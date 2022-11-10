Read full article on original website
2 Popular Pennsylvania Dutch Specialty Drinks, and Where to Get ThemMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
This Weekend: TASTE! A Festival of Food, Wine & Spirits [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lemon Street Market: A Gem for Local Foods, Spices, and SustainabilityMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
breezejmu.org
Energy and enthusiasm shines through for Dukes early in season
From dancing to clapping and even barking on the Dukes’ sideline during their game Nov. 7 against Maine, JMU women’s basketball brought all of its energy to help motivate the team during its home opener despite the loss. The Dukes didn’t receive the result they wanted as a...
breezejmu.org
JMU women’s basketball picks up strong win over Queens, 89-48
Junior forward Kseniia Kozlova, standing at 6-foot-4, made it look easy. She batted away the ball as it headed toward JMU’s rim, tapping the ball from going out of bounds. Junior forward Claire Neff did the same thing on a similar-looking play a few minutes later. The defensive effort...
breezejmu.org
Cignetti, Sun Belt coaches react to U.Va. tragedy
The weekly Sun Belt Coaches Conference had a quiet aura to it Monday. It wasn’t the exciting, analytical press conference it’s been throughout the season. Instead, heartaches came across the coaches’ faces, as they all addressed the news out of Charlottesville, Virginia, this morning. Three Cavalier football...
breezejmu.org
JMU defeats ODU 37-3
JMU takes home the hardware in the first ever Royal Rivalry gridiron matchup. The Dukes beat the Monarchs 37-3 and quarterback Todd Centeio wins Oyster Bowl MVP. Sports Editor Madison Hricik and Senior Anchor Joshua Dixon discuss what it took to win and what's next moving forward.
breezejmu.org
How a freshman from Finland made an impact on JMU men's soccer
Being a student-athlete abroad isn’t always easy, but Kevin Larsson, who came to JMU from Finland, made it look that way in his first year for the Dukes. Before coming to Harrisonburg, Larsson started playing soccer at 8 years old. The 5-foot-9 freshman midfielder spent his life in Helsinki, Uusimaa, Finland, where he played for the Finland National Team.
breezejmu.org
JMU returns to form, thrashes ODU, 37-3
Backed up at the 5-yard line in the first quarter on JMU’s second offensive drive of the game, graduate transfer quarterback Todd Centeio flashed it back. Before his pulled oblique Oct. 20, before throwing just 14 passes last week against Louisville and today before he battled through the second half after an ankle injury, Centeio played like his old self — like the quarterback who led JMU to its 5-0 start and put up 468 passing yards versus Georgia Southern.
breezejmu.org
Volleyball finishes time in Godwin Hall with a sweep of South Alabama, 3-0
As soon as junior outside hitter Miёtte Veldman’s final kill hit the hardwood, streamers rained down from the bleachers in Sinclair Gymnasium. Veldman’s 16th kill of the match was the final point scored in Godwin Hall’s 50 years as the home for JMU volleyball. In its final campaign in the historic building, JMU sent off the gym with an 11-0 home season record, concluded with a three-set sweep of South Alabama on Saturday.
breezejmu.org
JMU volleyball wins three straight sets to beat defending Sun Belt Champions, 3-1
As Tropical Storm Nicole brewed outside of Godwin Hall on Friday, a different kind of storm potentiated inside the building. A clash inside Sinclair Gymnasium between JMU volleyball, the No. 1 seed in the Sun Belt Conference East Division, and South Alabama, the reigning conference champions, awaited. In their first of two matchups, JMU emerged victorious.
Harrisburg fights off Wilson to move to district semifinals
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg advanced to the district semifinals after taking down Wilson in a hard-fought 32-21 win at home on Saturday afternoon. The Cougars were leading 12-0 after touchdowns by running back tandem Micah Hopkins and Kyle Williams. But the Bulldogs stormed back to take 14-12 lead into halftime. Harrisburg turned it on […]
Trinity football wins first District Title since 2010, 58-27 over Annville-Cleona
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Trinity jumped out to an early lead in the District III Class 2A Championship against top-seeded Annville-Cleona and never looked back on the Rocks way to a 58-27 victory. It’s the Shamrocks first District Title since 2010. “Some people say we’re ahead of schedule in year 2,” said Head Coach Jordan […]
easternpafootball.com
Exeter Township Dominates Dover Area 42-12 in District 3 5A Playoffs
REIFFTON – After a week off, the defending District Three 5A champs, 10-0, Exeter Twp. took the field against an upstart Dover Area squad. For Dover Area, 2022 has been a storybook year. The Eagles rebounded from a 1-9 2021 campaign. Dover had three signature regular season wins and a home playoff win last week. Unfortunately, this feel-good story finally came to an end Saturday night. Exeter Twp. showed a bruising and balanced attack at the outset of this one and defeated Dover Area (9-3) 42-12 in the quarterfinal matchup. Exeter Twp. (11-0) moves on to host Northern York in a District 3 5A Semifinal next Friday night.
WFMZ-TV Online
Albright football losing streak continues with season ending loss at LVC
ANNVILLE, Pa. - The Albright football team losing streak reached 17 following a 41-24 loss to Lebanon Valley on Saturday at Arnold Field. The Lions drew as close as 27-24 early in the third quarter on quarterback Jahkem Allen's third rushing touchdown of the game. Tim Ervey put the game away for the Dutchmen wil rushing scores in the third and fourth quarters. Ervey finished with 130 yards on the ground and three touchdowns.
Reading Derby Girls celebrate 10 years of athleticism and sisterhood
Reading Derby Girls (RDG), sports league out of Shillington is excited to announce a celebration of ten years in the sport of roller derby. On November 25, 2012, the league held their first intra-league game – a Friends & Family bout – featuring newly trained skaters in a fun mixer style game to exhibit the athleticism and fun of the newly founded team.
abc27.com
Boyz II Men to perform in Midstate next year
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The R&B group Boyz II Men are bringing their timeless hits to Lancaster next year, and they’re nowhere near the “End Of The Road.”. Boyz II Men will be performing in Lancaster on Feb. 9, 2023, at the American Music Theatre. According to the American Music Theatre box office, tickets will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m.
abc27.com
Central Dauphin graduate finds success as a full-time YouTuber
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Central Dauphin High School graduate fulfilled his childhood dream of being a full-time YouTuber. With more than 150,000 subscribers, this Messiah University graduate is living out his dreams while doing what he loves. Zach Hartman, who grew up in Linglestown and graduated...
abc27.com
Dauphin County family wins $1 million Powerball in Pennsylvania Lottery
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County family is $1 million richer after buying 20 “quick picks” Powerball tickets. Woody Raptosh says he stopped at the Turkey Hill on Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg on the day of the Powerball drawing to buy some tickets. Get severe...
iheart.com
Lebanon Mother Crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023
(Lebanon, PA) -- Lebanon resident Deborah Wright can add another pageant title to her list of achievements. She was crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. In the past, she's won six other pageant titles and many recognitions for her community service. Lebtown dot com says Wright lives in Lebanon with her daughter and her boyfriend. She will be competing for the international title in Orlando, Florida in July of 2023.
abc27.com
‘Down to Earth Cafe’ opening in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new sustainability-focused coffee shop, named Down to Earth Cafe is set to open its doors to the public next week. Construction on the 1,800 square foot cafe started back in July 2022, according to Down to Earth Cafe’s majority owner Alex Rojohn. Construction...
local21news.com
Freezing temperatures could lead to first snow fall this week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Temperatures tonight will dip below freezing in most locations tonight. It will be a mostly clear night. More sunshine and breezy weather is expected tomorrow with chilly highs in the mid 40s. More shower activity is looking likely as we head into Tuesday night...
Harrisburg architect Charles Howard Lloyd’s mark on city seen today | Column
He made his mark on Harrisburg a century ago, and his work helps define the cityscape today. Charles Howard Lloyd was Harrisburg’s most prominent architect in the early 20th century. He was one of a number of architects — York’s John A. Dempwolf and Lancaster’s C. Emlen Urban were others — who helped shape central Pennsylvania cities during this period.
