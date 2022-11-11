Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol to finish Canelo Alvarez’s career in May – prediction
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez will have his career finished off by Dmitry Bivol next May when he faces him in a rematch. Rather undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) doing the right thing by facing David Benavidez to allow him to dethrone him to become the next star; he’s choosing to face Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) on Cinco de Mayo in a fight that he can’t win.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo showing interest in Oleksandr Usyk fight
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez is showing interest in fighting IBF/WBC/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, saying he likes “challenges.”. Unfortunately for fans, the odds of Canelo getting a fight against Usyk are low unless he pulls off a miracle upset of WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. I’m not expecting Canelo to do anything other than be humiliated again by Bivol and likely knocked out.
Boxing Scene
Matias-Ponce: TGB Promotions ($510,000) Wins Rights As Lone Bidder For Vacant IBF Title Fight
A promoter and a firm deadline are in place for an oft-delayed vacant title fight. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that TGB Promotions has secured the rights to the Subriel Matias-Jeremias Ponce vacant IBF junior welterweight title fight. TGB bid $510,000 as the lone participant during the IBF purse bid hearing on Tuesday at the sanctioning body’s headquarters in Springfield, New Jersey. Each boxer will earn $255,000 per a 50/50 purse split as the top two contenders.
Hasim Rahman Jr. Responds to The Cancelation of Vitor Belfort’s Fight; Faces Gregy Hardy At Misfits Boxing Event On Saturday
It appears Hasim Rahman Jr. and DAZN boxing are on this weekend (Sat., Nov. 19, 2022). On Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, Vitor Belfort, Rahman’s initial opponent in the Misfits 003 boxing event, withdrew from the match due to undisclosed reasons. Belfort’s fight with Rahman would mark his second professional...
Israel Adesanya protests referee Marc Goddard's stoppage in TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281
NEW YORK – Israel Adesanya disagrees with the referee Marc Goddard’s stoppage in his title loss. Adesanya lost the UFC middleweight title to Alex Pereira in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 281. Adesanya (23-2 MMA, 12-2 UFC), who was up three rounds to one on all three judges’ scorecards, was stopped by Pereira (7-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) with a standing TKO in the fifth round.
Dana White reacts to Israel Adesanya’s UFC 281 TKO loss against Alex Pereira
UFC President Dana White has weighed in following Israel Adesanya’s loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281. Adesanya looked to be on his way to a decision victory against Pereira, but it never truly seemed like he was out of danger. That hunch ended up being correct as Pereira had “The Last Stylebender” in a world of trouble with a barrage of punches in the final round. Referee Marc Goddard determined that Adesanya could no longer intelligently defend himself, and the fight was stopped.
SkySports
Floyd Mayweather's exhibition with Youtuber Deji ends by stoppage inside six rounds
Floyd Mayweather ended his exhibition with Youtube personality Deji by stoppage. How Mayweather, one of the modern greats in world boxing, 'The Best Ever' by his own estimation, ended up in the same ring as Youtube personality Deji is something of a mystery. That they did not belong in the...
TMZ.com
Drake Loses $2 Million Bet on UFC Fight
Drake is $2 million lighter this morning after betting on the loser in Saturday night's UFC title fight, but for a good part of the fight he looked like he was gonna win big. The iconic rapper -- known for his love of high-stakes gambling -- plunked down the INSANE amount of cash on middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to beat Alex Pereira during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in NYC.
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz On Deontay Wilder: Once I Land The Right Hand, He’s Going Down
The WBC officially ordered a bout between former heavyweight champions Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. on Wednesday as a final eliminator to determine the next mandatory challenger for the WBC title Tyson Fury currently holds. Soon after the development, Ruiz shared a training video on social media with the...
BoxingNews24.com
Floyd Mayweather Humiliates Youtube Boxer In Exhibition Bout
By Vince Dwriter: After constructing a legendary boxing career that included winning 15 major world championships, Floyd “Money” Mayweather has continued his boxing success by way of the exhibition circuit, and on November 13, Mayweather humiliated Youtube Boxer Deji as he collected a 6th round TKO victory at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai.
Carla Esparza issues statement following title loss to Weili Zhang at UFC 281
Carla Esparza has issued a statement following her title loss to Weili Zhang at UFC 281. UFC 281 saw Carla Esparza (20-7 MMA) get in the Octagon with Weili Zhang (23-3 MMA) in the women’s strawweight co-main event which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City this past Saturday night, November 12th.
Brendan Schaub believes Alex Pereira’s time as middleweight champion will be short lived: “I don’t think he beats a single guy in the top 5”
Brendan Schaub believes Alex Pereira will only remain middleweight champion for a short time if the UFC are to match him with an opposite style. Pereira shocked the world of MMA this past Saturday by dethroning his former kickboxing nemesis, Israel Adesanya. UFC 281 had numerous significant talking points, but...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Says He Has 'Bit of Sympathy' For Haymon in Spence-Crawford Negotiations
It’s not every day Eddie Hearn finds himself commiserating with a rival. The outspoken head of Matchroom Boxing recently admitted that he sympathized with Al Haymon, the founder of Premier Boxing Champions, as it relates to the now scuttled Errol Spence Jr. vs Terence Crawford undisputed welterweight championship. Over the years, Hearn has seldom had anything positive to say about Haymon and his company, often blaming the media-averse powerbroker for putting the kibosh on fan-friendly fights.
BoxingNews24.com
Haney vs. Lomachenko: Is Devin too big for Loma?
By Sam Volz: Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney will have a tremendous weight advantage when he defends his four belts against Vasyl Lomachenko in their fight in early 2023. The two are still in negotiations, but it’s a given that the fight will be made Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) has...
Boxing Scene
Cherneka Johnson, IBF Champion, Inks Promotional Pact With Lou DiBella
DiBella Entertainment has signed IBF super bantamweight world champion Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson to an exclusive promotional agreement. Johnson (15-1, 6 KOs), of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, seized the IBF women’s world super bantamweight title by defeating Melissa Esquivel on April 20, in her hometown at the Melbourne Convention Centre. Born in Tauranga, New Zealand, Johnson is the second Maori ever to win a world boxing title.
bodyslam.net
Sammy Guevara Calls Out Deji For A Boxing Match
Today, Floyd Mayweather is boxing Deji, a popular Youtuber turned boxer in an exhibition match under the Global Titans Fight Series banner. Pro-wrestler, Bobby Fish was on this card in a boxing match and fellow pro-wrestler and current AEW Star, Sammy Guevara, is on commentary and hosting duties for the event. Before the main event goes down, the hosts were talking about the main event when Sammy called out Deji for a boxing match. Yes, not a joke. Sammy says he would step into the ring and says he’d like to fight Deji in March “after you get your ass beat tonight!”
