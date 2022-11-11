Read full article on original website
talentrecap.com
Meet Bodie, The Singer Blake Shelton Begged To Be On His Team
Bodie is undeniably one of the artists who keeps shining in The Voice season 22. This 29-year-old Californian will continue the fight as part of Team Blake in the Live Playoffs. Here’s everything to know about him. Who is Bodie Before He Joined The Voice?. At a young age,...
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Sweetest Moments: See Their Relationship Timeline
Us Weekly shares Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's sweetest relationship moments since their romance began in 2015 — check it out here
talentrecap.com
Meet Kevin Hawkins, The Singer Gwen Stefani Used Her Block and Steal For
Kevin Hawkins began his time on The Voice strong, with his smooth Stevie Wonder rendition. As he heads on to the Live Playoffs, this Texas native is certainly not wasting any of his chances to become the season 22 winner. Kevin Hawkins Secured Four Chair Turns and a Block. During...
Why The Monkees’ Songwriter Once Felt Davy Jones Was ‘the Most Accomplished Actor’ of the Group
A songwriter said The Monkees' Davy Jones possessed "endless potential ... and also lots of layers to his personality."
Swifties Are Fighting For Their Lives In This Eras Tour Presale, But The Tweets Are Hilarious
At this rate, I will get Taylor Swift tickets by 2025.
‘There is no cure’: Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor reveals he has stage 4 cancer
Duran Duran’s original guitarist Andy Taylor has been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer, the band has revealed while being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which Taylor had to miss due to ongoing treatment. The renowned British new wave group revealed Taylor had been...
Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”
Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
Albany Herald
The Most Influential Pop Songs, Ranked By Iconic Songwriter Bob Dylan
Sixty years ago, one of the greatest songwriters of all time released his self-titled debut album, Bob Dylan. Since then, the 81-year-old has amassed Pulitzer and Nobel Prizes, a Presidential Medal of Freedom, 125 million records sold and hits (like “Blowin' in the Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin,’” “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Girl From the North Country”) whose influence on music cannot be overstated. This week, he’ll publish his first book since 2004, The Philosophy of Modern Song (Nov. 1, Simon & Schuster), a meditation on 66 songs from a range of artists and styles that changed social landscapes in music. (He’s also enlisted Hollywood stars, including Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Helen Mirren and Renée Zellweger to narrate the audiobook version.)
NME
Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died
Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
12 Super Famous Singers Who Gave Largely Uncredited Background Vocals To These Hit Songs
I cannot un-hear Robyn singing on Britney Spears' "Piece of Me."
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
Steve Perry Set to Sing Journey Hit “Open Arms” on Dolly Parton’s Upcoming Rock Album
Just days after Dolly Parton‘s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, former Journey singer Steve Perry has confirmed that he will appear on the country music legend’s upcoming rock album. “If Dolly says it’s true, then it must be true,” wrote Perry...
Why is Gary Allan’s Cover of Best I Ever Had So Heartfelt
Before Gary Allan covered the song “Best I Ever Had,” Vertical Horizon, an American Alternative rock band, initially recorded it. It was for their fourth album, titled “Everything You Want,” released in 1999. In 2001, the band released the song as a single. It became the band’s third consecutive top-ten hit song on the Billboard Adult Top 40 charts.
Nancy Sinatra Said Covering The Beach Boys’ ‘California Girls’ With Brian Wilson Was 1 of the Best Moments of Her Life
Nancy Sinatra covered The Beach Boys' "California Girls" with Brian Wilson for an album of songs themed around the Golden State.
talentrecap.com
Meet Bryce Leatherwood, The Young Tim McGraw of Team Blake
Team Blake’s very own Bryce Leatherwood is an aspiring country singer who fans compare to a younger version of Tim McGraw. As one of the singers representing Team Blake on The Voice, Bryce is someone who gets better and better with each passing day. Who is Bryce Leatherwood From...
talentrecap.com
Meet Brayden Lape, Team Blake’s “Secret Weapon”
Brayden Lape is a self-taught singer seeking for his own creative space in music through The Voice. Coming from a small town in Michigan, this 15-year-old is gunning to prove everyone that he is indeed Blake Shelton’s “secret weapon.” Let’s get to know him more. What...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Veteran Songwriter Muni Long Invented ‘Song of the Year’
Priscilla Renea Hairston, known professionally as Muni Long, may have just made it on your radar, but this Florida native has been making noise in the industry for over a decade, co-writing songs for mega music stars, including Rihanna, Fifth Harmony, Mary J Blige, and many more. After years of...
The Beatles’ ‘Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds’ Inspired a No. 1 Song by Another Band
The Beatles' "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" inspired a No. 1 single by another band which some members of that band disliked.
1 Elvis Presley Song Didn’t Hit No. 1 in the U.S. But a Quickly-Produced Cover Did
One Elvis Presley song with some German-language lyrics became a No. 1 single in the United Kingdom but not in the United States.
On this day in history, Nov. 15, 1956, Elvis makes big-screen debut in 'Love Me Tender'
Elvis Presley, The king of rock 'n' roll, capped the most extraordinary breakout year in pop-culture history with the release of his first movie on this day in history, Nov. 15, 1956. "Love Me Tender" — and Elvis the actor — garnered only tepid reviews. But the film helped turn...
