Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gonzaga Bulletin
Yvonne Ejim named WCC Player of The Week
Gonzaga University junior forward Yvonne Ejim was named the West Cost Conference (WCC) women’s basketball player of the week on Monday afternoon. The award comes on the heels of two dominant victories to open the season for GU. Against Southern Utah and Long Beach State, Ejim averaged 19 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game while shooting 57.1% from the field.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Gonzaga University hosts first-ever day-long Criminology Symposium
Last weekend, the John J. Hemmingson center was the setting of the university’s first-ever Criminology Symposium, a day-long event offering presentations, panels and speeches from both students and experts. The event featured over 20 speakers who presented on a variety of criminology-related topics ranging from the role of mental health in policing to ableism in prisons.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Center for Study of Hate hosts discussion on counteracting hate
On Monday, the Gonzaga Center for the Study of Hate hosted an event titled “Opposition Research and Countering Hate” in response to the Patriot Front vandalism found on campus in the previous weeks. The event was co-hosted by GU’s Office of Mission and Ministry, Unity Multicultural Education Center...
Comments / 0