Read full article on original website
Related
Easing inflation isn’t making these grocery items any cheaper, data shows
Inflation may be easing but many grocery item staples are still expensive.
Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
moneyweek.com
US inflation drops to 7.7%
US inflation slowed in October. The consumer price index rose 7.7% year on year in October, the smallest annual increase since the start of the year. The figure is below the 8% forecast by economists and down from 8.2% last month. This reading suggests inflation might have peaked, taking pressure...
U.S. consumer inflation eased to 7.7 percent over past 12 months
Price increases moderated in the United States last month in the latest sign that the inflation pressures that have gripped the nation might be easing as the economy slows and consumers grow more cautious. Consumer inflation reached 7.7 percent in October from a year earlier and 0.4 percent from September,...
thenewscrypto.com
U.S Consumer Price Index (CPI) Falls to 7.7% in October
Economists polled by Bloomberg News had predicted a result of 7.9%. Within minutes of the data’s release, Bitcoin’s price rose 7.6%, pushing it past $17,000. Inflationary pressures and forecasts of extended macroeconomic uncertainty have characterized the previous several months. Most central banks across the globe have announced interest rate increases in response to growing inflation data. In reality, consumers have paid a heavy price for governments’ hawkish posture.
NASDAQ
Fed seen slowing rate hikes as inflation appears to cool
Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen slowing the pace of its rate hikes after a government report showed consumer prices rose less than expected last month, an indication that the central bank's aggressive policy tightening this year has begun to bite. The Fed has raised rates more...
Washington Examiner
Why inflation is far from defeated
It's an unfortunate truth, but inflation is far from defeated. On Thursday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported consumer price inflation for October. The headline inflation number was 0.4%, with core inflation at 0.3%. The numbers were a little bit better than expected, but inflation remains very elevated. The Cleveland Federal Reserve sees headline inflation for November running up over 7% both monthly and annually. That is a far cry from the Federal Reserve’s 2% inflation target.
Rising prices are on the menu for Thanksgiving, with inflation currently at 7.7%
With Thanksgiving just two weeks away, food and family are on many people's minds. But turkey and travel will carry a hefty price tag this year. The annual inflation rate in October was 7.7%.
Americans' pandemic savings will make it much tougher for the Fed to cool inflation, Wells Fargo says
US households have around $1.2 trillion in pandemic savings, according to Wells Fargo. But that could be bad for the Federal Reserve's inflation battle, the bank warned. Companies will keep hiking prices as long as Americans have savings to dip into, strategists said. Americans still have a pile of pandemic...
CNBC
October CPI expected to show inflation still ran hot even as some goods prices cooled
Economists expect the consumer price index rose in October by 0.6% from September, or 7.9% over a year ago, according to Dow Jones. The report is released Thursday at 8:30 a.m., and is expected to show headline inflation cooled slightly from September's 8.2% pace. Within the report, economists expect to...
Mortgage rates fall sharply to under 7% after inflation eases
Mortgage rates fell sharply Thursday after a government report showed that inflation had cooled in October, prompting a decline in bond yields. The average rate on the 30-year fixed plunged 60 basis points from 7.22% to 6.62%, according to Mortgage News Daily. That matches the record drop at the start of the pandemic. The rate, however, is still more than double what it was at the start of this year.
October inflation breakdown: Where are Americans seeing prices rise the fastest?
Inflation continued to hover near a 40-year high last month, squeezing Americans in the form of higher prices for basic necessities like groceries, rent and electricity.
US consumer sentiment drops amid fears of rising inflation
Consumer sentiment dropped in November amid fears about rising inflation and high interest rates. A recent survey has shown that consumers drastically slowed down spending on goods. US consumer sentiment drops. According to a preliminary reading by the University of Michigan, the index on consumer sentiment dropped from 59.9 in...
invezz.com
Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast as U.S. inflation cooled down in October
Wall Street’s three main indexes advanced last week as better-than-expected inflation data raised hopes the Federal Reserve would get less aggressive with U.S. interest rate hikes. The United States unveiled the October Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday, and according to the report, CPI was up by 7.7% YoY...
Inflation falls to 7.7% in October in sign price pressures are easing
Annual inflation slowed to 7.7% in October, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday, a sign that the price pressures that have wracked the economy over the past year may be starting to ease.
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
Dow surges 1,200 points and Wall Street posts its best day in two years as cooling inflation gives investors hope the Fed will slow its rate hikes
Wall Street surged on Thursday and posted its best session in two years after a new report showed US inflation is cooling faster than expected. At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial average was up 1,201 points, or 3.7 percent, at 33,715. The S&P 500 soared 5.54 percent and the Nasdaq roared up 7.35 percent.
Nobel economist Paul Krugman says the drop in inflation means a soft landing of the economy is 'increasingly plausible'
The drop in inflation means a soft landing of the economy is "increasingly plausible," Paul Krugman said. The top economist pointed to slowing rent and wage growth, which could mean inflation is coming under control. Stock market investors have cheered Thursday's CPI report, sending the Nasdaq up 6%. October's inflation...
October inflation cooled more than expected, but it's still close to 40-year highs. Here's what 5 experts have said about the risk of stagflation hitting the US economy
Inflation cooled in October, but prices have been elevated for over 20 months now, raising concerns of stagflation. That means the economy could be slammed with high unemployment, low growth, and persistent inflation - as well as a steep drop in stocks. Here's what five experts have said about the...
CNET
October's Inflation Rate Slows a Little, Though Food and Gas Prices Remain High
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. After months of rapidly rising prices, inflation cooled in October more than experts anticipated, according to the latest government inflation data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Comments / 0