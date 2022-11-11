ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tifton, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
valdostatoday.com

VPD holds Open Testing hiring event for Law Enforcement

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department is holding an Open Testing hiring event for anyone wanting to join the Law Enforcement team. We want you to join our team! We invite you to our Open Testing hiring event on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 6pm at Valdosta Police Department (500 N Toombs St). This test is the initial stage of the hiring process, and it could lead to a fantastic career in Law Enforcement at one of the finest Law Enforcement Agencies in the nation.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta Christmas Tree Lighting kicks off holiday season

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County community is invited to the annual Christmas Tree Lighting to kick of the holiday season. The Valdosta-Lowndes community is invited to join the City of Valdosta’s Mayor, Scott James Matheson, and Lowndes County’s Chairman, Bill Slaughter, for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Unity Park Amphitheater, located at 301 East Central Avenue, Valdosta, Georgia 31601.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

‘Keep ‘Em Warm’ coat drive kicks off in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County Commissioner Melissa Hughes has been hosting the “Keep ‘Em Warm” coat drive for over 16 years. She got the idea after seeing a kid walking in extremely cold weather with no jacket. Each year, she says the drive continues to grow....
TIFTON, GA
southgatv.com

Federal search warrant executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift counties

In a joint operation involving the FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, GBI, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, Adel Police Department, and Hahira Police Department, federal search warrants were executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift Counties this morning. Search warrants were executed in Cook...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Man wanted in New Jersey arrested in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – A 42-year-old man with an arrest warrant in New Jersey was located and arrested in a Valdosta apartment. Arrested 1: Curtis Williams, African American male, 42 years of age, Valdosta resident. Arrested 2: Ebony Williams, African American female 27 years of age, Valdosta resident. On November 9,...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Phoebe doctor: RSV cases popping up early this year

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A respiratory illness that tends to impact young children is increasing across the nation. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is a common virus that can affect people of all ages. Globally, RSV is the second leading cause of death during the first year of a child’s life, after malaria, according to CNN.
ALBANY, GA
wtxl.com

Grage out as Lowndes High School head football coach after one season

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Lowndes High School football program is searching for a new head coach. According to a news release Tuesday morning from the Lowndes County Schools District, the school district relieved Zach Grage as head coach and director of football operations at Lowndes High School, effectively immediately.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Lee County sweeps Dougherty in Tip-Off Classic

ALBANY - The Lee County Trojan boys and girls basketball teams opened the season Saturday afternoon with wins over Dougherty. The girls opened the classic with a 48-30 win and the boys followed with a 61-54 victory at Albany State West. "It was a good win," said Lee County head...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

Dougherty Trojans headed to Savannah after beating Mary Persons

ALBANY - The Dougherty Trojans couldn't have picked a more challenging bracket for the Class AAA state playoffs. The Trojans (9-2) are headed to Savannah this Friday night to take on undefeated and No. 2-ranked Calvary Day Cavaliers (10-0) after beating Mary Persons 39-23 in Forsyth Saturday night in the first round of the state playoffs. Should Dougherty find a way to stop the Cavaliers, the Trojans would then likely face top-ranked and defending state champion Cedar Grove in the Elite Eight.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

pOpshelf now open in Albany

POpshelf has opened its new store in Albany. The store is located at 819 North Westover Boulevard, and hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. pOpshelf is an exciting and new retail store that offers customers an affordable and fun shopping experience with the vast majority of items priced at $5 or less. When the store opens, customers can expect a fun, joyful and guilt-free shopping experience as they browse a selection of on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, household and specialty items, arts and crafts, party planning and entertaining needs, toys and much more.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Grage out as Lowndes head football coach

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Zach Grage has been relieved of his head football coaching duties at Lowndes County Schools, according to the school system. “This decision was made after a complete and thorough review of the football program and after discussing with system administrators at all levels. The decision is effective immediately,” the school system said in a release.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

APD: No injuries reported after 16 shots fired at Albany home

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman and her four children were uninjured after a shooting at an Albany on Thursday, an Albany Police Department (APD) report stated. The incident happened around 11 p.m. on the 1600 block of Gail Avenue began when the victim said that all four people were inside the home when gunshots and debris were suddenly seen in the kitchen.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Cold Air Returns - Fall Weather is Back To Stay

Today has been cloudy because a front is ready to pass through the area. It will move in completely tonight. That will drop temperatures into the 40s. It’ll be the coldest we’ve been in nearly 3 weeks. In Albany, temperatures are riding 8 degrees above normal for the...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Rain tomorrow then turning colder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Week off to a sunny cool start. However, changes are heading our way as a cold front slide east. Through the evening increasing clouds followed by rain early Tuesday. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms likely for a rather raw cool day. Rain ends through the evening however clouds linger into Thursday before moving out.
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy