golfmagic.com

Axed LIV Golf player takes third round lead at International Series Egypt

Former U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree - who pegged it up in LIV Golf's curtain-raiser at Centurion Club - will have the lead going into the final round of the International Series Egypt event on the Asian Tour. Ogletree, like many before him who have won the U.S. Amateur, was...
golfmagic.com

Report: LIV Golf's Cameron Smith "blackballed" from golf clubs by PGA Tour

Cameron Smith was "blackballed" from a number of golf clubs by the PGA Tour after he joined LIV Golf, according to the No Laying Up podcast. This revelation was made by Tron Carter citing "very credible sources" in a discussion about the remarkable year in professional golf and who they believe have "come out the worst".
golfmagic.com

Padraig Harrington moved spectators on PGA Tour Champions, but paid them in beer

Padraig Harrington shot an incredible 62 in the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship to move five shots ahead of Steven Alker in Arizona. Harrington, 51, made seven birdies and an eagle to move to 21-under at Phoenix Country Club, but he needs Steven Alker to drop out of the top five if he is to win the season-long points list and the Schwab Cup.
PHOENIX, AZ
golfmagic.com

Emotional Tommy Fleetwood wins Nedbank Golf Challenge AGAIN on DP World Tour

The emotion filled up inside Tommy Fleetwood and poured out as he watched Ryan Fox miss his par putt on the 72nd hole at the Nedbank Golf Challenge, confirming the Englishman's first win in three years. It is also Fleetwood's first win since the passing of his mother in July....
golfmagic.com

Jason Day? Adam Scott? LIV Golf boss Greg Norman talks targets for 2023 season

LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman revealed that further big-name signings on the Saudi-backed series will largely be down to the players and their relationships. Speaking after The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide was named as a host of one of LIV Golf's 14 events in 2023, Norman promised that more signings will be made and some players "are on the sidelines" waiting to enter the fray.
golfmagic.com

Former PGA Tour winner says Charlie Woods has a BETTER SWING than Tiger!

PGA Tour winner and coach Brad Faxon said Charlie Woods' swing "looked better than Tiger's" as the young star played in the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship earlier this week. Speaking to SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, Faxon was as excited as everyone by the footage of Charlie's impressive swing...
BBC

Aramco Team Series: Teenager Chiara Noja wins first European tour title

German teenager Chiara Noja has beaten England's Charley Hull in a play-off to win the Aramco Team Series in Jeddah. Hull, the world number 17, led overnight and shot a four-under-par 68 to keep pace with the 16-year-old. Noja's seven-under 65 almost won the day, but the pair ended neck-and-neck...
Golf Channel

16-year-old professional tops Charley Hull in Aramco Jeddah playoff

When Chiara Noja was 10 years old, she took a photo with Charley Hull. Six years later – yes, six – the 16-year-old professional golfer found herself in a playoff against Hull on Saturday at the Aramco Team Series Jeddah, and Noja’s father went into his camera roll to mark the occasion.
golfmagic.com

Lost animal inspects golf ball during Asian Tour International Series event

Over the years on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, we have seen a variety of different animals play their part in entertaining the crowd, but also frustrating golfers. Most famously, a seagull picked up Brad Fabel's ball from the green of the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass in 1998 and dropped it into the water.
Golf Channel

Luke Donald, Ryan Fox share lead as rain interrupts Nedbank Challenge

SUN CITY, South Africa — Luke Donald and Ryan Fox shared the lead at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City when lightning and rain interrupted the second round on Friday. The co-leaders had played only three holes when the round was suspended for the day and they will have to return on Saturday morning to get through 33 holes to complete their second and third rounds at Gary Player Country Club.

