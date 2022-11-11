Read full article on original website
coronadonewsca.com
Islander Girls Golf Team Finishes Third In CIF DII Playoffs
It was a case of winner-take-all this past week for the Islanders girls golf team. After a fantastic regular season and some strong early postseason returns, the Islanders were one match-day win away from hoisting the CIF DII Title high above their heads. However, going up vs. fellow powerhouses such...
mwcconnection.com
Spartans surrender most points in a game this year in loss to Aztecs
After San Jose State (6-3, 4-2 MW) finally got off to a fast offensive start and a 14-0 lead over San Diego State (6-4, 4-2 MW) in the first quarter, the Spartans went to sleep in a 43-27 loss. It’s the most points the Spartans have given up this year....
No. 17 San Diego State adding to Stanford’s challenges
Stanford’s challenging non-conference schedule will continue Tuesday night when the Cardinal host No. 17 San Diego State at Palo Alto,
Vodka billboard with SDSU athletics logo stirs controversy
SAN DIEGO — A billboard advertising an alcohol brand as the official vodka for San Diego State Athletics is raising controversy. "I've been here most my life and even graduated from San Diego State," said Susan Hopps-Tatum. Hopps-Tatum and Debra Maxie are neighbors. They live near the university and...
Two horses collapse, die at Del Mar Racetrack on opening weekend
A racehorse collapsed and died at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on opening day of the track's fall season.
nomadlawyer.org
Oceanside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Oceanside, California
What is the closest major city to Oceanside California?. Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Oceanside California. For visitors to Oceanside California, there are many different things to do. The city is full of amusement parks and historic sites. There are also numerous local murals to see. Whether you love to eat, shop, or bike, you’ll find something to enjoy in this beautiful city.
pacificsandiego.com
Top Golf going forward with two new high-tech driving range venues in San Diego
Trendy golf entertainment outfit Topgolf is pushing ahead with plans to build two new high-tech driving range venues in San Diego — one on waterfront land across from San Diego International Airport and a second at an existing driving range in Sorrento Valley. The company, an arm of what...
Looking to buy a home? Chula Vista launches first-time homebuyer program
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated story on November 9, 2022. Are you looking to buy a home in Chula Vista? The City of Chula Vista just re-launched a program that helps low-income families buy their first homes.
Eastbound lanes of Coronado Bridge reopened following accident
All eastbound lanes of the Coronado Bridge have reopened, said the City of Coronado in a follow-up tweet around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.
thehoovercardinal.org
One of the best in San Diego
One of my favorite places to go eat is Santa Ana Fresh Mexican Food. Santa Ana´s has been a restaurant that has been putting out authentic Mexican flavors for over 22 years. It was founded by Julio Posada. When I go to eat at the restaurant, I usually get...
NBC San Diego
Weather: Hazardous Gusty Santa Ana Winds Headed to San Diego Area
Santa Ana winds will cover the San Diego area this week, blowing hard enough to potentially topple trees and make driving hazardous in some highland locales, according to forecasters. The gusty conditions will kick in Tuesday evening and become more intense and widespread on Wednesday, the National Weather Service reported.
kusi.com
Bayview Baptist Church to give away 18-wheeler full of turkeys
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Bayview Church is truly going to encompass the spirit of giving and thankfulness this month by donating an 18-wheeler full of turkeys to those in need. One thing that makes this donation event so unique is the church’s “no questions asked” policy for those...
Martinez’s lead prompts Hemmerling to concede in San Diego County sheriff race
Undersheriff Kelly Anne Martinez is in position to become the first female San Diego County sheriff after Republican John Hemmerling conceded to his Democratic opponent, Hemmerling's team confirmed to FOX 5 Monday.
coronadonewsca.com
Coronado Playhouse Announces 2023 Season!
Coronado Playhouse proudly announces their 78th season. 2023 features bold comedies, beloved musicals, a FREE Classic Series production, and an exciting world-premiere through our partnership program. Once again, the Playhouse offers programming audiences have come to love and expect from the second oldest arts organization in San Diego County. Audiences...
californiaexaminer.net
Chula Vista High School Senior Stabbed To Death At Party
After midnight on Saturday, police were called to a party on Rigley Street due to reports of a brawl. When officers came, Castillo had been stabbed many times. CVPD said that despite their best efforts, the man died from his wounds before he could be taken to a hospital. A...
coronadonewsca.com
Mandelbaum Family Lecture Series Kicks Off 2022-23 Season
The San Diego Center for Jewish Culture’s 2022-2023 Mandelbaum Family Lecture Series kicks off its season of free lectures with Dr. Amelia Glaser, Endowed Chair in Judaic Studies at UC San Diego. Her lecture titled, “Mine from ’33, Yours from ’41: Translating Trauma in Contemporary Ukrainian Poetry” will take place at the Coronado Public Library’s Winn Room on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. For more information and to register please visit www.lfjcc.org/learning.
Father stabs son during fight in Mission Bay: SDPD
A father and son were hospitalized Monday after an altercation between the two men led to a stabbing, the San Diego Police Department said.
El Cajon community raving over 99-cent Tijuana-style tacos
EL CAJON, Calif. — No, your eyes aren't deceiving you – an El Cajon taqueria slips Tijuana-style tacos for 99 cents. El Cilantro Mexican Grill in the El Cajon area of San Diego County has drawn many food lovers and curious individuals to see what all the hype is about.
chulavistatoday.com
Events happening in San Diego throughout November!
Nov 18 - Nov 20, 2022. Music is always a good excuse to go out and enjoy time with your peers. But you know what makes it even better? Adding a touch of art to it. This Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival offers an opportunity to enjoy live music from over 80 different bands, culinary and arts in this spectacular three-day festival. Come enjoy the art installations and craft beer village at this unique festival. The event will have a re-entry policy. You can get your tickets online.
kusi.com
Dispute between neighbors leads to fatal shooting in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An argument between neighbors in Chollas View Monday led to a shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead. The fatal gunfire in the 700 block of 44th Street was reported shortly after 6 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. Paramedics took the victim...
