fbschedules.com

Clemson, North Carolina to play in ACC Championship

The 2022 ACC Football Championship Game is set with the Clemson Tigers facing the North Carolina Tar Heels. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (8pm ET, ABC). Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) clinched the Atlantic Division title by virtue of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

North Carolina, Gonzaga are 1-2 atop AP Top 25 men's poll

UNC (2-0) earned 44 of 63 first-place votes to finish ahead of No. 2 Gonzaga in Monday’s first regular-season AP Top 25, which featured only slight changes from the preseason poll released Oct. 17. The Tar Heels return four starters from last year's team, including AP preseason All-American Armando...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Pack Therapy: That was NC State being NC State

The home win over Wake Forest, just seven days prior, was NC State living its best life. Part of me wants to say that was NC State living its worst life. But that part would be wrong. The home loss to Boston College, heretofore a 2-win team decimated by injuries...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

James helps power No. 10 NC State past Mount St. Mary's

RALEIGH, N.C. — Aziaha James came off the bench to score 19 points for No. 10 North Carolina State in its 86-38 romp over Mount St. Mary’s on Sunday. Diamond Johnson had 13 points and Jada Boyd and Madison Hayes both scored 11 points for the Wolfpack (3-0), which overpowered the Mountaineers with a 63-21 rebounding advantage. Hayes had 11 rebounds. James made 6 of 7 shots from the field, including two 3-pointers.
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako's signing plans

Of the five 2023 Duke basketball prizes, five-star Mackenzie Mgbako is the only one who has yet to sign his national letter of intent. The other four — five-stars Caleb Foster, Jared McCain, TJ Power, and Sean Stewart — all did so on the first day of the fall signing period earlier this week. ...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Tar Heels beat TCU 75-48 to improve to 2-0 overall

Five Tar Heels scored in double figures as the No. 12 UNC women’s basketball team beat visiting TCU 75-48 Saturday afternoon at Carmichael Arena. Carolina used a 27-6 third-quarter advantage to break open a close game and improve to 2-0 on the season. Tar Heel juniors Kennedy Todd-Williams and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Hubert Davis challenges 'soft' UNC basketball in No. 1 Tar Heels' near upset against Charleston

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels found themselves trailing Charleston at halftime by seven points in Friday’s game. No. 1 UNC basketball pulled away with a 102-86 win, though, thanks to its leading scorers. Armando Bacot had 28 points on the night, all but one of his points were scored after halftime. Caleb Love totaled 25 points for the Tar Heels. He made 20 of 28 shots (71.4%) after halftime and finished the game shooting 60%. But the Tar Heels needed the push at halftime to put up those numbers, so Davis explained how he challenged his team to lock-in and get the win.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
AllTarHeels

Nickel shines in offensive explosion for North Carolina

In North Carolina's first game of the season against UNC-Wilmington, it was freshman Seth Trimble who introduced himself to the college basketball world. Four days later and another diaper dandy left his mark in the Tar Heels' second non-conference game of the season. Freshman Tyler Nickel, who recorded just eight...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WYFF4.com

WYFF 4 announces new evening anchor team

GREENVILLE, S.C. — WYFF 4 welcomes Sydney Shadrix and Aaron Baker to the news team as co-anchors on the weekday 5 p.m. newscast. They will follow WYFF News 4 at 4 p.m. with Gabrielle Komorowski and Jane Robelot. Carol Clarke and Nigel Robertson round out the evening anchor lineup on WYFF News 4 at 6 p.m.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Triangle Tribune

Charleston Man, Durham Leader

DURHAM – William Logan may be a Charleston man, but he is a Durham leader. The Hillside High School principal was awarded Durham Public Schools 2023 Principal of the Year Award. It is his second time winning the award in nearly a decade, so what makes him such a great leader and person? Here’s what those closest to him told The Tribune.
DURHAM, NC
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Spots the Best Cheap Vacations in the U.S.

Looking for something to do soon? We have plenty of breaks and things coming up, so why not enjoy the time and take a cheap vacation? Sometimes people need a quick little weekend getaway just to breathe and decompress. Weekend vacations are always some of my favorites, honestly. It gives you just enough time to have fun, relax, and forget about a rough week. So, why not find a fun place to take a little drive and enjoy yourself?
ASHEVILLE, NC
