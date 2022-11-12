ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
26 Former Celebrity Couples That You Probably Never Knew Didn't Just Date, But Were Married

By Lauren Yapalater
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48pIYO_0j7wyb4X00

1. Uma Thurman and Gary Oldman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33MGbe_0j7wyb4X00
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

They were married for two years, from 1990-1992.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aBE8G_0j7wyb4X00
Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

2. Zooey Deschanel and the singer for Death Cab for Cutie, Ben Gibbard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R0n4R_0j7wyb4X00
Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic

They were married for three years, from 2009-2012

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y6YvC_0j7wyb4X00
Alberto E. Rodriguez / WireImage

3. Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48WAxU_0j7wyb4X00
Steve Granitz / WireImage

They were married for four years, from 1991-1995.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VTRkM_0j7wyb4X00
Dave Benett / Getty Images

4. Madonna and Sean Penn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xqMsc_0j7wyb4X00
Brenda Chase / Getty Images

They were married for four years, from 1985-1989.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d0Rqq_0j7wyb4X00
Barry King / WireImage

5. Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Jenna Fischer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01uUQ9_0j7wyb4X00
Christopher Polk / FilmMagic

They were married for eight years, from 2000-2008.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Sraj_0j7wyb4X00
Steve Granitz / WireImage

6. George Clooney and Talia Balsam, who starred on Mad Men .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xwn8Z_0j7wyb4X00
Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

They were married for four years, from 1989-1993.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tML7s_0j7wyb4X00
Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

7. Patricia Arquette and Nicolas Cage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BG3mi_0j7wyb4X00
Jim Spellman / WireImage

They were married for six years, from 1995-2001.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HyNv7_0j7wyb4X00
Steve Granitz / WireImage

8. Helen Hunt and Hank Azaria.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hxxh4_0j7wyb4X00
Kmazur / WireImage

They were married for one year, from 1999-2000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SVMUE_0j7wyb4X00
Lucy Nicholson / AFP via Getty Images

9. Brooke Shields and tennis star Andre Agassi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bKK2O_0j7wyb4X00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

They were married for two years, from 1997-1999.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YlCiC_0j7wyb4X00
Steve Granitz / WireImage

10. Christina Applegate and Johnathon Schaech (who I know from That Thing You Do! ).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PrAZw_0j7wyb4X00
Steve Granitz / WireImage

They were married for six years, from 2001-2007.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=013cUy_0j7wyb4X00
Kmazur / WireImage

11. Danny Huston and Virginia Madsen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WNVuz_0j7wyb4X00
Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

They were married for three years, from 1989-1992.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LOUJU_0j7wyb4X00
Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

12. Laura Dern and musician Ben Harper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VnOV0_0j7wyb4X00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

They were married for eight years, from 2005-2013

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VC8ur_0j7wyb4X00
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

13. Tommy Lee and Heather Locklear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EnpuV_0j7wyb4X00
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

They were married for seven years, from 1986-1993.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cKfnT_0j7wyb4X00
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

14. Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ixaks_0j7wyb4X00
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

They were married for four years, from 1987-1991.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OQ3rd_0j7wyb4X00
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

15. Barbra Streisand and Elliott Gould (aka Monica and Ross's dad on Friends ).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKvMI_0j7wyb4X00
Ray Fisher / Getty Images

They were married for eight years, from 1963-1971.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qNjpL_0j7wyb4X00
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

16. Fred Armisen and Elisabeth Moss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oyCam_0j7wyb4X00
Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

They were married for two years, from 2009-2011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G5D8G_0j7wyb4X00

]

Steve Granitz / WireImage

17. Jimmi Simpson and Melanie Lynskey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lc4qC_0j7wyb4X00
Steve Granitz / WireImage

They were married for seven years, from 2007-2014.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1URhGD_0j7wyb4X00
Amy Graves / Getty Images

18. Paula Abdul and Emilio Estevez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PUGmh_0j7wyb4X00
Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

They were married for two years, from 1992-1994.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RQ2wc_0j7wyb4X00
Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

19. Anna Camp and Scrubs actor Michael Mosley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dB6nm_0j7wyb4X00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

They were married for three years, from 2010-2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJnID_0j7wyb4X00
Matthew Peyton / Getty Images

20. Jennifer Esposito and Bradley Cooper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p6EO8_0j7wyb4X00
Jason Merritt / FilmMagic

They were married for four months, from late 2006 to very early 2007.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hbmSH_0j7wyb4X00
Mark Sullivan / WireImage

21. Directors Sofia Coppola and Spike Jonze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ICY5L_0j7wyb4X00
Kmazur / WireImage

They were married for four years, from 1999-2003.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o0mby_0j7wyb4X00
Sylvain Gaboury / FilmMagic

22. Sylvester Stallone And Brigitte Nielsen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DMWOf_0j7wyb4X00
Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

They were married for two years, from 1985-1987.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4014ml_0j7wyb4X00
Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

23. Singer Lyle Lovett and Julia Roberts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mfdcY_0j7wyb4X00
Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

They were married for two years, from 1993-1995.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R6BuM_0j7wyb4X00
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

24. Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iphf0_0j7wyb4X00
Kevin Mazur / WireImage

They were married for three years, from 2008-2011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17rYgS_0j7wyb4X00
Kevin Mazur / WireImage

25. Jennifer Jason Leigh and writer/director Noah Baumbach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GwTYL_0j7wyb4X00
Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

They were married for eight years, from 2005-2013.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ywQBN_0j7wyb4X00
George Pimentel / WireImage

26. And finally, Nia Vardalos and Cougar Town actor Ian Gomez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oZxTq_0j7wyb4X00
Chelsea Lauren / Getty Images

They were married for 25 years, from 1993-2018, and I only found out after they were divorced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RCEer_0j7wyb4X00
Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic

