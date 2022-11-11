Here’s What The Critics & Fans Are Saying About ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ *Spoiler Free*

Finally, it’s time to return to Wakanda, and the critics, for the most part, agree that Ryan Coogler and the cast delivered the goods with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Just based on the film’s trailers, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would not just be a massive spectacle like most Marvel Studios films but also an emotional ride.

It would be a film that not only tackles what the hell is going on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and puts the exclamation point on Phase 4 of the MCU, but it will also serve as a movie that will touch on the poignant question, how do we move on after the tragic passing of its star, Chadwick Boseman ?

Based on that, Ryan Coogler and stars Letitia Wright , Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Guria, and Winston Duke had to do some heavy lifting with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever .

Thursday, November 8, is the big day for the film, which means it’s time to hear what the critics are saying about Wakanda Forever . Right now, on Rotten Tomatoes , the movie is sitting at a very favorable 84% rating with 243 critic reviews. It also has a 94% audience score, the most important metric on the website.

That’s not as high as 2018’s Black Panther , which earned a 96% rating among critics but interestingly had a lower audience score of 79%.

What Are The Critics Exactly Saying About Wakanda Forever ?

Most critics praise Wakanda Forever for the emotional journey it takes viewers on.

“It will break your heart, but it will also fill your heart with hope again and leave you cheering as the torch is passed to a new generation who surely make their fallen King proud,” Mark Hughes of Forbes wrote in his review.

Other critics praise Wakanda Forever’s director and co-scriptwriter Ryan Coogler for meeting a colossal challenge and delivering a worthy sequel.

“Coogler pours his heart into every sequence of the film. This is not just a swansong for Boseman, but a celebration of life in all its forms,” Alan French for Sunshine State Cineplex wrote.

As for the performances in the film, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and the new kid on the block, Tenoch Huerta, is getting plenty of love.

“ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ranks among Marvel Studios’ best movies and is an emotional, uplifting tour de force of a blockbuster. Letitia Wright delivers a powerhouse performance, while Angela Bassett’s majestic work will leave you reeling,” Josh WIlding from ComicBook.com wrote.

“Tenoch Huerta and Angela Bassett are the heart and soul of this film,” Josie Melendez from Cinemania World Podcast added.

There Are Some Negative Reviews For Wakanda Forever

It’s not all positive, hence the 84% rating. Some critics dare spout bad things about Wakanda Forever .

“ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever seems to have taken the lessons from its predecessor’s success and thrown them right in the trash,” Sonny Bunch of The Bulwark wrote.

We honestly have no idea what the hell he is talking about with that review, but he is entitled to his opinion.

“Regrettably, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever tries to do so many things that it comes across as threadbare and pallid — less a failure of imagination and more of circumstance, time, and narrative constraints,” Angelica Jade Bastién wrote in her review for New York Magazine/Vulture .

But the real question is, what do the fans think? As we noted, the audience score is high, and you would be hard-pressed to find a disappointed MCU stan who saw the film.

You can peep those reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Marvel / Wakanda Forever

The post Here’s What The Critics & Fans Are Saying About ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ *Spoiler Free* appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

