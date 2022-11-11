The party will be filled with wonder as the families of junior enlisted with special needs children gather together. Santa will be there and under the tree are beautifully wrapped presents. Then, Santa calls out a name as he holds out a gift. Imagine the excitement and wonder that is felt by that child! They are special and Santa knows their name! The child and their family rush up to visit the jolly old man as the child magically receives just the gift that they wanted!

CORONADO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO