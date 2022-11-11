Read full article on original website
baylor.edu
Who were the Native Americans in Waco?
If you know anything about the history of Native Americans in what is now Waco, it’s probably that a tribe called the Waco (sometimes spelled “Huaco” or “Hueco”) lived in this area before settlers began moving south and west into Texas. Native American Heritage Month...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Waco, TX
Waco is a city in McLennan County, Texas. Add it to your travel list if you want an enjoyable vacation with many activities and natural beauty. Waco is a great place to visit for its friendly atmosphere and variety of things to do. You'll enjoy the moderate weather whether you're...
Tasty News: It Looks Like Killeen, Texas IS Getting A Shaq Big Chicken Afterall
Get excited for some finger-licking news in Killeen, Texas ! Our prayers have definitely been answered. Recently I wrote an article on Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken restaurant opening its first Texas location. In the piece, I questioned (with tongue firmly in cheek) why we weren't getting some Shaq chicken here in Killeen. Well, it turns out we are.
LIST: Holiday light events in Central Texas for 2022 season
Here is a list of light events in the Central Texas area you can enjoy with your family this year.
tinyhousetalk.com
The Silo House at Laughing Lama Farm in Troy, Texas
This is the Silo House at Laughing Lama Farm in Troy, Texas. If you like lamas, farms, and silo house conversions, this may be your match made in heaven!. Don’t miss other interesting silo homes like this, join our FREE Tiny House Newsletter. The Laughing Lama Farm Silo House...
Highly Contagious Dog Flu Spreading Throughout Central Texas
There is a "decent sized outbreak" that is moving through the Killeen, Temple, and Waco, Texas communities. The H3N2 is a highly-contagious strain of the canine influenza. According to the CDC, Canine influenza (also known as dog flu) is a contagious respiratory disease in dogs caused by specific type A influenza viruses known to infect our four legged besties.
franchising.com
Can You Dig It, Central Texas? Big Chicken Coming Soon to the Heart of Texas
Jace Mattinson Signs Agreement to Grow Shaquille O’Neal Owned Big Chicken’s Presence in Killeen, Waco and College Station. Big Chicken announced today that entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “Big Chicken is making a major splash in...
fox44news.com
Killeen Moss Rose Center to Open as Warming Center
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority to provide an increased services warming center for those in need on Monday, November, 14. Dinner will be served at the Moss Rose Center (1103 East Avenue E) at 8 p.m. tonight and...
fox7austin.com
Freeze Warning issued for most of Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - A Freeze Warning has been issued for most of Central Texas from midnight until 9 AM on November 13, 2022. The counties under the warning are Llano, Burnet, Williamson, Gillespie, Blanco, Hays, Travis, Bastrop, Lee, and Caldwell. The National Weather Service issued the warning saying clear skies,...
fox44news.com
Canine flu discovered in Waco community
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – At least three coughing dogs in the Waco community have tested positive for the canine flu. A local clinic said Monday afternoon that there is a decent-sized outbreak of upper respiratory disease working its way through Waco and surrounding communities. Other veterinarians in the area have also seen a dramatic increase in dogs experiencing upper respiratory symptoms – such as coughing, sneezing, lethargy, poor appetite and increased respiratory rate – over the last two weeks.
fox44news.com
Christmas Toy Drives in Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — The holiday season is upon us, and many are already thinking of Christmas shopping and their gift list. But, giving Christmas presents isn’t always easy, especially in a season of high prices due to inflation. There are many different organizations and programs asking...
GOAL! New Sports Bar In Temple, Texas Shoots For A New Fandom
Sports bars are always something that many go to on Saturdays or Sundays for big sporting events. Whether it be by yourself or with a group, sometimes it is better to be out in the city instead of at home. However, as with all establishments, there has to be a certain reason to visit any sports bar.
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: Recycle scrap tires next Saturday in Waco
The 21st annual McLennan County Veterans Association flag retirement and disposal ceremony will start at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum in Woodway. The event is hosted by the city of Woodway and the Elizabeth Gordon Bradley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Following an indoor...
News Channel 25
Church group plants trees, launches toy drive to honor Uvalde victims
KILLEEN, Texas — Instead of making plans for Thanksgiving and Christmas, the families of the 21 victims of the tragic Uvalde massacre are planning how to make it through this holiday season without their loved ones. “Dealing with children that is a big impact. That is heavy on everybody’s...
fox7austin.com
Deadly wreck: SUV hits pedestrian on I-35 in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are looking for witnesses as they investigate a deadly wreck on I-35 in North Austin. Investigators say an SUV hit a pedestrian in the 12800 block of N I-35, just north of Parmer Lane, on November 10 at 11:27 p.m. The pedestrian died at the...
fox44news.com
SWBC hosting Job Fair in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – SWBC, a diversified financial services company, is expanding in the Killeen area and will be hosting an in-person career fair this Tuesday. The company is looking to fill more than 80 full-time remote positions for Customer Service Representatives, Payment Reminder Services Representatives, Claims Representatives, and Claims Adjusters. Management will be on-site to discuss available positions with attendees and to conduct interviews with interested candidates.
KENS 5
Texas woman celebrates 105 years on earth
TEMPLE, Texas — Saturday's call for celebration and it was a very special day for one lady in Temple, Texas. But, this day wasn't just any other birthday. It was a milestone. Thelma Tisdell thought it was another day in the nursing home. Little did she know, cake, presents,...
fox44news.com
Police: Serious injuries in Temple crash
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A vehicle crash in Temple has resulted in serious injuries, according to the Police Department. The department said the crash occurred at 10700 W. State Highway 36. Officers responded to the scene at 11:11 a.m. This crash is under investigation, and travelers are advised...
Gatesville Messenger
Matthews and Sartor exchange vows
It’s happily ever after for Mason Kyle Matthews and Tiffany Louise Sartor, both of Gatesville. The grandfather of the bride officiated the ceremony on October 29, 2022, on the beautiful 50-acre Knoxville Ranch Wedding Venue in West, Texas in the presence of family and close friends. The bride is...
KWTX
Belton police alert North Side residents about string of vehicle burglaries
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Belton Police Department on Tuesday, Nov. 15, issued an alert for residents in the North Side area after a recent string of vehicle burglaries. Surveillance video shared on the department’s Facebook page gets a close up shot of a man wearing a hoodie walking up to a residence, then walking onto the street, where several other men are seen walking near vehicles and residences.
