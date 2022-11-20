Best Black Friday laptop deals LIVE — 50% off Samsung Chromebook, $150 off MacBook Air M2 and more

Black Friday laptop deals are pouring in, and we're here to help you figure out what's worth your time — and money. Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and all the major retailers are offering Black Friday deals early, and we're handpicking the top sales from across the web.

So far, some of the best deals include an HP Chromebook for just $79, $150 off the new MacBook Air M2 and a Surface Pro 8 for $450 off (including the keyboard. And one of our favorite gaming laptops is on sale for $500 off with RTX 3060 graphics.

Here are all the best Black Friday laptop deals right now.

Best early Black Friday laptop deals

Best early Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Shop all Black Friday laptop deals

Hey, all! Computing Writer, Tony Polanco, here to bring you some of the best early Black Friday deals we've been able to find. Without further ado, let's get right into some of the hottest deals available right now.

Right now the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is just $899 at Best Buy. That's a fantastic $500 discount off the usual $1,399 asking price of this 14-inch gaming laptop that delivers great performance and battery life in an elegant, ultraportable chassis.

In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review we called it one of the best gaming laptops you can buy because it packs enough power to run most games well, yet lasts long enough on battery and looks good enough on a desk that you carry it to school or the office.

Another thing we love about this laptop is its battery life. In our testing, the Zephyrus G14 lasted 11 hours and 32 minutes while surfing the web, which is remarkable for a gaming laptop. Admittedly you'll get far less than that while gaming (to the tune of a couple of hours, tops), but even so it's rare performance for the category.

This is one of the biggest (no pun intended) laptop deals we've seen so far. You can get the MacBook Pro 14-inch for a whopping $400 off at Amazon!

So what's so good about this system? The M1 Pro chip inside this machine delivers screaming fast performance, whether you're juggling dozens of tabs, editing photos or transcoding large video files. You can also spring for the M1 Max chip if you want even more oomph. The standard configuration comes with 16GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD.

Another big highlight is the 14-inch mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display. It's bright (about 500 nits in our testing), colorful and goes nearly edge to edge, which the exception of the notch up top where the 1080p webcam sits. This is a great panel for watching video or creating or editing content.

We also really like the battery life offered by the MacBook Pro 14-inch. We saw an excellent 14 hours and 9 minutes of endurance in the Tom's Guide battery test, which involves continuous web surfing at 150 nits of screen brightness. And you can charge back up using the handy magnetic MagSafe charger.

Overall, this is an amazingly good deal on the MacBook Pro 14-inch. We would act fast before it sells out.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 recently came out a couple of weeks ago. Because of that, we're not surprised to see the previous iteration see a severe discount in the days leading up to Black Friday.

Right now you can get the Surface Pro 8 for just $899 at Best Buy. That's a fantastic $450 off and the lowest price we've seen for this device. Even better, a keyboard is included, so you don't have to pay extra for this accessory.

In our Surface Pro 8 review , we praised the vibrant 13-inch touch display and sharp webcam. And while the 11th gen CPU isn't the fastest at this point, you'll have plenty of performance for multitasking.

Overall, this is a killer deal on the Surface Pro 8 and we would grab it before it sells out.

Right now, Walmart is selling an HP Chromebook for $79. This laptop is normally $98, which means you’ll save nearly $20.

Since this is a Chromebook, it’s far from a powerhouse laptop. However, it’s still a capable machine. It packs an 11.3-inch HD display, an AMD A4 processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. As you’d expect from a Chromebook, it's powered by the reliable and easy-to-navigate Chrome OS.

On a regular laptop, 32GB of storage wouldn't be enough. However, it's decently sufficient on a Chromebook since you'll mostly use Google online services like Google Drive, Docs, Sheets and so forth. This also means you'll want to use this (or any) Chromebook in a place with a reliable internet connection to get the most out of it.

Given its modest specs, this HP Chromebook isn’t for those who want to perform processor-heavy tasks such as video editing. And it’s certainly not an ideal pick if you want to play the best PC games. But if you’re looking for a machine that’s good for basic everyday tasks and schoolwork, then this Chromebook is an extremely affordable option.

This is a really great deal for those looking for a 2-in-1 laptop.

Right now, Best Buy is selling the HP Envy x360 15.6-inch 2-in-1 laptop for $649. That’s $300 off its regular price of $949.

This HP Envy x360 laptop features a large 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen display. Such a massive screen is great for watching streaming content on YouTube and Netflix. The display is also spacious enough for multiple windows when you want to be more productive. Similarly, touchscreen functionality should also help you get more work done.

In terms of specs, you’ll find an Intel Evo 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It also has an integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics GPU. These specs aren’t exactly mind-blowing, but they’re suitable enough for normal computing tasks like word processing and web browsing — not to mention watching TV shows and movies.

Though this particular machine isn't quite on the level of the best 2-in-1 laptops , it's an overall solid device, especially at such a reduced price.

Gaming laptops are typically expensive, but thanks to this deal, you can get an incredible machine for hundreds of dollars off.

For a limited time, the Asus TUF Dash 15.6” gaming laptop is on sale for $999 at Best Buy. That’s $500 off its regular retail price of $1,499, and the lowest ever price we’ve spotted for this configurated. Best Buy previously sliced $250 off in late October, but the retailer has now taken a further $250 off, making this one of the best Best Buy Black Friday deals currently available.

A price cut of this size on a gaming laptop with such desirable specs is fairly rare. This machine comes packing a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor, 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card. That’s enough power to run the best PC games at high settings.

The 512GB SSD might not be quite enough to store many blockbuster games at once, but you can solve this minor drawback with one of the best external hard drives .

This is a pretty attractive discount on a very good gaming laptop, so we don’t expect it to stick around too long. Make sure to take a look before it potentially sells out.

Looking for a solid Chromebook for under $200? Walmart has a great deal for you right now on a new Acer Chromebook 315, which is good enough for light web browsing and productivity tasks.

Normally $179, Walmart is selling the Acer Chromebook 315 for $149 . This budget-friendly laptop sports a 15.6-inch display with a 720p webcam, an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB of storage. According to Acer you may be able to get as much as 12.5 hours of battery life out of it, which is plenty for a day on the go.

Pre-installed with the simple and reliable Chrome OS, it's a great little laptop for remote learning or browsing the web.s

For something a bit more powerful, check out our guide to the the best Chromebooks on the market. Stay tuned for more of the best laptop deals we can find, and be sure to bookmark our Black Friday deals live blog for all the latest sales on everything from TVs to fitness gear.

As the day winds down and the weekend kicks off, don't overlook one of the best early Black Friday laptop deals we've seen so far on a MacBook Pro. It's a great deal on one of the best MacBooks you can buy.

Amazon is still selling the 14-inch MacBook Pro 2021 for $1,599 , which is $400 off the usual asking price. This model packs plenty of power thanks to its M1 Pro chip, though with 512GB of storage space you'll want to be judicious about what you install.

Of course, whatever you watch should look great on the 14-inch mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR display, and with 14 hours and 9 minutes of proven endurance (courtesy of our in-house battery tests) you can feel confident carrying this MacBook all day without a charger.

No offense to Chromebooks, but some people just prefer Windows, and right now there's a 14-inch Windows laptop that's as cheap as nearly any Chromebook you'll find around Black Friday.

For a limited time you can grab the Lenovo Ideapad 1i for just $99 on Best Buy. This is $150 off the regular $249 price. The specs are fine for doing the computing basics, like surfing the web, checking email and seeing what's new on Facebook and other social sites. You get a 14-inch HD display (though not 1080p), an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The claimed battery life is up to 10 hours, and it's all wrapped up in a compact design that weighs 3 pounds.

You can save a huge $200 on the Asus 2-in-1 Chromebook right now on Best Buy. It will give you all the basics like a 14-inch full HD display that can flip around, an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. This Chromebook can function as both a traditional laptop and a tablet.

Chrome OS may not be for everyone but it boots up quickly and is great for browsing the web. This Chromebook has quite a few ports too — two USB A ports, two USB-C, a headphone jack and microSD card slot.

