The 2022 election disaster that wasn't: The system worked and Trump-backed candidates are conceding

msn.com
Trump breaks silence on Democrats' Senate win by heaping blame on McConnell: 'Everyone despises him'
Donald Trump finally weighed in on his party's failure to win control of the Senate late on Sunday morning, making clear that he believes his top rival in the chamber is to blame. 'It’s Mitch McConnell’s fault,' the ex-president said bluntly of the Senate Minority Leader. It comes...
Democrats Sue Over Georgia Senate Runoff Early Voting After Republicans ‘Rig The System’
A coalition of Democratic groups has filed a lawsuit over what it describes as a Republican-led delay during the early voting period for the Georgia Senate runoff. The post Democrats Sue Over Georgia Senate Runoff Early Voting After Republicans ‘Rig The System’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Pelosi says Trump running for president in 2024 would be 'bad news for the country'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that former President Donald Trump running for office again in 2024 would be "bad news" for the US. Pelosi's comment came on ABC's "This Week" with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday when the host asked Pelosi if Trump deciding to run again would be "good news" for democrats.
FBI, DHS leaders warn of ‘substantial’ risks of targeted violence
National security leaders on Tuesday stressed the ongoing threat posed by domestic extremism, terrorism and foreign countries as GOP lawmakers zoned in on the Southern border. The hearing, an annual examination from the House Homeland Security Committee of threats facing the U.S., highlighted the gap between the top security focuses of the Biden administration and the extent a Republican-led Congress would zero in on oversight efforts of the border.
Donald Trump’s Latest Mar-a-Lago Filing Is a Game of Pretend
The latest filing by former President Donald Trump’s legal team reads more like a children’s game of “let’s pretend” than a legal filing. Trump’s lawyers made the filing in response to Special Master Raymond Dearie’s request that Trump and DOJ brief him on so-called “global issues” in the case, meaning broad legal issues that can help guide Dearie’s slog through the thousands of documents recovered in the FBI search warrant executed at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.
In Ky. Supreme Court abortion argument, justices seemed unimpressed by AG arguments
Linda Blackford: The best part was when Solicitor General Matt Kuhn said abortion wasn’t part of 1891 Ky Constitution and Justice Hughes said “women did not have the right to vote.”
Democrats' Hope of Controlling the House Are Likely Dead
Despite a disappointing midterm election for the Republican Party, Democrats are unlikely to hold both chambers of Congress as Republicans narrow in on flipping the House. As of Monday afternoon, Republicans are just six seats shy of securing the 218 needed to control the chamber, while Democrats are still short 14.
US offshore wind energy industry faces blowback from locals
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — It’s just one cable meant to bring electricity from an offshore wind farm to a former coal-burning power plant in southern New Jersey, but it symbolizes a big challenge facing the renewable energy industry. The cable has been fought over for nearly three...
