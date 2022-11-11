Read full article on original website
Up to 1M birds count on Kansas wetlands during migration. Drought leaves them high and dry
One of the driest summers on record and months of relentless heat have transformed this oasis on the Plains into an empty basin.
KAKE TV
Winter system brings accumulating snow to KAKEland
The snow started early Monday morning across Southwest Kansas. By 5AM, blowing snow was visible on our Garden City Co-op Camera. The snow will gradually slide east through the day Monday. The snow is expected to reach North Central Kansas by late morning and South Central Kansas during the early to mid afternoon.
Kansas refuses to increase Legislature’s power over agencies
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters have narrowly rejected a proposal to curb the power of the governor and other officials to regulate businesses and set environmental and public health rules, rebuking the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature again after affirming abortion rights this summer. The Associated Press called the election Tuesday against a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have made it easier for lawmakers to overturn regulations written by state agencies and boards under the control of the governor and others in the executive branch. The call came a week after Election Day and after Monday’s deadline for mail-in ballots to reach county elections offices. Opponents of the measure said its defeat showed that many voters remained wary of the Legislature after a statewide vote Aug. 2 decisively rejecting a proposed amendment on abortion pushed by Republican lawmakers. That measure would have said the Kansas Constitution doesn’t grant the right to abortion, which would have allowed the Legislature to greatly restrict or ban it. “That caused people to question what else the Legislature was up to by way of attempting to increase the Legislature’s power,” said Democratic state Rep. John Carmichael, of Wichita.
WIBW
Topekans race to feed those in need before the holidays
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Bicycle riders in Topeka collected over 1,000 pounds of food, for those in need. Sunday was the 10th Annual Cranksgiving event. The goal is to combine a food drive with a bike race, all for a great cause. This year’s food will be going to Doorstep, where...
$391.5M paid out by Google to Kansas, 39 other states
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A settlement has been reached with the internet search engine Google over its location tracking practices on Monday. According to the Kansas Office of the Attorney General, a settlement with Google has resulted in an agreement by the company to change its business practices to safeguard identification information of consumers. The agreement […]
upr.org
A small weekend earthquake reminds Utahns to prepare for larger disasters
While the 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County Saturday morning was a minor, common occurrence, it’s a reminder of larger disasters possible along the Wasatch Front. The initial earthquake was felt by hundreds near Corinne, with a softer 2.5-magnitude aftershock that evening. No damage or injuries were reported by officials from either event.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kaylea Vette
There’s concern for a northwest Kansas teenager who was last seen this past week. Kaylea Vette, 17, was reported missing on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, from Colby. Some of her social media accounts have been deleted and her phone is going straight to voice mail, her family shares. Her phone last pinged in Garden City. Yet, it’s believed that Kaylea may be in Garden City, Sublette or Wichita.
One dead in Kansas City, Kansas overnight shooting
Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating an overnight deadly shooting that left one dead near Kansas Avenue.
Overnight truck crash sends 2 to Topeka hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The driver of a semi-tractor trailer and his passenger were taken to a local hospital after the semi crashed between two bridges. Shawnee County Fire District #4 was called to a crash at 3:18 a.m. Monday morning after a truck heading west drove into the median and down an embankment between […]
Kansas Gas customers will pay more to heat their homes this year. Here’s why — and how much
The new charge for Kansas Gas Service customers comes as the U.S. Energy Information Administration projects natural gas expenses to increase 28% from last winter.
WIBW
2 killed in head-on collision in Geary County
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people, including a 34-year-old Manhattan man, were killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Geary County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, at 3:00 p.m. on November 12, a Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving west in the eastbound passing lane on I-70, about nine miles southeast of Manhattan. A Honda Civic was travelling east in the eastbound passing lane when both vehicles collided head-on.
Kansas Public Radio
Kansas Voters Narrowly Reject Plan to Shift Power from the Governor to the Legislature
A week of counting ballots suggests Kansas voters narrowly rejected an amendment to the state constitution that would have shifted regulatory clout from the governor to the Legislature. It would have given the Legislature more power over defining how state laws should be carried out by agencies, particularly environmental regulations...
WIBW
Investigation opened after threatening Topeka West social media post
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after a threatening social media post was made about Topeka West High School. Just before 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, Topeka West High School administration sent an email to parents to notify families of students that an investigation has opened at the school.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas voters narrowly reject amendment to enhance legislative power in win for Kelly
Kansas voters appear to have rejected a constitutional amendment that would have given the GOP-controlled Legislature more power for the second time this year. Amendment 1 would have implemented a so-called “legislative veto,” enabling the Legislature to overrule any executive agency rule or regulation by a simple majority without approval from the governor. The measure would have been a powerful check on Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly in her second term.
Icy road flips vehicle leaves another on side of road
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is attributing two Tuesday morning crashes to winter weather conditions on the roads. At 6:12 a.m., a vehicle was heading southbound on US Highway 75 near 57th Street and hit a patch of ice, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. It crossed a median, went into the northbound […]
WIBW
KS Air National Guard mourns loss of Airman killed in crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Air National Guard is mourning the loss of one of its own. The 190th Air Refueling Wing shared the news on its Facebook page. They said an airman, identified as Cheyanne Branson, 23, was killed tragically in a vehicle accident Saturday, November 12. In...
Traffic diverted after hit-and-run crash in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Traffic is being diverted after a crash at the intersection of SW Huntoon and Gage Boulevard. First responders are redirecting traffic after a crash Saturday afternoon. The hit-and-run was called in at about 2:30 p.m. The driver sustained minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital, according to a watch commander […]
Deputies find illegal drugs, loaded firearm at Kansas home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspect on drug allegations after a drug bust. On Wednesday, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), as part of the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force, executed a narcotics search warrant near SW 57th Street and SW Mary Street. During the investigation, officers found illegal narcotics and a loaded firearm, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
WIBW
26 bags of cocaine found during traffic stop land Topeka man behind bars
MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind Jackson Co. bars after deputies found 26 bags of cocaine in the car he was driving during a traffic stop. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says that around 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, a deputy stopped a 2014 Dodge Journey driven by Ernest Davis, 60, of Topeka, for a traffic violation near 162nd Rd. and U.S. Highway 75.
