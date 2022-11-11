Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Residents Concerned About The High Cost Of HousingCadrene HeslopFort Worth, TX
Teenage Girl and 51-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead After Arlington House FireMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After a Multi-City Chase by Fort Worth PoliceMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Freeze Warning Issued for Parts of North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Police Arrest Man for Pointing Airsoft Gun at Fort Worth Elementary SchoolMark Randall HavensFort Worth, TX
Related
Dallas Housing Market Will Surge in 2024, Says NAHB Economist Rob Dietz at Home Builders Summit
The country is already in the midst of a “mild recession,” but local job growth is outstanding and inflation has peaked, an economist told Dallas builders last week. National Association of Home Builders Chief Economist Rob Dietz emphasized that next year is going to be difficult, but 2024 will be a year of housing rebound and stabilization of home prices.
Residents Concerned About The High Cost Of Housing
Rents and mortgages are high because of inflation. But the problem will be worse for Texas residents. Businesses renting properties have an advantage due to housing scarcity in the area. More than half of homeowners in Texas are investors. They bought real estate to make a profit. It will mean more hardship for Texans, who will see their living costs rise further.
WFAA
Study: DFW is 2nd most festive city in U.S., one of three Texas cities in top 5
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth was ranked the most-festive city in the United States, according to findings by Thumbtack. The list represents the cities with the most holiday spirit based on data from millions of home projects booked through the Thumbtack platform. Three of the top five "most-festive" cities were...
dallasexaminer.com
North Texas Food Bank and Tom Thumb/Albertson’s hosts Thanksgiving drive-through food distribution event at UNT Dallas
The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), along with the University of North Texas at Dallas and Tom Thumb / Albertsons, will provide nourishing food to community members in need through a public event on Saturday, Nov. 12. The public holiday food distribution will take place at the UNT Dallas Campus located at 7300 University Hills Blvd. in Southern Dallas from 9 a.m. to noon. Each family will receive approximately 60 pounds of fresh groceries at the mobile food distribution, including a Thanksgiving turkey for the first 250 families, thanks to Tom Thumb/Albertsons.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’
In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
Frisco grocery stores adapt to competition, customer demands
Enthusiastic shoppers attending the grand opening of H-E-B's debut in North Texas with the Frisco store opening Sept. 21. (Courtesy H-E-B) Frisco is seeing a shakeup of its grocery store offerings as new brands open and grocers adapt to changing shopping habits and work to attract employees in a post-pandemic market.
Experts Tell Builders to Watch for Electricity Shortage and Weaponized Water in 2023 Legislative Session
There’s good news and bad news for Dallas-area builders, experts told a crowded room of industry leaders Wednesday morning. We’ll start with the good news. Housing affordability is at the forefront of state legislative priorities. There might be a $30 billion surplus going into the 2023 session that could be used to buy down property taxes. And the re-election of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is likely a positive for the homebuilding industry, according to Scott Norman, executive vice president of the Texas Association of Builders.
Texas home insurance prices could soon become the highest in the country
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A group of research analysts say Texas is on pace to become the nation's leader on a list that could prove painful for homeowners.The price of home insurance is going up fast, and experts say it could have some serious effects."The average cost to ensure a home in Texas has gone up 6% in the last year, making the state the second-most expensive for home insurance in the entire nation," says Nick VinZant.VinZant is a senior research analyst with Quote Wizard. A study they conducted shows Texas is only behind Oklahoma when it comes to home insurance...
McLaren Automotive opens North Texas headquarters
COPPELL, Texas — British luxury performance carmaker McLaren has picked Coppell for its North American headquarters and the facility opened on Saturday. The company, founded in 1963 by racer, engineer and entrepreneur Bruce McLaren, competes in in the Formula 1 World Championship and INDYCAR in the U.S. The North...
Flights chaos in Texas after Dallas Fort Worth Airport delays over 700 planes because of a fuel pump fire
A fire at a fuel pump at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport forced it to suspend all inbound flights on Friday morning - causing delays to almost 800 flights, as of Friday afternoon. More than 400 of those flights were operated by American Airlines - which uses the airport as a major hub.
A Friendly Reminder To Texas: Keep An Eye Out For Giant Trains
When you a set of train tracks; keep in mind... there might be something flying down the tracks soon & when that train comes, it's best advised you move out of the way. Last thing you want is to get stuck and your car gets hit; that would really ruin your day.
Waxahachie woman indicted in $1.2 million pandemic relief program fraud scheme
WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Waxahachie woman was indicted on Tuesday for allegedly defrauding federal pandemic relief programs.Annette Bryant, 63, of Waxahachie, was indicted on Nov. 8, 2022 for allegedly defrauding the Payment Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program out of more than $1.2 million. She's been charged with one count of wire fraud, eight counts of making false statements to a bank, and one count of engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from unlawful activity.According to the indictment, Bryant – the sole owner and proprietor of several businesses – fraudulently applied for and obtained six PPP...
DFW Weather: Timeline of Monday rain in North Texas
DALLAS — Quick look. Sunday will be dry and cool, but Monday will be cloudy, chilly, and rainy. Showers will be on the increase with rain very likely from the mid-morning through mid-afternoon. Keep reading for more details on timing, coverage, rainfall amounts, and who could see some wintry...
WEEKEND READ: Alignment changes, new firsts during 2022 midterm elections in Texas
During the 2022 midterm elections, Texans voted on a number of key statewide races. Here's what has changed across the state and in the Austin area over the past four years.
Jury awards Fort Worth woman the largest single discrimination judgment ever against FedEx
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth woman is using her win in a civil lawsuit with a historic judgment award to encourage others. Jennifer Harris used to work for one of the world's shipping giants until things went sour. She said she became the target of retaliation. "I...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Operations Resume at DFW Airport After Fuel Pump Fire Delays Flights Friday
A ground stop at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport has been lifted and fuel is once again flowing to aircraft after a fire at a fuel pumping facility caught fire Friday morning. The airport said Friday morning its Department of Public Service responded immediately to the fire, shut off the pump...
Texas’ driest reservoir at 0.5% capacity — how others compare
The driest in the state is the Palo Duro Reservoir, about 100 miles north of Amarillo in the Texas Panhandle. Palo Duro only has 275 acre-feet of water, enough to quench the annual needs of about 8 Texans.
Dallas air show crash: Official says it's believed 6 people total were on board
DALLAS — Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, federal officials said, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m., the Federal Aviation...
The Dallas Central Appraisal District Has Been Attacked by Ransomeware
By now most real estate professionals know that the Dallas Central Appraisal District’s, or DCAD’s, systems are down because of a ransomware attack. Ironically the attack hit on Tuesday, Election Day. Here is what they posted on their Facebook page:. “Early Tuesday morning, 11-8-2022, The Dallas Central Appraisal...
Severe thunderstorms bring large hail to parts of Texas
The icy, white spheres were seen sprinkled over yards and roads in Salado, Texas.
Comments / 0