Teacher to return to Somers HS after 'white fragility' lesson was stopped mid-way

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

A Somers High School English teacher is coming back to work in just a few days as controversy still brews over her lesson on "white fragility."

The 10th grade teacher, Allison Ferrier, didn't even get through that lesson last week at Somers High School.

On Nov. 2, Superintendent Raymond Blanche said he received complaints that Ferrier was using an instructional book "Me and White Supremacy" to help students explore white privilege.

Administrators stopped it part way through after they received complaints.

Students say Ferrier has not been back since.

Blanche wrote a note to students and parents this week saying that Ferrier is coming back to the classroom on Monday.

He said she used an unauthorized book last week. This week, he said it was not specifically prohibited and he is ready to welcome her back.

The book is meant to get students to examine white privilege.

Administrators received complaints as the lesson was happening and the lesson was stopped.

At a protest outside a closed board meeting on Monday, some parents and students said the district should have stuck up for Ferrier.

Sarah Kooluris objected to the lesson and she objects to how the district has handled this.

"We're talking about kids that are 15, 16 years old in 10th grade. There are so many adults who don't comprehend this theory. It's a very heavy subject," she said.

It's unclear to Kooluris if this is going to lead to any new policy to help protect teens who might not be ready for these conversations.

The author of "Me and White Supremacy," Layla Saad, heard about the controversy and said in a statement, "I send love and appreciation to Mrs. Ferrier, the teacher who taught this class. It takes courage to be a good ancestor, and that's exactly what she is."

pretty greeneyes
2d ago

i don't understand this thing called white privilege. I don't think that she should be reinstated she's not teaching what should be taught at school

