Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City Zoo Announces Names of Four African Lion Cubs
Oklahoma City Zoo announces names for African lion cubs.
KTUL
Oklahoma's first cat café expected to open in OKC in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's first cat café is expected to open next year. The don't stress meowt - Cat Café announced on Facebook that, after an eight-month-long process, it has obtained its permits from the city and expects construction to be completed by the end of 2022.
visitokc.com
Holiday Lights You Won’t Want to Miss
When the holiday season rolls around, there are few activities that jingle our bells quite as much as a good, old-fashioned holiday light display. OKC is home to a bounty of festive light shows, and the Modern Frontier has illuminating experiences that are walkable or drivable. Pro tips:. Before you...
Chef Gordon Ramsay Makes Changes to Restaurant in Oklahoma City, OK.
Earlier this summer back in May it was announced that the one and only Chef Gordon Ramsay would be opening a restaurant in Oklahoma City, OK. I don't know about you but I've got that entirely too damned excited, about to piss myself kind of feeling going on. Being a HUGE FAN of Chef Ramsay I can't wait!
news9.com
Cat Café Officially Coming To OKC
After months of waiting for permits to clear, the Don't Stress Meowt cat café is officially coming to Oklahoma City in 2023. The café was first announced in Aug. 2021, and the company said construction is expected to be done by the end of the year. A grand...
news9.com
Natalie Cruz, Storme Jones Indulge In OKC Thunder Food At Paycom Center
News 9 reporters Natalie Cruz and Storme Jones tried new and fan-favorite food entrees at the Paycom Center. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!
‘Tulsa King’ Premiering Sunday Night On Paramount Plus
The highly anticipated tv series “Tulsa King,” which was filmed in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, is premiering Sunday night on Paramount Plus. Some local businesses are holding watch parties in case someone doesn’t have the streaming service. Actor Sylvester Stallone plays an east coast mobster that is...
All Aboard Oklahoma City’s Polar Express Train Ride
Our family is making every effort to make holidays more about experiences than about gifts and money. We decorate Christmas Cookies together for prizes, we wear ugly (I think they are cute) Christmas Sweaters, and a few years ago, my family took a little ride on the Polar Express. Those...
KOCO
Construction begins for new cyclist hub in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Construction for a $1.5 million project benefitting Oklahoma City cyclists started this week. Riversport Adventures plans to open a new bike hub for cyclists next year. The construction will add facilities like a coffee shop, restrooms and retail shops around its already-existing pump track. This hub...
KOCO
Electric vehicle company Canoo announces new Oklahoma City plant
OKLAHOMA CITY — An electric vehicle company announced it is building a new plant that will bring hundreds of jobs to Oklahoma City. Canoo announced Thursday that the plant will be able to produce 20,000 cars a year. Although the company is still in the process of purchasing the...
news9.com
WATCH: News 9 Says Goodbye To Kelley Ave. Building
OKLAHOMA CITY - News 9 aired its final newscast Saturday morning from the studio on Kelley Avenue. The first broadcast from our new downtown location will be Sunday night.
Remembering 70 Years Of News 9 In NE Oklahoma City
News 9 has been located on Kelley Ave. in northeast Oklahoma City for 7 decades. That run comes to an end this weekend as we make the move downtown. We took a look back at all the history.
Hundreds of jobs available at OKC Job Fair
If you are looking for a new job before the holidays, there are several companies that are taking part in a job fair.
KOCO
Winter weather moves in Monday
KOCO Meteorologist Sabrina Bates says that snow moves into western Oklahoma early on Monday. Rain transitions over to snow in OKC middle of the day.
KOCO
Veterans from Oklahoma's 39 Native tribes are invited to participate in history-making project
OKLAHOMA CITY — Veterans from Oklahoma's 39 Native tribes were involved in a history-making project Friday at Oklahoma City's First Americans Museum. The event gave the service members the opportunity to be added to an interactive database featured in the OKLA HOMMA Tribal Nations Gallery. The museum invited veterans...
Norman giving away 300 free trees to residents
Residents in Norman who want to beautify their properties can take part in a free tree giveaway program.
Two ‘Salad and Go’ restaurants to open in Oklahoma City
If you are trying to stay healthy this holiday season, two new restaurants are opening in Oklahoma City that specialize in fresh salads.
Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday
With the winter storm moving in quickly Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe.
Big snow flakes blast the OKC metro and surrounding areas
“Big snowflakes fell in the metro Friday night. Some if you may have only seen a few flakes.
10 Best Cities To Live on a Budget of $5,000 a Month
Where you live is one of the biggest factors affecting how much you need to earn to maintain a decent quality of life. If you live in an area that's even just a little more expensive than what your...
