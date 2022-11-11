Read full article on original website
Liberty News
WBB Game Day: Hampton
• Liberty (1-1) will close out its three-game season-opening homestand on Thursday by hosting in-state foe Hampton (2-0). • Hampton leads the all-time head-to-head series, 11-8. However, the Lady Flames have won eight straight meetings with the Lady Pirates, dating back to 1996. Liberty has topped Hampton during each of the last three seasons by an average of 22.0 ppg.
Liberty News
Top-Seeded Liberty to Open ASUN Tournament Against No. 8 Seed Stetson, Thursday
No. 1 seed Liberty (21-7, 14-2) brings a 10-match winning streak into the 2022 ASUN Volleyball Championship, hosted by Lipscomb at Allen Arena. The Lady Flames will open play in the quarterfinal round, Thursday at 5 p.m. Eastern Time against No. 8 seed Stetson (15-13, 6-10). Tournament Links. 2022 ASUN...
Liberty News
5 Earn Inclusion on CSC Academic All-District Team
Liberty midfielders Rachel DeRuby and Grace Spade, forwards Meredith King and Annie Slovak and goalkeeper Ainsley Leja are part of the 2022 College Sports Communicators Women’s Soccer Academic All-District team. To earn inclusion on the team, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve, have played in at...
Liberty News
Flames’ alumni squad spikes Virginia Tech in A bracket final, B team finishes runner-up to JMU
Liberty University’s men’s volleyball team concluded fall semester competition Saturday as it welcomed fellow East Coast Volleyball Association (ECVA) programs to the LaHaye Multipurpose Center for a final tournament, the Liberty Open, before the regular season begins in late January. Split into three squads, Liberty entered an A...
Liberty News
DIII Flames stretch winning streak to 9 games by sweeping ACCHL rival Coastal Carolina
After being ousted by two-time defending champion Coastal Carolina in the past four ACCHL Tournaments, Liberty University’s Division III men’s hockey team turned the tables on their longtime nemesis, sweeping the Chanticleers over the weekend at the LaHaye Ice Center to extend their winning streak to nine games.
Liberty News
Flames Turn in Dominant First Half, Down NC Central 79-63
Liberty turned in a dominant first half against NC Central and went on to a 79-63 victory at Liberty Arena, Monday evening. The Flames improve to 2-1 on the season, including a 2-0 home mark. Meanwhile, the Eagles fall to 0-3. Liberty’s Darius McGhee led the way with a team...
Liberty News
DII men’s hockey sweeps home-and-home series against Southeast Region rival Icepack
In the Southeast Region rivals first meetings in two seasons, Liberty University’s ACHA Division II men’s hockey team swept North Carolina State for the second time in the past three series with the Icepack, winning Friday afternoon’s opener at the LaHaye Ice Center (LIC), 5-4, and Saturday night’s rematch at the Wake Competition Center in Morrisville, N.C., 2-1 in overtime.
Liberty News
Richardson Announces 6 Liberty Softball Signees
Liberty Softball Head Coach Dot Richardson has announced the addition of six student-athletes to the Lady Flames’ softball program for the 2023-24 academic year. Mariah Bazile, JaMaya Byrum, Ciara Gibson, Kerissa Howell, Brooke Wildes and Kaylan Yoder have all signed commitments to attend Liberty and play softball at Liberty beginning in the Fall of 2023.
Liberty News
Action Shooting team developing collegiate level in NRL’s rimfire division
Liberty University’s fourth-year Action Shooting team, which became one of the first collegiate programs to transition from the Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP) — where the Flames and Lady Flames were national champions in 2021 — to the National Rifle League’s .22 caliber rimfire division (NRL22) last year, has sharpened its sights and fine-tuned its form on a team full of seniors this fall.
Liberty News
Mock Named Semifinalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award
Austin Mock’s steady and consistent play as the Flames’ five-year starter at long snapper continues to draw national attention for the redshirt senior. Today, Mock was named as one of 10 semifinalists for the Patrick Mannelly Award after being on the award’s watch list for the last two seasons.
Liberty News
Liberty Hockey to welcome more than 35 alumni, family members for series at No. 1 UNLV
Liberty University’s ACHA Division I men’s hockey team and the Varsity Club are organizing their first alumni gathering at an away series, this Thursday through Saturday in Las Vegas, where the No. 4-ranked Flames will face NCAA Division I University of Alaska Anchorage on Thursday before playing back-to-back games against UNLV, currently the top-ranked team in ACHA Division I.
Liberty News
Liberty Women’s Tennis Signs Turchetto
WTA Pro ranking – No. 1318 (Nov. 2022) UTR rating – 9.51 (Sept. 2022) Brazilian Junior ranking – No. 3 (Nov. 2022) Brazilian Adult ranking – No. 16 (Nov. 2022) “When I went to visit Liberty, I felt very welcomed. I was fascinated by the campus and its infrastructure. However, what really caught my attention was the people, as I was very well received by the coaches and athletes of the team,” Turchetto said. “I realized that they were a united group with a collaborative environment. I’m looking forward to all the things I’ll learn and the experience I’ll gain at Liberty. I’m really happy for this new cycle, and I hope to enjoy it and be able to contribute to the goals of Liberty.”
Liberty News
Taekwondo team spars American, UNC Chapel Hill, William & Mary fighters at ACAT event
Staging an Atlantic Collegiate Alliance of Taekwondo (ACAT) tournament on campus for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Liberty University’s taekwondo team fared well in forms and fighting competitions Saturday on mats set up in the middle of the Liberty Indoor Track Complex. The Flames and Lady Flames competed amongst approximately 50 student-athletes from American University, the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, and the College of William & Mary.
