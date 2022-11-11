Musk believes that Bitcoin will survive, but it may be a long winter. Twitter’s CEO predicted that DOGE would reach the Moon. Twitter CEO Elon Musk has stated that Bitcoin will recover, but it will take time because of the prolonged winter. The Tesla owner is very interested in cryptocurrency and has a lot of influence over the DOGE. In addition, despite the winter around the crypto industry and the collapse of the FTX, Musk believes that Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin have a future.

20 HOURS AGO