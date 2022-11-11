Read full article on original website
Related
Bay News 9
Volusia County puts damage from Nicole at $522 million
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Damages are estimated at more than $522 million in a Central Florida coastal county where homes collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean following Hurricane Nicole last week. What You Need To Know. Damages from Hurricane Nicole in Volusia County exceeded those from Hurricane Ian. Severe...
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents look to state for help with Nicole-damaged beachfront homes: 'It’s got to move along'
PONCE INLET, Fla. - Some Volusia County residents say they are frustrated and feel they're not getting enough help from the state. Volusia County is issuing temporary permits to people who live along to coast, so they can put up sand or sandbags to protect their homes that have been damage from Hurricane Nicole.
Bay News 9
Officials say repairing New Smyrna Beach condos will be long, expensive process
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — There’s more than just people missing at the Sea Coast Gardens II condominiums — the beach, a portion of a sea wall, and a sun deck are also gone. Hurricane Ian left its mark for many along the Atlantic coast, and the...
fox35orlando.com
1 Florida property owner holding up massive dune restoration project, officials say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Last week, parts of State Road A1A in Flagler County were washed into the ocean. For years, the county has been working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to rebuild the dunes on a two-and-a-half-mile stretch of beach in that area. The county says more sand and a bigger beach will provide more protection.
Hurricanes erode beaches but where does all that sand go?
Shocking video showed Hurricane Nicole flatten dunes and wash foundations out from under homes. Apartments, pools, and houses crumbled into the Atlantic, but where did all of that sand go?
fox35orlando.com
Owners of Florida beachfront homes watch as yards fall into ocean: 'It is scary!'
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Many homes in Brevard County lost much of their backyards as Hurricane Nicole caused them to collapse. Melbourne Beach resident Ellen Abbott says Hurricane Nicole caused her to lose 25 feet of her backyard. She lost her deck, four palm trees and is trying to save her pergola.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County asks people to stay away from the beach
Officials are asking for everyone’s help to spread this message: Stay away from the beach!. The coastline remains the most prominent safety threat to people in Volusia County. While people may be anxious to visit the beach to take pictures of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Nicole, this is not the time or place. Going anywhere near the beach could place your life in jeopardy.
Bay News 9
Wilbur-by-the-Sea residents wait for state approval to save their property
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — After Hurricane Nicole turned their lives upside down, residents of Wilbur-by-the-Sea are turning to county leaders for help. However, Volusia County officials cannot tell residents when they will be able to begin rebuilding their properties. What You Need To Know. County officials said in order for...
palmcoastobserver.com
CITY WATCH: City of Palm Coast moves forward with Holland Park lawsuit
The legal team in charge of the Holland Park splash pad construction failures was given the green light to file a lawsuit against the businesses involved. The Palm Coast City Council unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday morning at their Nov. 15 business meeting approving their outside council at Grey Robinson P.A. to file a lawsuit on their behalf against the design, construction and insurance teams, as well as the product providers, involved in the Holland Park splash pad.
Bay News 9
Some Daytona Beach Shores buildings deemed safe, while many are still being evaluated after Nicole
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Some Daytona Beach Shores structures have been deemed safe for residents to re-enter after Hurricane Nicole, while many buildings are still being evaluated. What You Need To Know. Damage left behind by Hurricane Nicole is still being evaluated in Volusia County. Some Daytona Beach...
WESH
Emergency plane landing reported in Brevard County
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — An emergency plane landing was reported Monday in Brevard County. Officials say an aircraft emergency was reported around noon at Merritt Island Airport. A plane had been forced to land with damaged landing gear. Two people survived without injury.
Ron DeSantis: A1A Reopens After Hurricane Nicole
Over the weekend, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that State Road (S.R.) A1A has reopened after the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) made emergency repairs needed after Hurricane Nicole struck the state last week. “FDOT has completed emergency repairs on the last three storm-damaged sections of S.R. A1A, and reopened the...
fox35orlando.com
Warning for Volusia residents after Nicole: 'Stay away from the beach!'
ORLANDO, Fla. - Volusia County officials are warning those who are curious about the damage left behind by Hurricane Nicole: Stay away from the beach!. "While people may be anxious to visit the beach to take pictures of the devastation left behind by Hurricane Nicole, this is not the time or place," officials said. "Going anywhere near the beach could place your life in jeopardy. Right now, the ocean is plagued with debris and contaminants that can cause serious harm."
State Road A1A reopens following damage from Hurricane Nicole
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Sections of state Road A1A will reopen after the Florida Department of Transportation made emergency repairs, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Saturday. Hurricane Nicole damaged the highway by eroding part of the road. Now, motorists will be able to travel on it again in Flagler, St....
WESH
Plane crash with injuries reported in Volusia County
OAK HILL, Fla. — A plane crash was reported Tuesday afternoon in Volusia County. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Maytown Road in Oak Hill. The pilot, the lone occupant, was taken to the hospital, officials said. Officials said...
theapopkavoice.com
Once a week watering rules in effect in Orange County
When we turned the clocks back one hour on November 6, 2022, we also jumped into new county watering rules. From now until March 11, 2023, we can only water our residential lawns one day a week. The Orange County ordinance applies whether the water comes from groundwater or surface...
Avelo Airlines unveils 6 new Florida routes, plan to add jobs
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Ultra low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines has picked Raleigh-Durham International Airport for its fifth base, a move that means six new routes to Florida, including Orlando.
S.R. A1A reopens after facing damage from Nicole
State Road A1A was reopened today after FDOT completed emergency repairs. The road was damaged by Hurricane Nicole.
26 Upcoming Holiday Events to See in the State of Florida!
Largo Florida Botanical Gardens - Holiday Lights in the GardenFlorida and Beyond. The holidays are upon us once again and the events are beginning to gear up. The state of Florida might not see snow, (with the exception of a random few times, like Miami Beach in 1977) but we can still design a beautiful wonderland for winter events. We even have an event that allows people to experience snow and snow tubing (Florida and snow, say what?!) There are hundreds of events around the state of Florida and here is a list of some of the ones we found interesting while searching for things to do during the holiday this year. The list goes all the way from Key West to Pensacola. There are theme parks and local charity events to see while celebrating. We hope this helps you enjoy the holiday season even more this year!
WESH
67-year-old Volusia County man found dead in lake
DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man has been found dead after taking his boat out Saturday afternoon. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 67-year-old Richard Barker was found floating face-down in Theresa Lake early Sunday, Nov 13. Neighbors had spotted his body in the water. Officials say no...
Comments / 0