Morse's Tracy McNair voted SBLive's California high school football coach of the week (Week 11)
McNair led the Tigers to a 52-28 playoff win over El Capitan, who had allowed only 15 points per game during the regular season.
No refs, no games
With the 2022 football season, there has been a nationwide issue of referee shortages. Mission Hills High School played on Saturday and Thursday for games against Chaparral High School and Rancho Bernardo High School as a result of the shortage. “The refs are one of the most important parts of...
Modesto Point Guard, Washington Forward Sign Letters of Intent to Join SDSU Hoops
The San Diego State men’s basketball program has bolstered its roster, signing two players to National Letters of Intent, including one from Modesto. Guard B.J. Davis and forward Miles Heide will compete for the Aztecs in the 2023-24 season. Davis, a 6-1, 170-pound point guard, will graduate in May...
Men’s Basketball Struggles Shooting the Long Ball in Season-Opening Loss
On Monday, Nov. 7, UC San Diego men’s basketball (0–1, 0–0 Big West) hosted Seattle University (2–0, 0–0 Western Athletic Conference) for the home opener of the 2022-23 season. After finishing below .500 last year, the Tritons entered Monday night’s game looking to start their season on the right foot by winning on their home turf, while the Redhawks looked to sustain their strong play from the prior season.
Tom Izzo praises game experience in San Diego, loved every part 'except for the outcome'
Tom Izzo and Michigan State made the trip west for the Armed Forces Classic last week. That matchup against No. 2 Gonzaga went down to the wire with the Spartans falling by one point against the Bulldogs. Despite the loss, it was a strong performance by Michigan State. However, it...
No. 17 San Diego State adding to Stanford’s challenges
Stanford’s challenging non-conference schedule will continue Tuesday night when the Cardinal host No. 17 San Diego State at Palo Alto,
Aztecs in Need of Spark, Get It on Electric Kickoff Return in 43-27 Win Over San Jose State
San Diego State trailed San Jose State Saturday, but not for long as the Aztecs put on a show at Snapdragon Stadium, winning 43-27. The team, behind 14-0, bounced back with 38 answered points, starting with an electrifying 95-yard kickoff return by Jordan Byrd with just under five minutes left in the first quarter.
Two horses collapse, die at Del Mar Racetrack on opening weekend
A racehorse collapsed and died at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on opening day of the track's fall season.
Coronado Playhouse Announces 2023 Season!
Coronado Playhouse proudly announces their 78th season. 2023 features bold comedies, beloved musicals, a FREE Classic Series production, and an exciting world-premiere through our partnership program. Once again, the Playhouse offers programming audiences have come to love and expect from the second oldest arts organization in San Diego County. Audiences...
Top Golf going forward with two new high-tech driving range venues in San Diego
Trendy golf entertainment outfit Topgolf is pushing ahead with plans to build two new high-tech driving range venues in San Diego — one on waterfront land across from San Diego International Airport and a second at an existing driving range in Sorrento Valley. The company, an arm of what...
Thank You Coronado
With our election just concluded, I’d like to congratulate our citizens for their support of local democracy. The candidates, their supporters and our voters are all critical parts of keeping our local democracy healthy. It is great to have multiple candidates who are willing to volunteer their time and...
Mandelbaum Family Lecture Series Kicks Off 2022-23 Season
The San Diego Center for Jewish Culture’s 2022-2023 Mandelbaum Family Lecture Series kicks off its season of free lectures with Dr. Amelia Glaser, Endowed Chair in Judaic Studies at UC San Diego. Her lecture titled, “Mine from ’33, Yours from ’41: Translating Trauma in Contemporary Ukrainian Poetry” will take place at the Coronado Public Library’s Winn Room on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. For more information and to register please visit www.lfjcc.org/learning.
11 Sensational Seafood Restaurants in San Diego That Are Off the Hook!
From Oysters on the Half Shell to Fresh Sushi and Sashimi, These Restaurants Will Cure Your Seafood Cravings. You may be feeling shellfish, but San Diego’s got enough to go around when it comes to the art of seafood. Enjoy the city by the sea with the freshest it has to offer, from casual coastal to fine-dining delights. Get it grilled, taste it fried or try it raw; any way it’s served, it’s guaranteed to be fresh. With 11 sensational seafood spots in San Diego to choose from, your perfect ambiance and your favorite fish shouldn’t be hard to find.
One of the best in San Diego
One of my favorite places to go eat is Santa Ana Fresh Mexican Food. Santa Ana´s has been a restaurant that has been putting out authentic Mexican flavors for over 22 years. It was founded by Julio Posada. When I go to eat at the restaurant, I usually get...
El Cajon community raving over 99-cent Tijuana-style tacos
EL CAJON, Calif. — No, your eyes aren't deceiving you – an El Cajon taqueria slips Tijuana-style tacos for 99 cents. El Cilantro Mexican Grill in the El Cajon area of San Diego County has drawn many food lovers and curious individuals to see what all the hype is about.
Found: At-risk Vista man
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said a Vista man who was reported missing last Thursday has been found.
Father stabs son during fight in Mission Bay: SDPD
A father and son were hospitalized Monday after an altercation between the two men led to a stabbing, the San Diego Police Department said.
Teen who disappeared during SeaWorld San Diego visit found safe
San Diego Police announced Monday that a 14-year-old at-risk boy who disappeared while at SeaWorld with his high school band has been found.
A California TikToker Shared 5 Hidden Spots In San Diego That Only Locals Know About
When searching for fun things to do in San Diego, sometimes the best gems can be found off the beaten path. The coastal hub is full of popular tourist hot spots and high-key hangouts but is also home to some of the best displays of the state's natural beauty. A...
Shakespeare Society Staged Reading
The San Diego Shakespeare Society will present a staged reading of Henry VIII (Part One) on Tuesday, November 15 from 6-8 p.m. in the Winn Room at the Coronado Public Library. Attendees are welcome to read a part, or just watch. All scenes are cast right before they are read, so usually everyone who wants to act has the chance to do at least a small role.