This is the lowest price we have ever seen for this laptop so if you want to get a Chromebook that does decently well for everyday use, then this is a good option to consider.

The new MacBook Air M2 is on sale for just $1,049, but you if you don't have a grand or more to spend on a new laptop this could be the early Black Friday deal for you. You can snag the MacBook Air M1 for $899 on Amazon, which is $100 off the regular price.

The 2020 MacBook Air is still among the best laptops you can buy. The M1 chip delivers powerful performance that runs circles around most Windows machines, and you get unbeatable battery life. In our MacBook Air M1 review we saw over 14.5 hours of endurance in our web surfing battery test.

This configuration gives you 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage along with a sharp 13-inch Retina Display. Add in a comfy Magic Keyboard and you have everything you need for everyday computing.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus (128GB): $929 $699 @ Best Buy

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 was recently launched so it is no wonder that we will keep seeing deals on previous models like the Surface Pro 8 and even the Surface Pro 7 Plus in the days leading up to Black Friday.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Plus comes with 128GB of SSD storage but it can be upgraded as well. It has a vibrant 12.3-inch display and amazing speakers. It also has a sharp webcam. The downside of this 2-in-1 is that the battery life is not as good as the newer models and that it has chunky bezels. It is powered by an Intel Core i5 processor.

You will save $230 with this deal and if you don't want to spend too much on the Surface Pro 8 or 9, then this is a good deal to consider.

One of the cheapest Windows laptop — the HP Stream 11-inch is $70 off on Amazon right now. This will not get you the most high-end specs but it still manages to pack in a decently long battery life along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. If you're looking at something basic or for your kids, this is a good option.

The downside of this laptop is that it has a slightly washed out and dim display so it may not be ideal for watching content and the webcam is nothing to write home about either.

• HP Spectre x360 16: $1,999 $1,499 @ Best Buy

HP's Spectre line of laptops includes some of the best 2-in-1 laptops we've tested, such as the Spectre x360 14. If that 14-inch screen size seems a little bit limiting to you, we have some good news — the 16-inch version is on sale, and the savings are noteworthy.

You can currently pick up the HP Spectre x360 16 for $1,499 at Best Buy , a $500 discount off its regular price. This version of the laptop comes with an Intel Evo Core i7 fueled by 16GB of memory, a 1TB SSD drive, Intel Arc A370M and an included MPP2.0 Tilt Pen which you can use to sketch or take notes on that 16-inch display.

Goooood morning it's staff writer Richard Priday here covering the early shift on the TG Black Friday laptop deals live blog. And I come with good news!

If you've been tempted by the new MacBook Air M2, it's still available for $1,049 at Amazon . The only condition is that you'll have to get it in Space Gray. It's a shame you can't go for the more lively Silver, Midnight or Starlight color options, but you'll still get the same powerful and efficient chipset, awesome display and upgraded design no matter what.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 (13.5-inch/AMD Ryzen 5/8GB/128GB): $899 $799 @ Best Buy

Microsoft's Surface Laptops are excellent machines - I use one as my work device five days a week. So if you're looking for a well-priced Surface, then check out the Surface Laptop 4, currently going for $799 at Best Buy .

This particular model comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, making it plenty powerful enough for regular work or studying. You'll also appreciate the excellent keyboard and battery life when you're working overtime to finish a project, while the 13.5-inch display makes it super portable for when you need to work away from home or the office. It's not Microsoft's latest laptop in this series (that would be the Surface Laptop 5 ) but this is still a great deal if you aren't fussed by having the latest processor and Thunderbolt 4 support.

(Image credit: Apple)

I didn't plan to post another MacBook Air deal again so soon, but it seemed like a good thing to point out that the MacBook Air M1 from 2020 is back to $799 at Amazon . That's the lowest we've seen it sell for since it launched.

This model doesn't use the latest Apple chipset, and has a kind of old-fashioned design, but it's still very capable with its M1 chip, lasts a long time on a single charge, and is currently the cheapest way into the MacBook ecosystem without buying second-hand. This would make an excellent laptop for most users, as long as you don't need bucketfuls of power for things like image or video editing or gaming.

