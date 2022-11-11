ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preservationists put city and property owners on notice after Greenwich Village townhouse slated for demolition

After a Manhattan real estate company botched renovation work on the foundation of a 200-year-old, historically landmarked Greenwich Village house, the city ordered immediate demolition to prevent its collapse. The neighborhood blowback has been swift. On Monday evening, neighbors, historical preservationists and electeds rallied outside the building, at 14 Gay...
Connecting the community with the perfect blend of healthy juices, smoothies

Two years ago, when the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak, Guyanese-born Abigail Caesar found herself dispensing her granny’s ginger brew to her parents to fend off the raging disease. The healthcare professional also nursed many of her family members back to good health by leaving bottles of the mixture at their front door of their homes.
