golfmagic.com
Former PGA Tour winner says Charlie Woods has a BETTER SWING than Tiger!
PGA Tour winner and coach Brad Faxon said Charlie Woods' swing "looked better than Tiger's" as the young star played in the Notah Begay III Junior Golf Championship earlier this week. Speaking to SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, Faxon was as excited as everyone by the footage of Charlie's impressive swing...
Golf Digest
‘Swing hard and don’t worry’: The swing secrets of golf’s newest bomber
"Boomer Sooner" is the fight song for the University of Oklahoma’s athletic teams, but it just as well could be the nickname for former Sooner golf standout Chris Gotterup. Last year, in eight PGA Tour starts, the 2022 Haskins Award winner (national college player of the year) averaged a whopping 326.5 yards per drive. Had he played in enough events to qualify, he would have won the distance title by more than five yards. Gotterup’s average clubhead speed also ranked among the leaders at 128 miles per hour, and that’s just his “cruising” speed. He says he can crank it up to 133 mph.
GolfWRX
Recent tour winner reveals why he ‘got the boot’ from LIV Golf after one event
Over the weekend, Andy Ogletree came through with his first ever professional victory after winning the Asian Tour’s International Series Egypt. The 2019 U.S. Amateur champion was pegged as having superstar potential but has struggled throughout the early part of his career. However, he quickly learned how hard it...
GolfWRX
Sergio Garcia may just have accidentally revealed LIV’s next big name signing
LIV Golf has no doubt that its inaugural season was a success. Despite no television deal and much furor over the morality and “dubious” process of tempting some of the best players in the world to the Saudi-backed tour, the mini-season was certainly as advertised — “golf but louder.”
Prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour, folks. Just ask this week’s winner, Tony Finau. The 33-year-old is on fire as of late, with three wins in his last seven starts on Tour. Finau boat raced the field Sunday to win the 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open by four shots at 16 under at Memorial Park Golf Course for the fifth PGA Tour win of his career. For his efforts, Finau will take home the top prize of $1.512 million, with runner-up Tyson Alexander earning a cool $915,600.
Golf Digest
How to cheat at golf
Master criminal Willie Sutton said it best when asked why he robbed so many banks: “Because that’s where the money is.” Shaving shots on the golf course has the same obvious, irresistible allure for some players. You probably know a golfer who would foot-wedge a ball if it meant winning the fourth flight of a charity best ball.
Tommy Fleetwood fights back tears after ending three-year wait for win
An emotional Tommy Fleetwood belatedly made a successful defence of his Nedbank Golf Challenge title to end a three-year winless drought.Fleetwood carded a closing 67 on a weather-affected final day to finish 11 under par and a shot ahead of New Zealand’s Ryan Fox, who bogeyed the 72nd hole after mis-hitting his tee shot and failing to reach the fairway.India’s Shubhankar Sharma had shared the lead with playing partners Fleetwood and Fox after 15 holes but bogeyed the 16th and 17th and had to settle for third place on nine under.An emotional moment for @TommyFleetwood1 as he becomes a winner...
GolfWRX
Club Junkie Special: The Holiday Gift Guide with Rodney Chamblee of PGA TOUR Superstore
Holiday season is approaching so fast it is scary. Rodney Chamblee, from PGA TOUR Superstore, joins me to talk about a ton of gift ideas at any budget. From clubs, to full simulators, to some great stocking stuffer ideas. And don’t forget to check out our Holiday Gift Guide.
studyfinds.org
Best Golf Balls for 2023: Top 5 Products Most Recommended By Experts
There’s nothing quite like waking up and hitting the links for a game of golf with a few friends. But, not having the right golf equipment for your round can kill your good time, impacting your scorecard and leaving you scrambling on the greens. Whether you’re just starting to enjoy the game or you’re a seasoned golfer with years of experience, having the best golf balls to match your style of play is one of the keys to being a great golfer.
thegolfnewsnet.com
2022 The RSM Classic PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks
PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games. For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations. We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks...
SkySports
Rory McIlroy calls on Greg Norman to leave LIV Golf role to help end 'stalemate' within golf
Rory McIlroy has called on Greg Norman to leave his role at LIV Golf to get an "adult in the room" to help end the "stalemate" in the dispute between golf's tours. McIlroy has been a loyal supporter of golf's established tours in their legal battle with the Saudi-funded breakaway circuit, with the world No 1 believing it may take chief-executive Norman exiting LIV Golf to get any resolution within the sport.
Golf Digest
Learn from the 4,238th Best Swing Coach in America
Anyone can plunk down hundreds, if not thousands, and take a lesson from one of Golf Digest’s 50 Best Teachers in America. But you’re really missing out if you don’t heed the advice of this guy. He has been giving lessons at Ed’s Golf Range and Bait Shop since 1986, and he guarantees to impact your handicap by at least five shots.
Golf Digest
Defending champ Collin Morikawa WDs from DP World Tour Championship
The DP World Tour Championship hasn’t had a repeat winner since its inception in 2009, and that will remain the case for at least another year. Collin Morikawa, who became the first American to win the then European Tour’s season finale in 2021—and, in the process, claim the Old World circuit’s year-long points title—announced via social media on Monday that he has withdrawn from the event at Jumeirah Golf Estate in Dubai, citing “upcoming personal commitments.”
Golf Digest
Tyson Alexander's second-place finish in Houston a testament to perseverance
Normally, when you hear a story of a player posting a high finish out of nowhere, that player is either young, or has spent time near the top before falling into the abyss (see: Brendon Todd, twice). On Sunday, when Tyson Alexander finished second at the Cadence Bank Houston Open while Tony Finau ran away with the title, the 34-year-old accomplished something you rarely see on the PGA Tour—someone breaking through for the first time after more than a decade as a pro.
Rory McIlroy says Greg Norman should ‘exit stage left’ and quit as LIV Golf chief
Rory McIlroy believes Greg Norman should quit as LIV Golf chief executive to allow the “adults” to negotiate a peace settlement in golf’s civil war. McIlroy has been the biggest supporter of the established tours in their battle with the Saudi-funded breakaway circuit, but recently called for a compromise to be reached between the rival factions. However, McIlroy believes that will be impossible if Norman remains at the helm of LIV Golf, which is expanding to a 14-event league schedule in 2023.
Long on Memories If Not Yards, Golf's Short Course Craze Is Here to Stay
Visitors to a number of top resorts have found short courses to be not just an entertaining alternative but a highlight of the entire trip.
Golf Digest
D!#k Moves: A compendium of self-absorbed golfer behavior
Forgive the low language, but there’s really no other way to describe them. As golfers, you know one when you see one. Sometimes bigger but mostly small, these are the actions that reveal a crack where you can peek into a person’s true soul. They are committed by all genders, and if the cast of Seinfeld were all golfers, the following could inspire 26 episodes. To protect the guilty as well as themselves, the members of our editorial staff have forgone bylines.
Golf.com
The top 9 cuts of beef and how to cook them, according to a golf-club chef
Welcome to Clubhouse Eats, where we celebrate the game’s most delectable food and drink. Hope you brought your appetites. Steaks are a bit like golf holes. A ribeye, a NY strip and a skirt steak all share notable similarities, for example, but they’re also distinguished by key factors that render some more desirable than others.
GolfWRX
Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (11/14/22): Titleist TSR2 fairway wood
At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
