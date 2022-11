Texas Woman’s University’s newly announced “zero tuition” program will cover 100% of tuition and fees for Texas students who qualify for federal financial aid. Michael Modecki/TWU

Texas Woman’s University has announced a “zero tuition” program that promises to make college possible for low-income students. The program will cover 100% of tuition and fees for Texas students who qualify for federal financial aid.

The university announced the program Thursday as the TWU Board of Regents met on the Houston campus.