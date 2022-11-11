Gonzaga University junior forward Yvonne Ejim was named the West Cost Conference (WCC) women’s basketball player of the week on Monday afternoon. The award comes on the heels of two dominant victories to open the season for GU. Against Southern Utah and Long Beach State, Ejim averaged 19 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals per game while shooting 57.1% from the field.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO