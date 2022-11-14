12-year-old boy dead, 14-year-old injured in Aurora drive-by shooting; 'young adult' detained

12-year-old boy dead, 14-year-old injured in Aurora drive-by shooting 00:26

A 12-year-old boy was killed and a 13-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting in Aurora on Friday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. on the 900 block of Zion Street. That's between 6th Avenue and Colfax just west of Interstate 225.

Police also confirmed that the age of the boy that was hurt is actually 13. On Friday, they believed he was 14.

An Aurora police spokesman announced that a young adult had been taken into custody as part of the investigation. Monday, police identified the suspect as Rolando Felipe.

Detectives also found a vehicle - described as a silver Acura sedan immediately after the incident - suspected of being used in the shooting.

Felipe is known to both shooting victims, according to APD's Matt Longshore.

The 13-year-old was taken to the hospital and he was described as being in serious condition. The 12-year-old's identity is being withheld until relatives are notified of his passing.

APD's Longshore confirmed the two victims are related. They were walking along Zion Street when the incident occurred.

"This is a very tragic situation," Longshore told reporters at the scene. "A young boy has lost his life, another is hospitalized, that's why we're asking the community about this incident."

An unknown number of people were inside the sedan, Matt Longshore told reporters at the scene. An image of the car was found on a resident's surveillance camera.

"Youth violence continues to be an issue metro-wide," Longshore added.

Aurora police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting who hasn't already spoken with investigators to contact them. A $2,000 dollar reward is being offered for information provided through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.