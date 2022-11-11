ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Bay News 9

Volusia County puts damage from Nicole at $522 million

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Damages are estimated at more than $522 million in a Central Florida coastal county where homes collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean following Hurricane Nicole last week. What You Need To Know. Damages from Hurricane Nicole in Volusia County exceeded those from Hurricane Ian. Severe...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County asks people to stay away from the beach

Officials are asking for everyone’s help to spread this message: Stay away from the beach!. The coastline remains the most prominent safety threat to people in Volusia County. While people may be anxious to visit the beach to take pictures of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Nicole, this is not the time or place. Going anywhere near the beach could place your life in jeopardy.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

CITY WATCH: City of Palm Coast moves forward with Holland Park lawsuit

The legal team in charge of the Holland Park splash pad construction failures was given the green light to file a lawsuit against the businesses involved. The Palm Coast City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday morning at their Nov. 15 business meeting approving their outside council at Grey Robinson P.A. to file a lawsuit on their behalf against the design, construction and insurance teams, as well as the product providers, involved in the Holland Park splash pad.
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

Emergency plane landing reported in Brevard County

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — An emergency plane landing was reported Monday in Brevard County. Officials say an aircraft emergency was reported around noon at Merritt Island Airport. A plane had been forced to land with damaged landing gear. Two people survived without injury.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis: A1A Reopens After Hurricane Nicole

Over the weekend, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that State Road (S.R.) A1A has reopened after the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) made emergency repairs needed after Hurricane Nicole struck the state last week. “FDOT has completed emergency repairs on the last three storm-damaged sections of S.R. A1A, and reopened the...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Warning for Volusia residents after Nicole: 'Stay away from the beach!'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Volusia County officials are warning those who are curious about the damage left behind by Hurricane Nicole: Stay away from the beach!. "While people may be anxious to visit the beach to take pictures of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Nicole, this is not the time or place," officials said. "Going anywhere near the beach could place your life in jeopardy. Right now, the ocean is plagued with debris and contaminants that can cause serious harm."
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Plane crash with injuries reported in Volusia County

OAK HILL, Fla. — A plane crash was reported Tuesday afternoon in Volusia County. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Maytown Road in Oak Hill. The pilot, the lone occupant, was taken to the hospital, officials said. Officials said...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Once a week watering rules in effect in Orange County

When we turned the clocks back one hour on November 6, 2022, we also jumped into new county watering rules. From now until March 11, 2023, we can only water our residential lawns one day a week. The Orange County ordinance applies whether the water comes from groundwater or surface...
Florida and Beyond

26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!

Largo Florida Botanical Gardens - Holiday Lights in the GardenFlorida and Beyond. The holidays are upon us once again and the events are beginning to gear up. The state of Florida might not see snow, (with the exception of a random few times, like Miami Beach in 1977) but we can still design a beautiful wonderland for winter events. We even have an event that allows people to experience snow and snow tubing (Florida and snow, say what?!) There are hundreds of events around the state of Florida and here is a list of some of the ones we found interesting while searching for things to do during the holiday this year. The list goes all the way from Key West to Pensacola. There are theme parks and local charity events to see while celebrating. We hope this helps you enjoy the holiday season even more this year!
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

67-year-old Volusia County man found dead in lake

DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man has been found dead after taking his boat out Saturday afternoon. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 67-year-old Richard Barker was found floating face-down in Theresa Lake early Sunday, Nov 13. Neighbors had spotted his body in the water. Officials say no...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