I'll warn you straight off that this isn't the lowest we've seen this Chromebook for. But if you want a reliable laptop from a solid brand for not very much, then here is the Samsung Chromebook 4, on sale for $158 at Walmart .



Running Chrome OS, this laptop doesn't need oodles of power to provide smooth performance while working or relaxing, while a long battery life also means you aren't caught out after a long day of usage. Samsung also sells this device with promises of great durability, which could mean it's great for younger laptop users or people working outside a traditional office.

Right now you can buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 for $599 at Amazon. Since this is $300 off its original $899 cost, this budget laptop is even more affordable than ever. It may not have the best specs of the best gaming laptops but it should be sufficiently powerful enough to handle some of the best PC games.

This Lenovo machine features a large 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display, an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. It also comes with Windows 11 pre-installed.

As we said up top, this isn’t exactly the most impressive gaming laptop in terms of specs. But considering how this laptop has a max resolution of 1080p, you don’t necessarily need a higher-end Nvidia RTX 30-series mobile GPU to get 4K resolution. 8GB of RAM isn’t all that exciting either; if you play games at medium or low settings, it should be enough.

Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition: $1,699 $1,099 @ Best Buy

The Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition is a true loud and proud gaming laptop. It’s festooned with RGB lighting, has an RGB backlit keyboard and sports some classic ‘gamer’ red accents on its chassis, which itself has an aggressive angular design. This isn’t the type of machine you’ll whip out at a trendy coffee shop to pen your screenplay; but you won’t care as you’ll have a powerful gaming machine that’s still easy to move around in a good backpack.

And for times when you’re not out and about, the strong selection of rear ports means you can use the ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition as the centerpiece to a desk-based gaming setup, once you connect an external display, mouse and keyboard; we’d also suggest investing in one of the best gaming headsets as well.

While the ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition might not have the latest AMD processor, which is now in its 6000-series, the performance on offer is still plenty for running the best PC games, with the Radeon RX 6800M targeting gaming at 1440p, arguably the new sweet spot resolution for PC gaming.

The new MacBook Air M2 is all the rage, but its M1-powered predecessor is still one of the finest laptops you can purchase. Normally priced at a relatively affordable $999, this Amazon sale slashes its cost by $200. For a notebook of this quality, this is a fantastic for the MacBook Air M1.

Our MacBook Air M1 review said: "The Apple MacBook Air with M1 takes your idea of what a MacBook Air is, and throws it in the recycling bin. Yes, it's still got the same iconic wedge aesthetic, but Apple Silicon makes it far more powerful and capable than ever before — destroying Intel's CPUs and making it one of the best 13-inch laptops on the market. Thus, a new era kicked off for the MacBook Air — one with Pro-grade power that challenges Intel-based Windows PCs — and often beats them."

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook: $429 $299 @ Amazon

Right now the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook is just $299 at Amazon. This 13-inch, 2-in-1 convertible laptop may not be on our best Chromebooks list, but it is a bargain. Plus, with an 11th-generation i3 processor and 8GB RAM it can handle almost any productivity task you throw at it.

The suite of features you get with the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook is tough to beat. Instead of an underpowered mobile processor, you get an Intel Core i3 11th-generation chip. Add in the 8GB and 128GB SSD and you have a pretty decent spec sheet on a sub-$300 machine. This 2.98-pound device can also flip into a tablet, which is definitely one of the highlights of this versatile Chromebook.

Chromebooks are known for their long battery life, and this model shouldn't disappoint. Lenovo rates the IdeaPad Flex 5i for 10 hours of battery life, so you should be able to get through most of the day on a charge.

Need a decent laptop for under $100? Now's a great time to shop for one, and while you won't be able to purchase the best laptops for that price you can get something functional for a child or older relative.

Right now Walmart is selling a new $98 for $79, which is a good price for this basic Chromebook. It should be good enough to browse the web and handle basic tasks thanks to its 11.6-inch display (1,366 x 768 pixels), AMD A4 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB eMMC storage.

• MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 (2022): $1,299 $1,149 @ Best Buy

The 14-inch MacBook Pro isn't the only M2-powered model getting a discount these days. Stop by Best Buy, and you can save $150 on the MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 (2022) , if you prefer that laptop's more compact size.

Currently, the 13-inch model costs $1,149, a drop from its $1,299 asking price and a nice bit of savings on a laptop that's still relatively new.

In our MacBk Pro 13-inch M2 (2022) review , we were impressed by the power that the new M2 silicon brings to Apple's laptop. But it's the 18-plus hours of battery life in our testing that really wowed us, and we thought the vibrant display of this new model outweighed its very familiar design. For a $150 discount, we think you'll agree with that assessment.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6-inch, 8GB/512GB): $1,449 $749 with trade in

Gooood morning it's Richard Priday, TG staff writer, here for more laptop deals. First up for today we have the 15.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, which can cost as little $749 from Samsung with the right trade-in. That's actually cheaper than the basic 13.3-inch model is currently.

I went hands-on with the new Galaxy Book 2 range , including the 360 model, at launch, and it really impressed me with its display, slim profile and productivity features like stylus support and Android phone mirroring. We called it one of the best 2-in-1 laptops of the year in our Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 review , so you know it's good even at full price.

HP Omen 15.6-inch gaming laptop (Ryzen 7, RTX 3070, 16GB/1TB): $1,500 $1,199 @ Walmart

If you're after a gaming laptop this Black Friday, then allow me to direct you towards this 15.6-inch HP Omen, currently $1,199 at Walmart .

This machine is stuffed with some serious specs. It contains an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, an RTX 3070 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, meaning there's plenty of power and space for all your games. The large FHD display also has a 144Hz refresh rate, which gives you the opportunity to tune your games so you can get the smoothest possible performance.

Dell XPS 15 (OLED display, Core i7, 32GB/1TB): $2,549 $2,049 @ Dell

If you're after a laptop that's designed as much for work as it is for play, take a look at the Dell XPS 15 OLED for $2,049 at Dell , a machine we called "the best Windows laptop" on our best laptops guide.

Its slim and attractive shell contains an awesome OLED display, a 12th-gen Intel chip, a delightfully comfy keyboard and impressive speakers. This isn't meant to be a laptop for gamers but you still get an RTX 3050 Ti graphics chip which will take care of you if you do decide to blow off steam after a long day of being productive.

Gigabyte Aorus 5 gaming laptop: $1,499 $1,049 @ Best Buy

As we get closer to Black Friday we're seeing more deals on laptops released this year. That means you can get a notebook with the latest specs for hundreds of dollars less than retail. To that end, we've found yet another awesome gaming laptop that's well worth your time.

Right now, Best Buy is selling the Gigabyte Aorus 5 gaming laptop for $1,049, which is $450 off its normal $1,499 price. This machine is no slouch, sporting a 12th gen Intel Core Intel i7-12700H CPU, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 mobile GPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD memory. With specs like that, you'll be able to play most modern games at mid to high settings. We highly recommend snatching this laptop up before it sells out.

If you're looking for a 2-in-1, this particular sale could be what you're looking for.

Best Buy is selling this Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 for $599. Packing a 12th gen Intel Core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, it should be sufficient enough for work, web browsing, streaming content and other everyday computing use. Since this is a 2-in-1, you can also use it as a tablet. This is good considering how well Windows 11 works with touch interfaces.

Various Dell Inspiron laptops are currently on sale but this is one of the better deals since it's a 2-in-1 device. Definitely worth checking out.

Dell XPS 15 (Core i7, GeForce RTX 3050, 32GB/1TB): $2,549 $2,049 @ Dell

Don't overlook this excellent deal on a new Dell XPS 15 for $2,049 at Dell , a personal favorite and one of the best laptops on the market.

