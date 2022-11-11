Read full article on original website
Review: Road of the Lost by Nafiza Azad
I’m a huge fan of Azad’s books and The Wild Ones is one of my favorite whimsical while also emotional reads. So when I saw Azad’s latest I knew I had to read it somehow. And while there are elements that reminded me of previous books, there’s something unique and special there. Keep reading this book review for my full thoughts.
Review: A Consuming Fire by Laura E. Weymouth
What would you do for revenge? What about a world in which you were fated to die? I thought I was going to love the sister relationship in A Consuming Fire, and I did, but what I loved even more was the world and the themes. Big surprise! Keep reading this book review for my full thoughts.
Review: The Stars Undying by Emery Robin
I will read anything where the description is, “It’s like X in space!” so when I heard Cleopatra and Caesar IN SPACE, I was instantly intrigued. Even though I knew basically nothing about their story. But I’m always fascinated by reimaginings and also space so match made in heaven? Keep reading this book review for my full thoughts.
