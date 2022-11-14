ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

12-year-old boy dead, 14-year-old injured in Aurora drive-by shooting; 'young adult' detained

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 3 days ago

12-year-old boy dead, 14-year-old injured in Aurora drive-by shooting 00:26

A 12-year-old boy was killed and a 13-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting in Aurora on Friday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. on the 900 block of Zion Street. That's between 6th Avenue and Colfax just west of Interstate 225.

Police also confirmed that the age of the boy that was hurt is actually 13. On Friday, they believed he was 14.

An Aurora police spokesman announced that a young adult had been taken into custody as part of the investigation. Monday, police identified the suspect as Rolando Felipe.

Detectives also found a vehicle - described as a silver Acura sedan immediately after the incident - suspected of being used in the shooting.

Felipe is known to both shooting victims, according to APD's Matt Longshore.

The 13-year-old was taken to the hospital and he was described as being in serious condition. The 12-year-old's identity is being withheld until relatives are notified of his passing.

APD's Longshore confirmed the two victims are related. They were walking along Zion Street when the incident occurred.

RELATED 12- and 14-year-old held for fatal fire that killed mother and daughter in Lakewood

"This is a very tragic situation," Longshore told reporters at the scene. "A young boy has lost his life, another is hospitalized, that's why we're asking the community about this incident."

An unknown number of people were inside the sedan, Matt Longshore told reporters at the scene. An image of the car was found on a resident's surveillance camera.

RELATED Murdered teen Josiaz 'Jojo' Aragon was stabbed, beaten, and shot

"Youth violence continues to be an issue metro-wide," Longshore added.

RELATED Owner of stolen car speaks out after car used in crash that killed 12-year-old girl, injured a dozen others in Aurora

Aurora police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting who hasn't already spoken with investigators to contact them. A $2,000 dollar reward is being offered for information provided through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Comments / 68

BYEBYEAmerica
5d ago

There was an opportunity to change things, voters said no. A lot of those viters ruined other states, came here, will ruin this state and move on.

Reply(12)
16
Shirley Richardson
5d ago

trash has moved here. Polis loves these people, he depends on migrants and their families to move on into the state, so they can vote for him. these are very violent guests of Polis, his votes cone at a huge Cost to the rest of society!

Reply(1)
11
John Deardorff
5d ago

WTF has become of our society when a 12 year old is killed during a drive by? I have never seen so much death in my 67 years. People are being killed on a daily basis. Drive. by's and mass killings.

Reply(1)
7
 

KDVR.com

District attorney: Deadly police shooting was justified

New body camera footage of police shooting a suspect who was holding a knife to a woman's neck was released as the district attorney found the officers involved to be justified in their actions. Rob Low has the story. District attorney: Deadly police shooting was justified. New body camera footage...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Adams Co. deputy pleads guilty in daughter’s accidental shooting death

An Adams County sheriff’s deputy has pleaded guilty to charges tied to the accidental shooting death of his 3-year-old daughter. Brett Eskam and his wife Elaine each faced six counts of unlawful storage of a firearm. Brett Eskam pleaded guilty to one charge of failure to secure a firearm in Weld District Court and was sentenced to six months of unsupervised probation. The other charges filed against him were dismissed. Their little girl fatally shot herself in the master bedroom closet inside their Frederick home in May. Police said an investigation determined there were several loaded guns in that closet and other parts of the master bedroom that were accessible to the child. Charges are still pending against Elaine Eskam.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Fatal hit-and-run survivor tells driver to 'come clean'

Denver police are still searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run early Saturday morning. Two men were hit by an SUV near 15th Street and Stout Street; 28-year-old Aaron Curtis was killed. "It hurts, it sucks," said Mitchell Garcia, who survived the collision. "I could probably use better words to describe it, but it's a bad scenario for everyone involved."From inside the ICU, Garcia told CBS News Colorado via Zoom about his pain and how he ended up in a hospital bed. "When I move my leg a certain way, it definitely sends a shock of pain and...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Woman critically injured in shooting at home in Adams County

A woman was critically injured in a shooting at a home on Pontiac Street in Adams County late on Sunday night. A man is in custody in connection to the shooting. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office tweet, deputies responded to the report of a shooting in the 7800 block of Pontiac Street at about 11:50 p.m. At the same time, deputies were investigating a shooting on Krameria Street, but ACSO says these two investigations did not appear to have any connection. The woman who was shot cbson Pontiac St. was taken to the hospital for her life-threatening injuries. There was no immediate information about the suspect shared in the morning tweet on Monday. 
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Denver police investigate reported kidnapping

Police in Denver investigated a reported kidnapping on Tuesday. Officers responded to the area of 26th and Grove Street and "contacted multiple people."Police tweeted an update that read in part, "We are investigating to understand what occurred."Denver police tweeted out a follow-up that a shelter-in-place in the area had been lifted. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Pedestrian struck in early morning crash dies, police say

Hours after a car struck a pedestrian in Denver, the victim died, Denver police said.The crash happened a little before 2 a.m. in a parking lot near West Eight Avenue and Federal Boulevard.Police say that when they arrived, the victim had serious injuries.A little after 1 p.m., police said that the victim died. The victim was not immediately publicly identified, but police say he was an adult male. The Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim. The driver of the car, 21-year-old Jose Francisco Gonzalez-Rodriguez, has been taken into custody and investigated for first-degree murder, Denver police said.Investigators believe the suspect intentionally struck the victim.
DENVER, CO