This slim, elegant ultraportable packs a speedy 12th Gen Intel CPU, a beautiful 15.6-inch FHD+ display, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 laptop GPU and 32GB of RAM, as well as 1TB of storage. It's plenty of power to get you through a day at the office or a few of your favorite games, so don't miss out on this great deal!

Chromebooks are known for being cheap-and-cheerful devices that are great for students or everyday computing tasks. However, if you like ChromeOS, but want a device with a bit more oomph, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 provides exactly that.

This is a well-designed machine with a beautiful QLED touchscreen display and excellent speakers. Performance is also great thanks to the included Intel Core i3 processor. These are just some of the reasons we named the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 the best Chromebook on the market.

Samsung's online store lists the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 as $549 right now. Other retailers like Amazon are asking as much as $699 for the device at the moment, so in my eyes, Samsung's price is a bargain. Plus, if you have a device to trade-in, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 for as low as $199.

We just shared a premium Chromebook, so how about a super-affordable one next? The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook is a great buy at $99.

Other cheap Chromebooks like the HP 11.6" for $79 at Walmart can get uncomfortable to use, especially if you have larger hands. That's much less of an issue with the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook because of its 14-inch touchscreen. Spring the extra $20 for some more screen and keyboard real estate, and your hands will thank you for it.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook doesn't have the specs to beat any of our best laptops, but it's still a perfect device for everyday tasks like browsing and word processing. It has a HD webcam for video calls, too.

This is yet another deal we want to bring back up. Not only because it's still a great deal, but because it's now $10 less than when we originally posted about it! If you want a reliable laptop from a solid brand for not very much, then here is the Samsung Chromebook 4, on sale for $158 at Walmart.



Running Chrome OS, this laptop doesn't need oodles of power to provide smooth performance while working or relaxing, while a long battery life also means you aren't caught out after a long day of usage. Samsung also sells this device with promises of great durability, which could mean it's great for younger laptop users or people working outside a traditional office.

Need a new MacBook? Best Buy is still running a pretty sweet Black Friday deal on a new MacBook Pro 2022 with Apple's cutting-edge M2 chip, but you'll want to act fast.

Right now Best Buy has the new MacBook Pro M2 for $1,149, which is $150 cheaper than the usual $1,300 asking price. With its M2 chip and 18+ hours of (tested) battery life, this is a great ultraportable for getting work done on the go.

The gorgeous display and excellent speakers are nice to have, too. Oh and don't worry about the notch on the display -- once you get used to it you stop even noticing it's there.

We're winding down our updates for the day as the day winds down around us, but that doesn't mean the laptop deals are going away.

If you're looking for a MacBook but value portability over raw performance, the new MacBook Air M2 is a great choice, and Amazon's still running a solid Black Friday discount on these slim new Airs.

For a limited time you can get one for $1,049, which is $150 off the usual $1,200 asking price. For that you get the speedy performance of Apple's new M2 chip in a slim, ultraportable MacBook with a great display. And with its remarkable power efficiency, you'll have no worries carrying it all day without a charger.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360: Was $1,649 now $1,149 @ Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is now on sale for $1,149 at Best Buy.

This is an ultra-thin 2-in-1 laptop that's tailor-made for people who are always on the go. Like last year's Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 , this iteration features a gorgeous AMOLED screen that's perfect for media consumption. It's also ideal for work thanks to its speedy performance.

Though a Windows laptop at its core, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 comes loaded with a slew of Samsung software. This could be good or bad, depending on how invested you are in the Samsung ecosystem. If you are, then you'll find that this 2-in-1 pairs nicely with your Samsung tablets and phones. Otherwise, all of these applications are effectively bloatware.

Apple released some powerful new MacBooks this year packing its cutting-edge M2 chip, and right now is a great time to buy a new one at a solid discount.

Right now Best Buy is still selling a new 13-inch MacBook Pro 2022 for $1,149 , which is $150 off the usual $1,300 asking price.

While it lacks the raw power of the M1 Pro/M1 Max equipped 2021 MacBook Pros, this year's 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 is no slouch. And with 18+ hours of (tested) battery life, you can count on this laptop for a full day of work (and then some) before you need to plug in.

