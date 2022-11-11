Read full article on original website
Seven benefits of vitamin D
Discover all the important benefits of vitamin D, from building strong bones and teeth to improving your mental wellbeing
The Loneliness Epidemic
Feelings of loneliness are often caused by social isolation, but a person may be surrounded by people and still experience feeling alone. Some people, such as extroverts, may need more social interaction than others to avoid feelings of loneliness, "especially if those relationships are not emotionally rewarding. In fact, Dr. Carla Perissinotto and colleagues at the University of California at San Francisco reported in 2012 that most lonely individuals are married, live with others and are not clinically depressed" (Brody, 2017). Loneliness has become a health crisis as recent studies link loneliness to higher cardiac disease, smoking, and mortality ((Gerst-Emerson et. al., 2015).
EatingWell
Can Magnesium Help You Poop?
Magnesium is essential for your heartbeat regulation, blood pressure, nerve transmission and muscle contraction. Yet, dietitians rarely get questions about these important roles. Instead, they most frequently get questions about magnesium's poop-inducing potential. So, we're jumping right into this popular topic. Here's what you need to know if you are...
scitechdaily.com
Effectively Reducing Stress and Treating Anxiety Disorders Without Antidepressant Drugs
Mindfulness-based stress reduction is as effective as an antidepressant drug for treating anxiety disorders. A guided mindfulness-based stress reduction program was as effective as the use of the gold-standard drug – the common antidepressant drug escitalopram – for patients with anxiety disorders. This is according to the results of a first-of-its-kind, randomized clinical trial led by researchers at Georgetown University Medical Center.
cohaitungchi.com
Why and How to Drink More Water
The majority of the American population does not drink enough water on a daily basis, resulting in chronic dehydration. For people with diabetes specifically, water can be one of the best and simplest ways to break down excess glucose in the blood. Try a rose petal lavender infusion to brighten...
cohaitungchi.com
What are the health benefits of biotin?
Biotin plays a number of important roles in the body, including:. Biotin helps the body convert food into energy — it supports a number of enzymes involved in the breakdown of carbs, fats, and proteins. Specifically, biotin is involved in:. Gluconeogenesis: This is the synthesis of glucose from sources...
cohaitungchi.com
How much sodium should I eat per day?
The American Heart Association recommends no more than 2,300 milligrams (mg) a day and moving toward an ideal limit of no more than 1,500 mg per day for most adults. Because the average American eats so much excess sodium, even cutting back by 1,000 milligrams a day can significantly improve blood pressure and heart health.
