Montgomery, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Montgomery. The Trinity Presbyterian School basketball team will have a game with Saint James School on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00. The Robert E. Lee High School basketball team will have a game with Carver-Montgomery High School on November 14, 2022, 15:00:00.
Yardbarker
Interim Auburn HC Cadillac Williams has message for college football world after his first win
Cadillac Williams had a message for the college football world after winning his first game as Auburn’s interim head coach. The Tigers defeated Texas A&M 13-10 in front of an electric crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night. The fans packed the house and everyone stuck around to celebrate the first win under Williams.
WSFA
Veterans honored during Troy football game
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Current and former members of the military were showered with gratitude on Troy University’s campus Saturday, while the Trojans took on the U.S. Army for the first time. It was a day of honor that Navy veteran Richard Mosley says was just great. “There is...
Opelika-Auburn News
Second-half surges power Auburn, Alabama to wins
AUBURN – Providing non-stop energy with his high-stepping, chest-bumping exploits, Dylan Cardwell sparked No. 15 Auburn’s second-half comeback in Friday’s 67-59 win over South Florida at Neville Arena, the Tigers’ 40th consecutive non-conference home victory. Cardwell equaled his career high with five blocked shots, scored seven...
Wetumpka Herald
Who could be Harsin’s replacement?
With Auburn’s firing of Bryan Harsin on Monday, Auburn is now faced with hiring another head coach. Harsin only lasted 21 games, and while the Tigers are still paying Malzahn and owe Harsin over $15 million, it seems the school is ready to back up another Brinks truck to pay a new coach.
WSFA
Prattville power lifter is a world champ
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Andrea Armstrong was just a teenager when her life took a major turn. “That’s why I started doing this,” said powerlifter Andrea Armstrong. “My father passed away. I knew I didn’t have the strongest person in my life anymore. I had to be strong for myself and my family.”
sylacauganews.com
Sylacauga City Schools release new guidelines for all athletic events
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Effective immediately, the Sylacauga City School (SCS) system has announced new guidelines to follow for all upcoming athletic events. SCS athletic director Chad Wilkinson has unveiled the following guidelines:. Spectators at all campuses should not stand along the fence or in front of the bleachers, and...
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
Sunny Or Grey, They Gon’ Slay: A Gallery Of ‘Skegee Stunners Slaying & Parlaying At Homecoming
Compilation of sun-kissed stunners who slayed and parlayed At Tuskegee's Homecoming in the heart of Tuskegee, Alabama
Bundle Up: Parts of West, Central Alabama Under a Freeze Warning
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a FREEZE WARNING which starts on Saturday, November 12, at 9:00 p.m. through Sunday, November 13, at 9:00 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 degrees are expected. IMPACTS. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected...
2 West Alabama Men Killed in Head-On Collision Friday
Two men were killed Friday night in a head-on collision in West Alabama's Marengo County, State Troopers confirmed Saturday morning. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey, a spokesperson for the agency, said both victims were residents of Dixon Mills. Bailey said 32-year-old Brodney Hudson and 59-year-old Wendall Hosea were both driving on...
wvtm13.com
Milestone for maternal care in west Alabama
CENTREVILLE, Ala. — One of the biggest challenges facing Alabama, and the nation, is providing quality medical care in rural areas. But tonight there is a progress report in a very important part of our viewing area. At Bibb Medical Center they are celebrating delivering their 500th baby since...
WSFA
First Alert: Tracking a cold and breezy end to the weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Even with the sunshine back in the forecast today, highs will only warm into the 50s. Breezy north winds remain in place, making it feel even colder when outside. Tonight, temperatures will again drop into the 30s, with many locations hovering near or below freezing. After...
House speaker, school names, turkeys: Down in Alabama
The Alabama House Republican caucus selected its leadership for the next Legislature. The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve name changes to schools named after Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee. A little about the pardoning of turkeys. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
alabamanews.net
MPS Officially Changes Names of Robert E. Lee, Jeff Davis High Schools
Two Montgomery schools named after Confederate figures and slave owners have been renamed. The Montgomery Board of Education voted for the name changes at Thursday night’s meeting. Robert E. Lee will henceforth be known as Dr. Percy L. Julian High School. Julian was a Montgomery-born Black chemist and pioneer...
WSFA
MPS board approves name changes for 2 schools
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Board of Education has approved name changes for two high schools. The board voted 5-2 Thursday evening in favor of Montgomery Public Schools Superintendent Melvin Brown’s recommendation of renaming:. Robert E. Lee High School to Dr. Percy Julian High School. Jeff Davis...
Montgomery school board approves name changes for Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee high schools
The Montgomery County Board of Education on Thursday reportedly voted to rename Jefferson Davis and Robert E. Lee high schools after a noted Black chemist, an Alabama judge who made influential rulings during the Civil Rights Era and two civil rights activists. In a 5-2 vote, the board approved renaming...
tropnews.com
From Troy to the Big Screen
Troy alumnus Sean Freeman is finding success in the film industry with his starring role in the movie “Boxed In,” now streaming on Peacock, and coming soon to Netflix, and Hulu. Freeman obtained a bachelor’s degree in human services and a master’s degree in strategic communication during his...
wvasfm.org
Prattville Teacher in Custody
Officials report a Prattville educator is behind bars charged with sexual contact with a student. Prattville police charged 31-year-old Daniel James Forman with one count of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19. Authorities say Forman is in the Autauga County Metro Jail.
alabamanews.net
EV Charging Stations Coming to Montgomery, Alexander City
New electric-vehicle charging stations are coming to Montgomery, Alexander City and other places in the state. Eighteen grants totaling more than $2.45 million have been awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey for charging stations along highways in several areas of the state. In our area, the Montgomery Airport Authority received $250,000...
