G20 leaders’ declaration condemns Russia’s war ‘in strongest terms’
Russia’s international isolation grew Wednesday, as world leaders issued a joint declaration condemning its war in Ukraine that has killed thousands of people and roiled the global economy. The Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, concluded Wednesday with a leaders’ statement that “deplores in the strongest terms the...
Wave of Russian missiles hit Ukraine after Zelensky outlines conditions for peace at G20 summit
Russia launched its biggest wave of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities in more than a month on Tuesday — hours after Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky proposed a peace plan in front of world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia. Air raid sirens sounded out across Ukraine shortly after...
MI5 spy chief says Russia, China, Iran top threat list to UK
LONDON (AP) — Britain faces major security threats from the trio of Russia, China and Iran, which all use coercion, intimidation and violence to pursue their interests, the U.K.’s domestic intelligence spy chief said Wednesday. Ken McCallum, director-general of MI5, added to mounting warnings from British authorities about Russia’s aggression and China’s growing assertiveness. He also singled out Iran as a mounting concern, saying U.K authorities have uncovered at least 10 “potential threats” this year to “kidnap or even kill British or U.K.-based individuals perceived as enemies of the regime.” He said Iran’s intelligence services “are prepared to take reckless action” against opponents, both on Western soil and by luring people to Iran. Last week, the U.K. government summoned Tehran’s top diplomat in London for a dressing-down, accusing Iran of threatening journalists working in Britain. U.K-based Farsi-language satellite news channel Iran International said British police had warned two of its journalists about “an imminent, credible and significant risk to their lives and those of their families.”
Turkey says Istanbul bomb suspect is Syrian national with ties to Kurdish groups
The woman detained under suspicion of carrying out the deadly bomb blast in Istanbul on Sunday is a Syrian national who was trained by Kurdish militants, according to Turkish authorities. Turkish police said in a statement that the suspect entered the country through the city of Afrin in northern Syria...
Zelensky visits Kherson after accusing Russia of committing hundreds of war crimes
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenksy made a surprise visit to Kherson Monday to offer support to residents of the newly recaptured city, where investigators have begun to uncover possible proof of wartime atrocities committed during the months-long occupation by Russian forces. Zelensky said in his nightly address Sunday that officials had...
Germany nationalizes former subsidiary of Russia’s Gazprom
BERLIN (AP) — Germany says it’s nationalizing the former German subsidiary of Russian gas company Gazprom months after it was put under the control of a government agency in Europe’s biggest economy. The government on Monday cited the debt load of the company, which has been renamed Securing Energy for Europe, and said it was making the move to head off the danger of bankruptcy and ensure that its operations keep running. The Economy Ministry said that the company involved in the trade, transport and storage of natural gas in Germany and neighboring countries is “a key company for Germany’s energy supply.”
Iran issues first death sentence linked to recent protests
An Iranian court has issued the first death sentence linked to recent protests, convicting the unnamed person of “enmity against God” and “spreading corruption on Earth,” state media reports. It comes following weeks of nationwide demonstrations, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in September. Iran’s...
Israel reveals US probe into Shireen Abu Akleh’s death but says it ‘will not cooperate’
A top Israeli official has confirmed the existence of a US investigation into the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh but said Israel’s government would not cooperate with the American probe, calling it a “mistake.”. Defense Minister Benny Gantz revealed details of the previously unknown investigation by...
Suspect in custody in Istanbul blast that killed 6 and injured 81, officials say
A suspect is in custody related to an explosion that killed at least six people and injured at least 81 others in Istanbul on Sunday, Turkey’s interior ministry said early Monday. The incident has been deemed a terrorist attack, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Sunday, according to state...
Nouriel Roubini slams Binance boss CZ as a 'walking time bomb' and says crypto is totally corrupt
Roubini also bashed Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary, who he called "a paid hack for FTX" at an event hosted by CNBC.
Sister of British-Egyptian activist on hunger and water strike receives letter saying he is alive
Alaa Abd El-Fattah, a jailed British-Egyptian activist who has been on a hunger and water strike, is alive and has resumed drinking water, authorities said in a letter to his family. He has been on a hunger strike for more than 200 days and had stopped drinking water earlier this...
Michelle Obama on Donald Trump’s 2016 win: ‘It shook me profoundly’
Michelle Obama addressed in a new book the deep hurt and disappointment she felt when Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election. “It shook me profoundly to hear the man who replaced my husband as president openly and unapologetically using ethnic slurs, making selfishness and hate somehow acceptable, refusing to condemn white supremacists or to support people demonstrating for racial justice,” wrote Obama in “The Light We Carry,” a copy of which was obtained by CNN. “It shocked me to hear him speaking about differentness as if it were a threat.”
Activist jailed in Egypt to end hunger strike after more than 200 days, letter to sister says
The sister of Alaa Abd El-Fattah said Tuesday that she had received a letter saying the imprisoned British-Egyptian activist had ended his hunger strike after more than 200 days. “The important thing is I want to celebrate my birthday with you on Thursday, I haven’t celebrated for a long time,...
