypto assets. FTX has filed a bankruptcy protection for its liquidity crunch. Due to the current hectic crisis of FTX crypto exchange, the whole crypto market is witnessing a crunch for over...
Crypto.com CEO Clarifies Over Liquidity Rumors in AMA Session
Kris gave his word that the firm’s financials are solid and that it faces no dangers. Consumers’ token holdings were backed by reserves at the exchange as per the CEO. After the demise of FTX, rumors of instability at Singapore’s Crypto.com exchange have increased. The value of its native currency, Cronos, has fallen as a result of this uncertainty. However, the company’s CEO has publicly addressed investor concerns.
Ethereum Co-founder Vitalik Buterin Reportedly Sold 3000 ETH
The transaction occurred around the time of the major FTX crypto exchange breach. Vitalik traded roughly 3,000 ETH for around $4 million USDC. Reports surfaced over the weekend that Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum (ETH), liquidated a large quantity of ETH tokens. Vitalik’s transactions, according to a wallet tracker, occurred around the time of the major FTX crypto exchange breach.
Crypto Twitter Bothered With SBF Puff Piece Endorsed By Media
NYTimes article on Nov 14 about the downfall led to much controversy on Twitter. Sam Bankman Fired and refuses to interact with Crypto Twitter. When the world learned about the deception Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) committed to creating his FTX empire, business associates, investors, and ardent supporters agreed that the crypto ecosystem had suffered. On the other hand, mainstream media, which had previously used unfavorable speculative attacks to attack crypto, now appears to be siding with SBF, paying no attention to the losses totaling billions of dollars that ordinary people have suffered.
Binance’s CZ Cautions Investors Over Proof of Reserves by Exchanges
Crypto.com’s CEO said that the mentioned transactions were, in fact, inadvertent. Huobi has also issued a statement referencing the transfer to an institutional investor. After the FTX crisis, Binance CEO CZ took the initiative to reveal the exchange’s reserves, and this has prompted other market participants to do the same. Even though exchanges have begun publishing their proof of funds. Crypto leaders are expressing concern about the huge inflows and withdrawals at certain exchanges.
AAX Exchange Clarifies Withdrawal Halt Due to System Upgrade
Some others were worried that the exchange would go the way of FTX and BlockFi. AAX vice president Ben Caselin acknowledged the upgrade’s inconvenient timing. AAX, a cryptocurrency exchange located in Hong Kong, has denied reports that its recent suspension of withdrawals on the platform is related to the continuing repercussions of FTX’s collapse.
JPMorgan Says: Centralized Exchanges Are Reason for Crypto Collapse
JP Morgan stated centralized exchanges are the key player in the recent crypto collapse. Regulatory bodies initiated an investigation into the defeat FTX exchange. The financial behemoth JPMorgan shared insight into the complete scenario of the demise of the prominent cryptocurrency exchange FTX. JPMorgan stated that the centralized player is the cause of the recent crypto collapse. Also, the banking giant believes FTX’s failure might eventually make way for more strong regulations for cryptocurrencies.
CoinW 5th Anniversary-Global Partners Recruitment Officially Launched in India
CoinW officially launched the online Global Partners Recruitment conference on November 10th , 2022, at 8 pm New Delhi time, to mark CoinW 5th anniversary. Some well-known Kols in the Indian blockchain industry, investors, and crypto enthusiasts were invited to participate in the conference, to discuss the future development of the crypto industry and suggestions for the future development of CoinW.
$140 Million Financial Injection Received by Genesis Trading
The financial injection, Genesis said, would allow the firm to better serve its customers. In July, Genesis Trading had exposure to Three Arrows Capital. On November 10th, Genesis Trading said that its parent firm, Digital Currency Group, will inject an additional $140 million in equity funding into the business. To “strengthen its balance sheet” and “position itself as a worldwide leader in crypto capital markets,” the business said it made this choice.
Sam Bankman-Fried Affiliated Crypto Tokens Massively Soar Up
FTX’s FTT price surged by over 30% in the last 24 hours. Sam-Bankman-Fried’s Serum (SRM) witnessed a price increase of over 54%.. The entire crypto industry is gossiping about everything related to Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX. Also, the global crypto community and regulator bodies are constantly keeping a close eye on the bankrupt FTX and its trading company Alameda Research.
Elon Musk Positive About Future Of Crypto Market
Musk believes that Bitcoin will survive, but it may be a long winter. Twitter’s CEO predicted that DOGE would reach the Moon. Twitter CEO Elon Musk has stated that Bitcoin will recover, but it will take time because of the prolonged winter. The Tesla owner is very interested in cryptocurrency and has a lot of influence over the DOGE. In addition, despite the winter around the crypto industry and the collapse of the FTX, Musk believes that Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin have a future.
Sam Bankman-Fried: Moving Cryptos to Wallets and Tweets to Trash?
Sam Bankman-Fried’s unusual tweet thread “WHAT HAPPENED” is complete. Prominent tweets are missing from Sam Bankman-Fried’s Twitter feed. The prying eyes of the crypto community and off-chain regulators are 24/7 on everything and everyone related to Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX. Lately, the alleged involvement of wallets linked to Alameda Research, the sister company of the FTX, in initiating crypto transfers and SBF’s Twitter strategy raised high speculations.
Visa Ends Partnership With Bankruptcy Filed FTX Exchange
FTX-branded Visa debit cards will be discontinued. Users could utilize their cryptocurrency holdings to make purchases using debit cards. It was revealed on Sunday that Visa will no longer work with the defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX. FTX-branded Visa debit cards will be discontinued, which was extended only last month. A...
Huobi & Gate.io Cheats With Forged Assets Screenshots
FTX events have depleted trust among crypto investors. To gain trust among investors, exchanges showcase screenshots of their assets. Crypto.com, Huobi, and Gate.io all showcase forged screenshots, and get caught red-handed. The recent days have brought fear like anything among the entire crypto industry, especially upon the investors. Customers of...
Binance Is Seeking To Revoke All API Keys From Third-party Firms
CZ has specified that API keys should not be shared with any third-party services. Binance is trying to disable all the API keys used on Skyrex. Binance CEO CZ tweeted this morning that users should not share their API credentials with any third-party platforms since there have been at least three individuals sharing their API keys with third-party platforms such as Skyrex and 3commas and experiencing unexpected trading on their accounts.
WAHED Coin to Launch on LBank Exchange on December 5
Cranfield, England, 13th November, 2022, Chainwire. WAHED Coin, the native cryptocurrency of the WAHED ecosystem, is to be listed on LBank on December 5. The asset powers a growing array of features within WAHED’s next-generation investment hub. The listing of WAHED Coin on LBank will make the digital asset...
320,000 ETH Mistakenly Transferred by Crypto.com to Gate.io
A change to a new cold storage location was misdirected to a trusted external exchange. On-chain data does corroborate that Gate.io did refund 285,000 ETH. After FTX’s demise, top cryptocurrency exchanges were urged to publish their cold and hot wallet addresses as evidence of reserves to reduce risks and boost investor trust. There was a suspicious movement of 320,000 Ethereum to a wallet address associated with Gate.io on October 21, 2022, as shown by data from a cold storage facility accessed when verifying the availability of money on Crypto.com.
