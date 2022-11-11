ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma's first cat café expected to open in OKC in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's first cat café is expected to open next year. The don't stress meowt - Cat Café announced on Facebook that, after an eight-month-long process, it has obtained its permits from the city and expects construction to be completed by the end of 2022.
Holiday Lights You Won’t Want to Miss

When the holiday season rolls around, there are few activities that jingle our bells quite as much as a good, old-fashioned holiday light display. OKC is home to a bounty of festive light shows, and the Modern Frontier has illuminating experiences that are walkable or drivable. Pro tips:. Before you...
Cat Café Officially Coming To OKC

After months of waiting for permits to clear, the Don't Stress Meowt cat café is officially coming to Oklahoma City in 2023. The café was first announced in Aug. 2021, and the company said construction is expected to be done by the end of the year. A grand...
All Aboard Oklahoma City’s Polar Express Train Ride

Our family is making every effort to make holidays more about experiences than about gifts and money. We decorate Christmas Cookies together for prizes, we wear ugly (I think they are cute) Christmas Sweaters, and a few years ago, my family took a little ride on the Polar Express. Those...
Construction begins for new cyclist hub in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Construction for a $1.5 million project benefitting Oklahoma City cyclists started this week. Riversport Adventures plans to open a new bike hub for cyclists next year. The construction will add facilities like a coffee shop, restrooms and retail shops around its already-existing pump track. This hub...
