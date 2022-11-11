ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

mhhsnews.com

No refs, no games

With the 2022 football season, there has been a nationwide issue of referee shortages. Mission Hills High School played on Saturday and Thursday for games against Chaparral High School and Rancho Bernardo High School as a result of the shortage. “The refs are one of the most important parts of...
UCSD Guardian

Men’s Basketball Struggles Shooting the Long Ball in Season-Opening Loss

On Monday, Nov. 7, UC San Diego men’s basketball (0–1, 0–0 Big West) hosted Seattle University (2–0, 0–0 Western Athletic Conference) for the home opener of the 2022-23 season. After finishing below .500 last year, the Tritons entered Monday night’s game looking to start their season on the right foot by winning on their home turf, while the Redhawks looked to sustain their strong play from the prior season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coronadonewsca.com

Coronado Playhouse Announces 2023 Season!

Coronado Playhouse proudly announces their 78th season. 2023 features bold comedies, beloved musicals, a FREE Classic Series production, and an exciting world-premiere through our partnership program. Once again, the Playhouse offers programming audiences have come to love and expect from the second oldest arts organization in San Diego County. Audiences...
CORONADO, CA
coronadonewsca.com

Thank You Coronado

With our election just concluded, I’d like to congratulate our citizens for their support of local democracy. The candidates, their supporters and our voters are all critical parts of keeping our local democracy healthy. It is great to have multiple candidates who are willing to volunteer their time and...
CORONADO, CA
coronadonewsca.com

Mandelbaum Family Lecture Series Kicks Off 2022-23 Season

The San Diego Center for Jewish Culture’s 2022-2023 Mandelbaum Family Lecture Series kicks off its season of free lectures with Dr. Amelia Glaser, Endowed Chair in Judaic Studies at UC San Diego. Her lecture titled, “Mine from ’33, Yours from ’41: Translating Trauma in Contemporary Ukrainian Poetry” will take place at the Coronado Public Library’s Winn Room on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. For more information and to register please visit www.lfjcc.org/learning.
CORONADO, CA
localemagazine.com

11 Sensational Seafood Restaurants in San Diego That Are Off the Hook!

From Oysters on the Half Shell to Fresh Sushi and Sashimi, These Restaurants Will Cure Your Seafood Cravings. You may be feeling shellfish, but San Diego’s got enough to go around when it comes to the art of seafood. Enjoy the city by the sea with the freshest it has to offer, from casual coastal to fine-dining delights. Get it grilled, taste it fried or try it raw; any way it’s served, it’s guaranteed to be fresh. With 11 sensational seafood spots in San Diego to choose from, your perfect ambiance and your favorite fish shouldn’t be hard to find.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thehoovercardinal.org

One of the best in San Diego

One of my favorite places to go eat is Santa Ana Fresh Mexican Food. Santa Ana´s has been a restaurant that has been putting out authentic Mexican flavors for over 22 years. It was founded by Julio Posada. When I go to eat at the restaurant, I usually get...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coronadonewsca.com

Shakespeare Society Staged Reading

The San Diego Shakespeare Society will present a staged reading of Henry VIII (Part One) on Tuesday, November 15 from 6-8 p.m. in the Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library. Attendees are welcome to read a part, or just watch. All scenes are cast right before they are read, so usually everyone who wants to act has the chance to do at least a small role.
SAN DIEGO, CA

