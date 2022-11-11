ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Inflation: Here’s when experts say prices will drop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With price hikes on everything from groceries to gasoline, many Americans are wondering when record-high inflation will be alleviated. Many experts have a hopeful predication suggesting prices may go back to normal “soon.”. CNBC reported that Alan Blinder, professor of economics and public affairs at...
moneyweek.com

US inflation drops to 7.7%

US inflation slowed in October. The consumer price index rose 7.7% year on year in October, the smallest annual increase since the start of the year. The figure is below the 8% forecast by economists and down from 8.2% last month. This reading suggests inflation might have peaked, taking pressure...
thenewscrypto.com

U.S Consumer Price Index (CPI) Falls to 7.7% in October

Economists polled by Bloomberg News had predicted a result of 7.9%. Within minutes of the data’s release, Bitcoin’s price rose 7.6%, pushing it past $17,000. Inflationary pressures and forecasts of extended macroeconomic uncertainty have characterized the previous several months. Most central banks across the globe have announced interest rate increases in response to growing inflation data. In reality, consumers have paid a heavy price for governments’ hawkish posture.
NASDAQ

Fed seen slowing rate hikes as inflation appears to cool

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen slowing the pace of its rate hikes after a government report showed consumer prices rose less than expected last month, an indication that the central bank's aggressive policy tightening this year has begun to bite. The Fed has raised rates more...
Washington Examiner

Why inflation is far from defeated

It's an unfortunate truth, but inflation is far from defeated. On Thursday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported consumer price inflation for October. The headline inflation number was 0.4%, with core inflation at 0.3%. The numbers were a little bit better than expected, but inflation remains very elevated. The Cleveland Federal Reserve sees headline inflation for November running up over 7% both monthly and annually. That is a far cry from the Federal Reserve’s 2% inflation target.
NBC News

Mortgage rates fall sharply to under 7% after inflation eases

Mortgage rates fell sharply Thursday after a government report showed that inflation had cooled in October, prompting a decline in bond yields. The average rate on the 30-year fixed plunged 60 basis points from 7.22% to 6.62%, according to Mortgage News Daily. That matches the record drop at the start of the pandemic. The rate, however, is still more than double what it was at the start of this year.
FXDailyReport.com

US consumer sentiment drops amid fears of rising inflation

Consumer sentiment dropped in November amid fears about rising inflation and high interest rates. A recent survey has shown that consumers drastically slowed down spending on goods. US consumer sentiment drops. According to a preliminary reading by the University of Michigan, the index on consumer sentiment dropped from 59.9 in...
CNET

October's Inflation Rate Slows a Little, Though Food and Gas Prices Remain High

This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. After months of rapidly rising prices, inflation cooled in October more than experts anticipated, according to the latest government inflation data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy