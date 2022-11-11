Read full article on original website
How Democratic candidates beat back election deniers
Secretary-elect Cisco Aguilar of Nevada and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold join Morning Joe to discuss the outcome of the midterm elections. Aguilar, a first-time candidate, won against election denier Jim Marchant and Griswold won a second term against Pam Anderson.Nov. 14, 2022.
Gen Z voters prove to be major force in midterm elections
MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by a panel of Gen Z activists to discuss what motivated the high young voter turnout during the midterm elections, the impact of young voters of color, and the push to see more Gen Z Americans have a seat at the table. Nov. 14, 2022.
GA Dems Chair: Warnock’s ‘competence and character’ will ‘win every time’
Georgia Democratic Congresswoman Nikema Williams, the chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Georgia, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss incumbent Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock’s upcoming runoff election against Herschel Walker.Nov. 12, 2022.
GOP starts blame game after midterm election flop
As Donald Trump is expected to make his 2024 announcement this week, Republican finger-pointing is underway after failing to take back the Senate in the midterm elections. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez and her political panel discuss the future of the Republican party and its relationship with Trump after failing to make a “red wave” happen. Nov. 14, 2022.
'The power of a pissed off generation': How Gen Z boosted Democrats in key races
This midterm election saw the second-highest young voter turnout in three decades, and they predominantly voted for Democratic candidates. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by the President of NextGen America, Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez. They discuss what motivated this pivotal voting bloc and how Democrats need to keep them in their corner. Nov. 14, 2022.
Joe Lombardo wins Nevada governor's race, NBC News projects
NBC News projects Republican Joe Lombardo wins the Nevada race for governor against Democratic incumbent Steve Sisolak. Nov. 12, 2022.
Oregon's 6th Congressional District won by Democrat Andrea Salinas
Democrat Andrew Salinas defeated Republican challenger Mike Erickson in Oregon's 6th Congressional District, the Associated Press projects.
Democrats one seat away from Senate control
NBC projects Mark Kelly wins re-election for Arizona Senate, putting Democrats one seat away from holding onto control. It comes as Nevada's Senate race remains a dead heat. NBC's Steve Kornacki breaks it down from the Big Board.Nov. 12, 2022.
America’s youngest Congressman: What Maxwell Frost is most looking forward to
Florida Democrat and Gen Z’s first member of Congress Maxwell Frost joins Chris Hayes to discuss what he learned about running a successful campaign, how he plans to stay true to himself in his new position, the colleagues he’s most excited to work with, and more. Nov. 12, 2022.
NBC News projects AZ Sen. Mark Kelly wins re-election
MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki joins Lawrence O’Donnell to explain the breaking news that Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly wins re-election over Trump-backed challenger Blake Masters after new votes were released from Maricopa County, Arizona.Nov. 12, 2022.
Joe to GOP: Just say no to crazy and start being competitive in elections again
The Morning Joe panel discusses the outcome of the midterms, new remarks from former VP Mike Pence on how Trump endangered him and his family during January 6 and Trump's impact on the Republican Party.Nov. 14, 2022.
Joe: If you were an election denier the voters came out and said no to you
The Morning Joe panel discusses the outcome of the midterm elections, and how election deniers lost key races for key state offices in every 2020 battleground.Nov. 14, 2022.
Democrat Mark Kelly defeats Trump-backed Blake Masters in Arizona
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona has won re-election, overcoming a challenge from Blake Masters, a 2020 election denier backed by former President Donald Trump, NBC News projects. The win brings Democrats one seat closer to control of the Senate. Most polling leading up to Election Day showed Kelly with...
The GOP’s most radical secretary of state candidates fell short
Barack Obama hit the campaign trail in the election season’s final weeks, rallying Democratic voters to support some of the party’s top-of-the-ticket candidates. But as the dust settles on the cycle, the former president isn’t yet done shining a light on an office that’s traditionally overlooked.
Is Trump's Kingmaker Status Changing After the GOP's Less-Than-Stellar Midterm Performance?
Donald Trump is teasing a likely 2024 presidential run. But after the GOP fell short of its predicted midterm “red wave,” some say the Republican Party’s spotlight on the former president is fading. Symone isn’t buying that…but she’s joined by Atlanta Journal-Constitution Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell, Temple University media studies professor Marc Lamont Hill and Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson to discuss.Nov. 13, 2022.
Titus battles back from redrawn district to build on Democratic wins in Nevada
Rep. Dina Titus talks with Alex Wagner about what issues she felt resonated with voters in her successful reelection campaign in Nevada.Nov. 12, 2022.
Adrian Fontes' Arizona win keeps a self-described Oath Keeper at bay
NBC News projects that Democrat Adrian Fontes, a former Marine, prosecutor and county elections official, has won the Arizona secretary of state over an election-denying Republican who was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Fontes’ victory is sure to provoke some small sigh of relief from those who were worried about American elections being overseen by people promoting former President Donald Trump’s big lie. In Arizona, the secretary of state also steps into the role of governor if the governor can’t complete a term.
Doug Mastriano's Christian nationalist fantasy clobbered by American reality
The GOP Game of Thrones headed by former President Donald Trump, Christian nationalists and an assortment of unsuitable candidates met reality on Election Day. Instead crowing about big wins, they are eating crow instead — and pointing fingers. Some high-profile Christian nationalist candidates — most notably Doug Mastriano, the Republican who ran for governor of Pennsylvania — struggled Tuesday. What does it mean for those candidates, and do Tuesday’s results mean the promotion of Christian nationalism will no longer be a Republican political strategy?
'A victory and a vindication': Schumer reacts to Democrats maintaining control of the Senate
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the midterm elections "a victory and a vindication" for Democrats after the results of the Nevada U.S. Senate race handed control back to the party. Nov. 13, 2022.
David Wasserman: ‘It’s now going to take a miracle’ to get Democrats ‘back in contention’
NBC News Senior Political Editor Mark Murray and Cook Political Report Senior House Editor David Wasserman join Andrea Mitchell as the count for House control continues to unfold. “It's now going to take a miracle, or another development in another race where Democrats are trailing, in order to get them back in contention,” says Wasserman. “The most likely result here is that Republicans end up with somewhere around 219, 220, or 221 seats.”Nov. 14, 2022.
