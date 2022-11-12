Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NC Chinese Lantern Festival starts November 18th in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the CountryTravel MavenGraham, NC
5 Local Coffee Shops in Cary You Need to VisitJames TulianoCary, NC
No. 1 North Carolina looks to improve vs. Gardner-Webb
Challenges have come early for No. 1 North Carolina. Those have developed from opponents and from coach Hubert Davis. The
Why is everyone discounting Drake Maye and UNC as possible Playoff crashers?
Yes, there is a chance where Drake Maye and the rest of the UNC football team can make the College Football Playoff this season. It might be as a huge long shot, but UNC has a chance at making the College Football Playoff with Heisman Trophy contender Drake Maye at quarterback.
fbschedules.com
Clemson, North Carolina to play in ACC Championship
The 2022 ACC Football Championship Game is set with the Clemson Tigers facing the North Carolina Tar Heels. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (8pm ET, ABC). Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC) clinched the Atlantic Division title by virtue of...
With UNC’s victory at Wake Forest and NC State’s loss, balance of power shifts in NC
For both UNC and NC State, Saturday felt like a turning point. They experienced contrasting results a few hours and 100 miles apart, and now the programs appear headed in opposite directions.
North Carolina, Gonzaga are 1-2 atop AP Top 25 men's poll
UNC (2-0) earned 44 of 63 first-place votes to finish ahead of No. 2 Gonzaga in Monday’s first regular-season AP Top 25, which featured only slight changes from the preseason poll released Oct. 17. The Tar Heels return four starters from last year's team, including AP preseason All-American Armando...
Pack Therapy: That was NC State being NC State
The home win over Wake Forest, just seven days prior, was NC State living its best life. Part of me wants to say that was NC State living its worst life. But that part would be wrong. The home loss to Boston College, heretofore a 2-win team decimated by injuries...
#10 Pack Moves to 3-0 Start to Season with Win Over Mount St. Mary's
RALEIGH – NC State women's basketball (3-0) took early control of Sunday night's matchup with the visiting Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (0-3) as the 10th-ranked Wolfpack tallied another early-season win by an 86-38 score. Aziaha James led the Pack in scoring with a career-high 19. The Wolfpack sophomore shot...
James helps power No. 10 NC State past Mount St. Mary's
RALEIGH, N.C. — Aziaha James came off the bench to score 19 points for No. 10 North Carolina State in its 86-38 romp over Mount St. Mary’s on Sunday. Diamond Johnson had 13 points and Jada Boyd and Madison Hayes both scored 11 points for the Wolfpack (3-0), which overpowered the Mountaineers with a 63-21 rebounding advantage. Hayes had 11 rebounds. James made 6 of 7 shots from the field, including two 3-pointers.
‘Hate it for these seniors’: What we learned about NC State in loss to Boston College
“I don’t know what to say,” Dave Doeren said. “I’m pretty down for these kids. Obviously, we didn’t play well enough to win and didn’t coach well enough to win, and I always put that on me.”
Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako's signing plans
Of the five 2023 Duke basketball prizes, five-star Mackenzie Mgbako is the only one who has yet to sign his national letter of intent. The other four — five-stars Caleb Foster, Jared McCain, TJ Power, and Sean Stewart — all did so on the first day of the fall signing period earlier this week. ...
Tar Heels beat TCU 75-48 to improve to 2-0 overall
Five Tar Heels scored in double figures as the No. 12 UNC women’s basketball team beat visiting TCU 75-48 Saturday afternoon at Carmichael Arena. Carolina used a 27-6 third-quarter advantage to break open a close game and improve to 2-0 on the season. Tar Heel juniors Kennedy Todd-Williams and...
Duke basketball big man joins Marvin Bagley III on exclusive list
Before Friday night, Marvin Bagley III, the 2017-18 ACC Player and Rookie of the Year, was the only Duke basketball freshman in history to begin his college career with two consecutive double-doubles. Now, thanks to power forward Kyle Filipowski's second powerful performance across the No. 7 Blue Devils' 2-0 start,...
247Sports
Hubert Davis challenges 'soft' UNC basketball in No. 1 Tar Heels' near upset against Charleston
Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels found themselves trailing Charleston at halftime by seven points in Friday’s game. No. 1 UNC basketball pulled away with a 102-86 win, though, thanks to its leading scorers. Armando Bacot had 28 points on the night, all but one of his points were scored after halftime. Caleb Love totaled 25 points for the Tar Heels. He made 20 of 28 shots (71.4%) after halftime and finished the game shooting 60%. But the Tar Heels needed the push at halftime to put up those numbers, so Davis explained how he challenged his team to lock-in and get the win.
Nickel shines in offensive explosion for North Carolina
In North Carolina's first game of the season against UNC-Wilmington, it was freshman Seth Trimble who introduced himself to the college basketball world. Four days later and another diaper dandy left his mark in the Tar Heels' second non-conference game of the season. Freshman Tyler Nickel, who recorded just eight...
Clemson’s upset loss now has the chance to snowball into something much worse
Clemson losing so badly to Notre Dame could be ominous for the ACC’s slim playoff chances. If Notre Dame revealed Clemson to be Paper Tigers, then that is horrendous news for the ACC. Clemson plummeted from No. 4 all the way to No. 10 in the latest College Football...
cbs17
UNC parking deck car fire impacts parking for Tar Heel basketball game against College of Charleston
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A Thursday fire at a UNC-Chapel Hill parking deck will impact parking for Friday night’s Tar Heels’ basketball game against the College of Charleston that is set to start at 7 p.m. A car fire broke out Thursday morning in the Dogwood...
ACC Panic Room: UNC believes they can win title, as should everyone else
The ACC Championship game is set between Clemson and North Carolina. Lauren Brownlow and Joe Ovies discuss how the Heels believe they can win, and everyone else should start believing them as well.
WYFF4.com
WYFF 4 announces new evening anchor team
GREENVILLE, S.C. — WYFF 4 welcomes Sydney Shadrix and Aaron Baker to the news team as co-anchors on the weekday 5 p.m. newscast. They will follow WYFF News 4 at 4 p.m. with Gabrielle Komorowski and Jane Robelot. Carol Clarke and Nigel Robertson round out the evening anchor lineup on WYFF News 4 at 6 p.m.
Charleston Man, Durham Leader
DURHAM – William Logan may be a Charleston man, but he is a Durham leader. The Hillside High School principal was awarded Durham Public Schools 2023 Principal of the Year Award. It is his second time winning the award in nearly a decade, so what makes him such a great leader and person? Here’s what those closest to him told The Tribune.
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Spots the Best Cheap Vacations in the U.S.
Looking for something to do soon? We have plenty of breaks and things coming up, so why not enjoy the time and take a cheap vacation? Sometimes people need a quick little weekend getaway just to breathe and decompress. Weekend vacations are always some of my favorites, honestly. It gives you just enough time to have fun, relax, and forget about a rough week. So, why not find a fun place to take a little drive and enjoy yourself?
