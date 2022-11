MACON, Ga. – The Mercer men's basketball program will travel to face Georgia State on Tuesday, November 15 at 7 p.m. at the new GSU Convocation Center. This will be the 72nd meeting between the two teams. Georgia State narrowly leads the all-time series, 37-34. Both teams have dominated this matchup at home, but the games are traditionally close. Mercer won the most recent meeting with Georgia State, 83-77, in Macon on December 4, 2021.

MACON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO