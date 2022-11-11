ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BoxingNews24.com

Dmitry Bivol to finish Canelo Alvarez’s career in May – prediction

By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez will have his career finished off by Dmitry Bivol next May when he faces him in a rematch. Rather undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) doing the right thing by facing David Benavidez to allow him to dethrone him to become the next star; he’s choosing to face Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) on Cinco de Mayo in a fight that he can’t win.
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo showing interest in Oleksandr Usyk fight

By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez is showing interest in fighting IBF/WBC/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, saying he likes “challenges.”. Unfortunately for fans, the odds of Canelo getting a fight against Usyk are low unless he pulls off a miracle upset of WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. I’m not expecting Canelo to do anything other than be humiliated again by Bivol and likely knocked out.
Boxing Scene

Matias-Ponce: TGB Promotions ($510,000) Wins Rights As Lone Bidder For Vacant IBF Title Fight

A promoter and a firm deadline are in place for an oft-delayed vacant title fight. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that TGB Promotions has secured the rights to the Subriel Matias-Jeremias Ponce vacant IBF junior welterweight title fight. TGB bid $510,000 as the lone participant during the IBF purse bid hearing on Tuesday at the sanctioning body’s headquarters in Springfield, New Jersey. Each boxer will earn $255,000 per a 50/50 purse split as the top two contenders.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Israel Adesanya protests referee Marc Goddard's stoppage in TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281

NEW YORK – Israel Adesanya disagrees with the referee Marc Goddard’s stoppage in his title loss. Adesanya lost the UFC middleweight title to Alex Pereira in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 281. Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC), who was up three rounds to one on all three judges’ scorecards, was stopped by Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) with a standing TKO in the fifth round.
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reacts to Israel Adesanya’s UFC 281 TKO loss against Alex Pereira

UFC President Dana White has weighed in following Israel Adesanya’s loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281. Adesanya looked to be on his way to a decision victory against Pereira, but it never truly seemed like he was out of danger. That hunch ended up being correct as Pereira had “The Last Stylebender” in a world of trouble with a barrage of punches in the final round. Referee Marc Goddard determined that Adesanya could no longer intelligently defend himself, and the fight was stopped.
TMZ.com

Drake Loses $2 Million Bet on UFC Fight

Drake is $2 million lighter this morning after betting on the loser in Saturday night's UFC title fight, but for a good part of the fight he looked like he was gonna win big. The iconic rapper -- known for his love of high-stakes gambling -- plunked down the INSANE amount of cash on middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to beat Alex Pereira during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in NYC.
Boxing Scene

Andy Ruiz On Deontay Wilder: Once I Land The Right Hand, He’s Going Down

The WBC officially ordered a bout between former heavyweight champions Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. on Wednesday as a final eliminator to determine the next mandatory challenger for the WBC title Tyson Fury currently holds. Soon after the development, Ruiz shared a training video on social media with the...
BoxingNews24.com

Floyd Mayweather Humiliates Youtube Boxer In Exhibition Bout

By Vince Dwriter: After constructing a legendary boxing career that included winning 15 major world championships, Floyd “Money” Mayweather has continued his boxing success by way of the exhibition circuit, and on November 13, Mayweather humiliated Youtube Boxer Deji as he collected a 6th round TKO victory at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.
Boxing Scene

Hearn Says He Has 'Bit of Sympathy' For Haymon in Spence-Crawford Negotiations

It’s not every day Eddie Hearn finds himself commiserating with a rival. The outspoken head of Matchroom Boxing recently admitted that he sympathized with Al Haymon, the founder of Premier Boxing Champions, as it relates to the now scuttled Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford undisputed welterweight championship. Over the years, Hearn has seldom had anything positive to say about Haymon and his company, often blaming the media-averse powerbroker for putting the kibosh on fan-friendly fights.
BoxingNews24.com

Haney vs. Lomachenko: Is Devin too big for Loma?

By Sam Volz: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney will have a tremendous weight advantage when he defends his four belts against Vasyl Lomachenko in their fight in early 2023. The two are still in negotiations, but it’s a given that the fight will be made Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) has...
Boxing Scene

Cherneka Johnson, IBF Champion, Inks Promotional Pact With Lou DiBella

DiBella Entertainment has signed IBF super bantamweight world champion Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson to an exclusive promotional agreement. Johnson (15-1, 6 KOs), of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, seized the IBF women’s world super bantamweight title by defeating Melissa Esquivel on April 20, in her hometown at the Melbourne Convention Centre. Born in Tauranga, New Zealand, Johnson is the second Maori ever to win a world boxing title.
bodyslam.net

Sammy Guevara Calls Out Deji For A Boxing Match

Today, Floyd Mayweather is boxing Deji, a popular Youtuber turned boxer in an exhibition match under the Global Titans Fight Series banner. Pro-wrestler, Bobby Fish was on this card in a boxing match and fellow pro-wrestler and current AEW Star, Sammy Guevara, is on commentary and hosting duties for the event. Before the main event goes down, the hosts were talking about the main event when Sammy called out Deji for a boxing match. Yes, not a joke. Sammy says he would step into the ring and says he’d like to fight Deji in March “after you get your ass beat tonight!”