It's a great MacBook for getting work done on the go, and right now's a great time to get one at a nice discount!

Hello! Computing Writer Tony Polanco here with another round of the best Black Friday laptop deals out there. Let's kick things off with an awesome gaming laptop that's very affordable.

Right now you can buy the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 for $599 at Amazon. Since this is $300 off its original $899 cost, this budget laptop is even more affordable than ever. It may not have the best specs of the best gaming laptops but it should be sufficiently powerful enough to handle some of the best PC games.

This Lenovo machine features a large 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) display, an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD. It also comes with Windows 11 pre-installed.

As we said up top, this isn’t exactly the most impressive gaming laptop in terms of specs. But considering how this laptop has a max resolution of 1080p, you don’t necessarily need a higher-end Nvidia RTX 30-series mobile GPU to get 4K resolution. 8GB of RAM isn’t all that exciting either; if you play games at medium or low settings, it should be enough.

Right now, you can get the Dell XPS 13 on sale for $999 at Dell. This configuration gives you a powerful 12th gen Core i7 chip, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD along with Dell's stunning 13.4-inch display.

We really love the Dell XPS 13. For a very lengthy period of time, it stood as our pick for the best laptop you could buy. And while it’s since been replaced by the Dell XPS 13 OLED in our list and outpaced by the larger Dell XPS 15 , the XPS 13 remains an extremely impressive machine.

The even better news is that this deal is on the latest model. It sports an upgraded 12th Generation Intel Core i7 CPU with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. The screen is a truly gorgeous 13.4-inch FHD InfinityEdge display, so you won't have bezels getting in your way of an immersive viewing experience.

The XPS 13 is also an ultra-portable 2.6-pound machine. It boasts a comfy keyboard, excellent speakers and an impressive 11 hours of battery life on a single charge. That should get you through the working day and then some.

I wanted to bring up this deal again since it's still going and is legitimately a fantastic sale on an equally brilliant laptop.

If you're looking for a MacBook but value portability over raw performance, the new MacBook Air M2 is a great choice, and Amazon's still running a solid Black Friday discount on these slim new Airs.

For a limited time you can get one for $1,049, which is $150 off the usual $1,200 asking price. For that you get the speedy performance of Apple's new M2 chip in a slim, ultraportable MacBook with a great display. And with its remarkable power efficiency, you'll have no worries carrying it all day without a charger.

Ending my shift with one of the best laptop deals that's still live.

If you're in the market for a new Windows 11 laptop you could do a lot worse than the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, a Microsoft-designed Windows tablet that doubles as a decent laptop if you attach the (optional) keyboard cover.

Right now Best Buy is still running an excellent deal that knocks $500 off the price of a new Microsoft Surface Pro 8. You can get one for just $899, which is a fair discount off the usual $1,349 price tag. It's a great tablet too, with a vibrant 13-inch touchscreen and great webcam. While the 11th Gen Intel CPU inside isn't quite as fast as the latest 12th Gen chips inside the newer Surface Pro 9, it's still plenty powerful for day-to-day work. Don't miss this chance to get one at a steal!

The MacBook Air M2 is $150 off right now, which I'd argue is the price it should have been all along. Regardless, this is a great deal on one of the best laptops.

In our MacBook Air M2 review, we praised the performance of the faster new M2 chip. the over 14 hours of battery life and the sharper new 1080p webcam. And it's all wrapped up in a design that's 20% smaller than its predecessor.

You also get a brighter and slightly bigger 13.6-inch display, MagSafe charging and one of the most comfy keyboards in the business. You can only power one external display at once, but there's no other major cons. We'd act fast on this deal.

Black Friday is a good time to get your hands on a Chromebook for cheap. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook knocks off $150 from its usual price of $299 and is one of the lowest prices we have ever seen for a 14-inch Chromebook.

It packs in 12 hours of battery life, a durable military-grade design and fast Wi-Fi 6 in a sleek package. It is not the most powerful machine, with its Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. But these specs should be just fine for getting the basics done on a Chromebook. And if you have a Samsung phone, even better as you can easily transfer files.