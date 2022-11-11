Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Axed LIV Golf player takes third round lead at International Series Egypt
Former U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree - who pegged it up in LIV Golf's curtain-raiser at Centurion Club - will have the lead going into the final round of the International Series Egypt event on the Asian Tour. Ogletree, like many before him who have won the U.S. Amateur, was...
golfmagic.com
Report: LIV Golf's Cameron Smith "blackballed" from golf clubs by PGA Tour
Cameron Smith was "blackballed" from a number of golf clubs by the PGA Tour after he joined LIV Golf, according to the No Laying Up podcast. This revelation was made by Tron Carter citing "very credible sources" in a discussion about the remarkable year in professional golf and who they believe have "come out the worst".
golfmagic.com
Padraig Harrington moved spectators on PGA Tour Champions, but paid them in beer
Padraig Harrington shot an incredible 62 in the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship to move five shots ahead of Steven Alker in Arizona. Harrington, 51, made seven birdies and an eagle to move to 21-under at Phoenix Country Club, but he needs Steven Alker to drop out of the top five if he is to win the season-long points list and the Schwab Cup.
golfmagic.com
Emotional Tommy Fleetwood wins Nedbank Golf Challenge AGAIN on DP World Tour
The emotion filled up inside Tommy Fleetwood and poured out as he watched Ryan Fox miss his par putt on the 72nd hole at the Nedbank Golf Challenge, confirming the Englishman's first win in three years. It is also Fleetwood's first win since the passing of his mother in July....
golfmagic.com
Jason Day? Adam Scott? LIV Golf boss Greg Norman talks targets for 2023 season
LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman revealed that further big-name signings on the Saudi-backed series will largely be down to the players and their relationships. Speaking after The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide was named as a host of one of LIV Golf's 14 events in 2023, Norman promised that more signings will be made and some players "are on the sidelines" waiting to enter the fray.
Padraig Harrington wins Charles Schwab Cup Championship in record fashion for fourth PGA Tour Champions victory
PHOENIX — It was a banner day for Padraig Harrington, who backed up his Saturday 62 with a Sunday 65 to win the 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship. Along the way, he broke a 10-year-old mark held by Tom Lehman and tied a 32-year-old record held by Jack Nicklaus.
golfmagic.com
Former PGA Tour winner says Charlie Woods has a BETTER SWING than Tiger!
PGA Tour winner and coach Brad Faxon said Charlie Woods' swing "looked better than Tiger's" as the young star played in the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship earlier this week. Speaking to SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, Faxon was as excited as everyone by the footage of Charlie's impressive swing...
BBC
Aramco Team Series: Teenager Chiara Noja wins first European tour title
German teenager Chiara Noja has beaten England's Charley Hull in a play-off to win the Aramco Team Series in Jeddah. Hull, the world number 17, led overnight and shot a four-under-par 68 to keep pace with the 16-year-old. Noja's seven-under 65 almost won the day, but the pair ended neck-and-neck...
golfmagic.com
Greg Norman to Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy: "You should THANK me!"
LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman says Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy should be thanking him as he opened up on "the flak" he has received in 2022. Norman was speaking after it was confirmed that LIV Golf will be heading to Adelaide next April for one of their 14 events.
Golf Channel
16-year-old professional tops Charley Hull in Aramco Jeddah playoff
When Chiara Noja was 10 years old, she took a photo with Charley Hull. Six years later – yes, six – the 16-year-old professional golfer found herself in a playoff against Hull on Saturday at the Aramco Team Series Jeddah, and Noja’s father went into his camera roll to mark the occasion.
golfmagic.com
Lost animal inspects golf ball during Asian Tour International Series event
Over the years on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, we have seen a variety of different animals play their part in entertaining the crowd, but also frustrating golfers. Most famously, a seagull picked up Brad Fabel's ball from the green of the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass in 1998 and dropped it into the water.
Golf Channel
Luke Donald, Ryan Fox share lead as rain interrupts Nedbank Challenge
SUN CITY, South Africa — Luke Donald and Ryan Fox shared the lead at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City when lightning and rain interrupted the second round on Friday. The co-leaders had played only three holes when the round was suspended for the day and they will have to return on Saturday morning to get through 33 holes to complete their second and third rounds at Gary Player Country Club.
golfmagic.com
Tommy Fleetwood uses "backboard" to ignite final-round Nedbank Challenge charge
Tommy Fleetwood is having a dry spell on the DP World Tour. His last win came at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in 2019, so what better way to end this drought than to win again in South Africa this week?. After play was suspended just after 9 am (UK time),...
