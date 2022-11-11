ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Cadrene Heslop

Residents Concerned About The High Cost Of Housing

Rents and mortgages are high because of inflation. But the problem will be worse for Texas residents. Businesses renting properties have an advantage due to housing scarcity in the area. More than half of homeowners in Texas are investors. They bought real estate to make a profit. It will mean more hardship for Texans, who will see their living costs rise further.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexaminer.com

North Texas Food Bank and Tom Thumb/Albertson’s hosts Thanksgiving drive-through food distribution event at UNT Dallas

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), along with the University of North Texas at Dallas and Tom Thumb / Albertsons, will provide nourishing food to community members in need through a public event on Saturday, Nov. 12. The public holiday food distribution will take place at the UNT Dallas Campus located at 7300 University Hills Blvd. in Southern Dallas from 9 a.m. to noon. Each family will receive approximately 60 pounds of fresh groceries at the mobile food distribution, including a Thanksgiving turkey for the first 250 families, thanks to Tom Thumb/Albertsons.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’

In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
FATE, TX
CandysDirt

Experts Tell Builders to Watch for Electricity Shortage and Weaponized Water in 2023 Legislative Session

There’s good news and bad news for Dallas-area builders, experts told a crowded room of industry leaders Wednesday morning. We’ll start with the good news. Housing affordability is at the forefront of state legislative priorities. There might be a $30 billion surplus going into the 2023 session that could be used to buy down property taxes. And the re-election of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is likely a positive for the homebuilding industry, according to Scott Norman, executive vice president of the Texas Association of Builders.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Texas home insurance prices could soon become the highest in the country

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A group of research analysts say Texas is on pace to become the nation's leader on a list that could prove painful for homeowners.The price of home insurance is going up fast, and experts say it could have some serious effects."The average cost to ensure a home in Texas has gone up 6% in the last year, making the state the second-most expensive for home insurance in the entire nation," says Nick VinZant.VinZant is a senior research analyst with Quote Wizard. A study they conducted shows Texas is only behind Oklahoma when it comes to home insurance...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

McLaren Automotive opens North Texas headquarters

COPPELL, Texas — British luxury performance carmaker McLaren has picked Coppell for its North American headquarters and the facility opened on Saturday. The company, founded in 1963 by racer, engineer and entrepreneur Bruce McLaren, competes in in the Formula 1 World Championship and INDYCAR in the U.S. The North...
COPPELL, TX
CBS DFW

Waxahachie woman indicted in $1.2 million pandemic relief program fraud scheme

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Waxahachie woman was indicted on Tuesday for allegedly defrauding federal pandemic relief programs.Annette Bryant, 63, of Waxahachie, was indicted on Nov. 8, 2022 for allegedly defrauding the Payment Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program out of more than $1.2 million. She's been charged with one count of wire fraud, eight counts of making false statements to a bank, and one count of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from unlawful activity.According to the indictment, Bryant – the sole owner and proprietor of several businesses – fraudulently applied for and obtained six PPP...
WAXAHACHIE, TX
WFAA

DFW Weather: Timeline of Monday rain in North Texas

DALLAS — Quick look. Sunday will be dry and cool, but Monday will be cloudy, chilly, and rainy. Showers will be on the increase with rain very likely from the mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Keep reading for more details on timing, coverage, rainfall amounts, and who could see some wintry...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Operations Resume at DFW Airport After Fuel Pump Fire Delays Flights Friday

A ground stop at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has been lifted and fuel is once again flowing to aircraft after a fire at a fuel pumping facility caught fire Friday morning. The airport said Friday morning its Department of Public Service responded immediately to the fire, shut off the pump...
DALLAS, TX

