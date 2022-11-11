Just when you thought John Wick would peacefully go into exile and live in the shadows for the rest of this life, he returns to remind everyone he ain’t no sucka and will go down fighting before he goes down quietly.

Yesterday we finally got our first trailer to the latest installment of the hit franchise, John Wick: Chapter 4 , and it’s looking like it’s going to be a barn burner of a picture. When we last saw John Wick, played by Keanu Reeves, he barely made it out alive out of The Continental and found himself looking for refuge in the sewers controlled by the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne). Now that he’s back to 100%, he’s learned that there is in fact a way for him to get out from under the foot of The High Table, but it’ll be no easy task as he’ll have to take on a new group of enemies who can flex just as strong as The High Table.

With the help of the Bowery King and a few others, John must get down and dirty with the likes of Bill Skarsgård ( True Blood ) and take on The Marquis de Gramont to secure his life and his freedom.

Filled with all kinds of gunplay, fades, and elegant suits that will no doubt get dirty, the new trailer to John Wick 4 promises to be an action-packed affair fit for adrenaline junkies who can’t get enough of the cult classic character.

Check out the official trailer below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it hits theaters March 24, 2023.

The post Keanu Reeves Puts In That Work In New ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Trailer appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .