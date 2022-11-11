ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

coronadonewsca.com

Islander Girls Golf Team Finishes Third In CIF DII Playoffs

It was a case of winner-take-all this past week for the Islanders girls golf team. After a fantastic regular season and some strong early postseason returns, the Islanders were one match-day win away from hoisting the CIF DII Title high above their heads. However, going up vs. fellow powerhouses such...
CORONADO, CA
CBS 8

Vodka billboard with SDSU athletics logo stirs controversy

SAN DIEGO — A billboard advertising an alcohol brand as the official vodka for San Diego State Athletics is raising controversy. "I've been here most my life and even graduated from San Diego State," said Susan Hopps-Tatum. Hopps-Tatum and Debra Maxie are neighbors. They live near the university and...
nomadlawyer.org

Oceanside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oceanside, California

What is the closest major city to Oceanside California?. Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Oceanside California. For visitors to Oceanside California, there are many different things to do. The city is full of amusement parks and historic sites. There are also numerous local murals to see. Whether you love to eat, shop, or bike, you’ll find something to enjoy in this beautiful city.
OCEANSIDE, CA
thehoovercardinal.org

One of the best in San Diego

One of my favorite places to go eat is Santa Ana Fresh Mexican Food. Santa Ana´s has been a restaurant that has been putting out authentic Mexican flavors for over 22 years. It was founded by Julio Posada. When I go to eat at the restaurant, I usually get...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Weather: Hazardous Gusty Santa Ana Winds Headed to San Diego Area

Santa Ana winds will cover the San Diego area this week, blowing hard enough to potentially topple trees and make driving hazardous in some highland locales, according to forecasters. The gusty conditions will kick in Tuesday evening and become more intense and widespread on Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported.
SANTA ANA, CA
kusi.com

Bayview Baptist Church to give away 18-wheeler full of turkeys

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Bayview Church is truly going to encompass the spirit of giving and thankfulness this month by donating an 18-wheeler full of turkeys to those in need. One thing that makes this donation event so unique is the church’s “no questions asked” policy for those...
SAN DIEGO, CA
coronadonewsca.com

Coronado Playhouse Announces 2023 Season!

Coronado Playhouse proudly announces their 78th season. 2023 features bold comedies, beloved musicals, a FREE Classic Series production, and an exciting world-premiere through our partnership program. Once again, the Playhouse offers programming audiences have come to love and expect from the second oldest arts organization in San Diego County. Audiences...
CORONADO, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Chula Vista High School Senior Stabbed To Death At Party

After midnight on Saturday, police were called to a party on Rigley Street due to reports of a brawl. When officers came, Castillo had been stabbed many times. CVPD said that despite their best efforts, the man died from his wounds before he could be taken to a hospital. A...
CHULA VISTA, CA
coronadonewsca.com

Mandelbaum Family Lecture Series Kicks Off 2022-23 Season

The San Diego Center for Jewish Culture’s 2022-2023 Mandelbaum Family Lecture Series kicks off its season of free lectures with Dr. Amelia Glaser, Endowed Chair in Judaic Studies at UC San Diego. Her lecture titled, “Mine from ’33, Yours from ’41: Translating Trauma in Contemporary Ukrainian Poetry” will take place at the Coronado Public Library’s Winn Room on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. For more information and to register please visit www.lfjcc.org/learning.
CORONADO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Events happening in San Diego throughout November!

Nov 18 - Nov 20, 2022. Music is always a good excuse to go out and enjoy time with your peers. But you know what makes it even better? Adding a touch of art to it. This Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival offers an opportunity to enjoy live music from over 80 different bands, culinary and arts in this spectacular three-day festival. Come enjoy the art installations and craft beer village at this unique festival. The event will have a re-entry policy. You can get your tickets online.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Dispute between neighbors leads to fatal shooting in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An argument between neighbors in Chollas View Monday led to a shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead. The fatal gunfire in the 700 block of 44th Street was reported shortly after 6 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. Paramedics took the victim...
SAN DIEGO, CA

