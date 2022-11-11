ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Bodie, The Singer Blake Shelton Begged To Be On His Team

Bodie is undeniably one of the artists who keeps shining in The Voice season 22. This 29-year-old Californian will continue the fight as part of Team Blake in the Live Playoffs. Here’s everything to know about him. Who is Bodie Before He Joined The Voice?. At a young age,...
Alanis Morissette Backs Out of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Performance Due to “Anti-Woman Sentiment” and “Condescension”

Alanis Morissette has given insight into her absence from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night (Nov. 5), where she was expected to sing Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with pop star Olivia Rodrigo. The singer-songwriter cited the age-old tale of sexism within the music industry and Hollywood, which she’s documented through her songwriting over the last three decades. Variety reports that Morissette participated in rehearsals the day prior to her scheduled appearance, and after her last-minute exit, the “You Oughta Know” singer took to her Instagram story to put an end to the “misinformed rumblings” regarding...
The Most Influential Pop Songs, Ranked By Iconic Songwriter Bob Dylan

Sixty years ago, one of the greatest songwriters of all time released his self-titled debut album, Bob Dylan. Since then, the 81-year-old has amassed Pulitzer and Nobel Prizes, a Presidential Medal of Freedom, 125 million records sold and hits (like “Blowin' in the Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin,’” “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Girl From the North Country”) whose influence on music cannot be overstated. This week, he’ll publish his first book since 2004, The Philosophy of Modern Song (Nov. 1, Simon & Schuster), a meditation on 66 songs from a range of artists and styles that changed social landscapes in music. (He’s also enlisted Hollywood stars, including Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Helen Mirren and Renée Zellweger to narrate the audiobook version.)
Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died

Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
Why is Gary Allan’s Cover of Best I Ever Had So Heartfelt

Before Gary Allan covered the song “Best I Ever Had,” Vertical Horizon, an American Alternative rock band, initially recorded it. It was for their fourth album, titled “Everything You Want,” released in 1999. In 2001, the band released the song as a single. It became the band’s third consecutive top-ten hit song on the Billboard Adult Top 40 charts.
Meet Bryce Leatherwood, The Young Tim McGraw of Team Blake

Team Blake’s very own Bryce Leatherwood is an aspiring country singer who fans compare to a younger version of Tim McGraw. As one of the singers representing Team Blake on The Voice, Bryce is someone who gets better and better with each passing day. Who is Bryce Leatherwood From...
