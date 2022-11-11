ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

3 keys to a Jaguars victory in Week 10 vs. Chiefs

By Adam Stites
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29WEVG_0j7wrAc500

The Jacksonville Jaguars need to string together wins to dig themselves out of a hole after a winless October. They got that started with a come-from-behind win in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but making it back-to-back wins will be a tall task.

To improve to 4-6, the Jaguars need to spring the road upset against the AFC powerhouse that is the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs have been to the AFC Championship in each of the last four years and have the highest scoring offense through the first nine weeks of the 2022 season. They enter as 9.5-point favorites against the 3-6 Jaguars in Week 10.

If Jacksonville has any hope of pulling off a huge road win, the team will need to win in these three categories:

1

Win the turnover battle

In both the Chiefs’ losses this season, the team turned the ball over twice and got just one takeaway on defense. Kansas City was also minus-one in the turnover battle last week when it survived in overtime against the backup quarterback-led Tennessee Titans.

While Patrick Mahomes is a scoring machine with 21 touchdowns, he hasn’t completely kept the ball out of jeopardy with six interceptions through eight games.

In the Jaguars’ three wins, they forced six turnovers and had just one giveaway. In the six losses, Jacksonville has committed 12 turnovers.

The margin of error against a team as efficient on offense as the Chiefs is razor thin, so the Jaguars can’t afford to be sloppy on offense and they can’t afford to not make plays on defense.

2

Keep Trevor Lawrence upright

The Chiefs passing defense has struggled to get off the field for much of the year with 17 passing touchdowns allowed through eight games.

While Kansas City hasn’t done well to force turnovers or stop most opposing quarterbacks, the team does have 22 sacks. That’s an average of 2.75 per game, which is above the league average, and well ahead of the Jaguars’ average of 1.78 per game.

Much of that pass rush has come from defensive tackle Chris Jones, who has a team-leading 5.5 sacks.

With the Jaguars in need of lengthy, ball-control drives to both score points and keep the Kansas City offense off the field, giving up sacks would be a disaster. It’ll be crucial that Lawrence — one of the least sacked quarterbacks in the NFL this year — stays clean.

3

Win the time of possession

The Jaguars haven’t really been a grind-the-clock team for most of this season, but they did have Travis Etienne rush 28 times for 109 yards last week.

To keep the Chiefs offense off the field Sunday, the Jaguars would be wise to take their time on offense and put together lengthy drives. While that traditionally means feeding a running back over and over, the Jaguars have done well this year to use short and intermediate passing to that end.

We probably shouldn’t expect to see another bell cow day for Etienne, but that doesn’t mean the Jaguars are going to turn into a quick strike offense throwing deep bombs down the field. Jacksonville needs to hunt for efficiency and little chunks at a time against a Chiefs offense that looks susceptible to that kind of attack.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates following win over Jaguars

After a few weeks of escaping with just minor injuries, they seemed to catch up to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10. Chiefs HC Andy Reid addressed media members after the game, speaking on the injuries that the team dealt with during the course of the game. A total of three players exited the game with injuries and did not return. Two of those injuries were confirmed to be concussions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where do Chiefs stand in NFL power rankings ahead of Week 11?

The Kansas City Chiefs stacked their third consecutive win in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They jumped out to a 20-0 lead and despite losing the turnover battle by a significant margin, they never really looked back. For the most part, those compiling power rankings had the Chiefs moving up this week. There was quite a bit of shuffling at the top, however, leading to some wild rankings heading into Week 11.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

It’s time for Jimbo, to go.

Eighty-Six Million…. Yes, you read that right.. An eight, a six and six zeroes. $86,000,000! That is what it would cost Texas A&M to move on from Jimbo Fisher as their head football coach following this debacle of a football season. Even up to a few days ago it was unthinkable that the program would be in this position. The #1 recruiting class in the world in 2022, a young potential star quarterback, and oh yeah, that $86 Million thing. But here we are, with two games left in the 2022 season, officially eliminated from bowl contention, after losing their 6th straight game...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Titans signing Larrell Murchison to multi-year deal

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly signing their former draft pick and current defensive lineman to a multi-year deal — no, not that defensive lineman. According to Justin Melo of Broadway Sports Media, the Titans are signing 2020 fifth-round pick and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison to a contract extension that runs through the 2024 campaign. The financials of the deal were not disclosed.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs have some roster decisions to make in next two weeks

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to have a few important roster decisions to make in the coming weeks. Frank Clark has already been reinstated from Reserve/Suspended list after serving his two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The team received a roster exemption for Clark, which will expire on Thursday, Nov. 17th. That means they’ll need a corresponding roster move to make space for Clark on the 53-man roster by this upcoming Thursday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 11

After the 10th full slate of regular season action, the NFL and fantasy football are heading into the back half of the season. If you had a tough injury in Week 10, or you have a player hitting their bye week at an inopportune time, we’ll scan the waiver wire. For potential pickups, we’ll consider players who are available in at least 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

171K+
Followers
229K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy