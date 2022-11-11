ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

How Democratic candidates beat back election deniers

Secretary-elect Cisco Aguilar of Nevada and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold join Morning Joe to discuss the outcome of the midterm elections. Aguilar, a first-time candidate, won against election denier Jim Marchant and Griswold won a second term against Pam Anderson.Nov. 14, 2022.
COLORADO STATE
MSNBC

Gen Z voters prove to be major force in midterm elections

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by a panel of Gen Z activists to discuss what motivated the high young voter turnout during the midterm elections, the impact of young voters of color, and the push to see more Gen Z Americans have a seat at the table. Nov. 14, 2022.
MSNBC

GOP starts blame game after midterm election flop

As Donald Trump is expected to make his 2024 announcement this week, Republican finger-pointing is underway after failing to take back the Senate in the midterm elections. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez and her political panel discuss the future of the Republican party and its relationship with Trump after failing to make a “red wave” happen. Nov. 14, 2022.
MSNBC

'The power of a pissed off generation': How Gen Z boosted Democrats in key races

This midterm election saw the second-highest young voter turnout in three decades, and they predominantly voted for Democratic candidates. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by the President of NextGen America, Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez. They discuss what motivated this pivotal voting bloc and how Democrats need to keep them in their corner. Nov. 14, 2022.
MSNBC

Democrats one seat away from Senate control

NBC projects Mark Kelly wins re-election for Arizona Senate, putting Democrats one seat away from holding onto control. It comes as Nevada's Senate race remains a dead heat. NBC's Steve Kornacki breaks it down from the Big Board.Nov. 12, 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

NBC News projects AZ Sen. Mark Kelly wins re-election

MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki joins Lawrence O’Donnell to explain the breaking news that Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly wins re-election over Trump-backed challenger Blake Masters after new votes were released from Maricopa County, Arizona.Nov. 12, 2022.
MSNBC

Democrat Mark Kelly defeats Trump-backed Blake Masters in Arizona

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona has won re-election, overcoming a challenge from Blake Masters, a 2020 election denier backed by former President Donald Trump, NBC News projects. The win brings Democrats one seat closer to control of the Senate. Most polling leading up to Election Day showed Kelly with...
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

The GOP’s most radical secretary of state candidates fell short

Barack Obama hit the campaign trail in the election season’s final weeks, rallying Democratic voters to support some of the party’s top-of-the-ticket candidates. But as the dust settles on the cycle, the former president isn’t yet done shining a light on an office that’s traditionally overlooked.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Is Trump's Kingmaker Status Changing After the GOP's Less-Than-Stellar Midterm Performance?

Donald Trump is teasing a likely 2024 presidential run. But after the GOP fell short of its predicted midterm “red wave,” some say the Republican Party’s spotlight on the former president is fading. Symone isn’t buying that…but she’s joined by Atlanta Journal-Constitution Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell, Temple University media studies professor Marc Lamont Hill and Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson to discuss.Nov. 13, 2022.
WASHINGTON STATE
MSNBC

Adrian Fontes' Arizona win keeps a self-described Oath Keeper at bay

NBC News projects that Democrat Adrian Fontes, a former Marine, prosecutor and county elections official, has won the Arizona secretary of state over an election-denying Republican who was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Fontes’ victory is sure to provoke some small sigh of relief from those who were worried about American elections being overseen by people promoting former President Donald Trump’s big lie. In Arizona, the secretary of state also steps into the role of governor if the governor can’t complete a term.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Doug Mastriano's Christian nationalist fantasy clobbered by American reality

The GOP Game of Thrones headed by former President Donald Trump, Christian nationalists and an assortment of unsuitable candidates met reality on Election Day. Instead crowing about big wins, they are eating crow instead — and pointing fingers. Some high-profile Christian nationalist candidates — most notably Doug Mastriano, the Republican who ran for governor of Pennsylvania — struggled Tuesday. What does it mean for those candidates, and do Tuesday’s results mean the promotion of Christian nationalism will no longer be a Republican political strategy?
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

David Wasserman: ‘It’s now going to take a miracle’ to get Democrats ‘back in contention’

NBC News Senior Political Editor Mark Murray and Cook Political Report Senior House Editor David Wasserman join Andrea Mitchell as the count for House control continues to unfold. “It's now going to take a miracle, or another development in another race where Democrats are trailing, in order to get them back in contention,” says Wasserman. “The most likely result here is that Republicans end up with somewhere around 219, 220, or 221 seats.”Nov. 14, 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy