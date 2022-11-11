"Boomer Sooner" is the fight song for the University of Oklahoma’s athletic teams, but it just as well could be the nickname for former Sooner golf standout Chris Gotterup. Last year, in eight PGA Tour starts, the 2022 Haskins Award winner (national college player of the year) averaged a whopping 326.5 yards per drive. Had he played in enough events to qualify, he would have won the distance title by more than five yards. Gotterup’s average clubhead speed also ranked among the leaders at 128 miles per hour, and that’s just his “cruising” speed. He says he can crank it up to 133 mph.

NORMAN, OK ・ 15 HOURS AGO