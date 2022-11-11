ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Hill

Welcoming the largest generator of clean power in the US

Nuclear reactors are America’s clean energy battleships. They make up the majority of our zero-carbon power, and we are at a crossroads. Our nuclear energy muscles were beginning to atrophy, but the technology is making a roaring comeback. The existing fleet of reactors started to shrink from 104 reactors...
GEORGIA STATE
pv-magazine-usa.com

As China expands energy storage manufacturing, the U.S. can step up to compete

Whether it’s California’s record-breaking heat waves causing narrowly avoided blackouts or Texas’ billion dollar efforts to keep the lights on, the need for resilient stationary energy storage systems throughout the United States has never been more acute. Unfortunately, the deployment of these systems is inhibited by serious issues with the lithium-ion batteries used in these systems. Bottlenecks in the battery supply chain and the increasing occurrence of catastrophic fires are the most serious of these issues. The U.S. can address both by developing a domestic battery supply chain whose products are tailored to the unique needs of the stationary energy storage market. Accomplishing this will enable a rapid transition to reliable electrical grids powered by renewable energy.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheConversationAU

Batteries of gravity and water: we found 1,500 new pumped hydro sites next to existing reservoirs

In eight years, Australia wants to be four-fifths powered by renewables. Solar and wind investment is pouring in. But to firm the renewables and overcome the intermittency, we need overnight energy storage. That’s why there’s so much interest in pumped hydro. At its simplest, pumped hydro involves two dams, one high on a hill and one down in a valley, with pipes and turbines connecting them. You store electricity by pumping water uphill to the upper reservoir on sunny and windy days – and turn it back into power at night or during calm or cloudy days by letting the...
electrek.co

GM’s exploring V2H, V2G, and Virtual Power Plant capabilities for EVs

General Motors (GM) is looking to accelerate the adoption of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capabilities in EVs. A new partnership with San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) will investigate integrating bidirectional charging into the grid to improve energy distribution. It’s no secret by now, GM is going all in on electric vehicles...
The Verge

Panasonic breaks ground on $4 billion EV battery plant in Kansas

Four months after selecting De Soto, Kansas, as the location of its future EV battery plant, Panasonic has broken ground on the $4 billion facility — an important step as the US aims to increase the number of electric vehicle batteries that are assembled domestically. The facility will primarily...
DE SOTO, KS
myscience.org

Extra 1,500 pumped hydro sites could bolster energy grids

Researchers from The Australian National University (ANU) have released a detailed study outlining 1,500 additional locations across the country that could potentially be used to build pumped hydro energy storage (PHES) facilities. If developed, the sites would be key to developing cost-effective, reliable, and 100 per cent renewable electricity grids.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Visualizing the remarkable progress of solar energy

Solar energy is now in the center stage of the United States’ plans for a decarbonized economy, representing 70% of high-probability utility-scale power capacity planned through 2025. Solar’s rise to the top as a key energy resource now seems inevitable, but its fate was not always sealed. The technology...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CNET

Do Blackouts Affect Homes With Solar Panels? Sometimes

This story is part of Choosing Earth, a series that chronicles the impact of climate change and explores what's being done about the problem. Blackouts happen. They can be a minor inconvenience, a serious health concern or something in between, but most people would rather avoid them, especially if they're unprepared. The rise in rooftop solar panel installations might suggest more and more people are leaving blackouts behind, but even rooftop solar panels aren't immune.
solarindustrymag.com

DOE Releases $350 Million for Energy Storage Demonstration Projects

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has released nearly $350 million for emerging long-duration energy storage (LDES) demonstration projects capable of delivering electricity for 10 to 24 hours or longer to support a low-cost, reliable, carbon-free electric grid. The funding opportunity will advance new renewable energy technologies, enhance the capabilities...
solarpowerworldonline.com

Philadelphia Solar panels to begin US manufacturing through JV with Translucent Energy

Translucent Energy, a U.S. solar technology company, is entering a joint-venture with Jordan-based solar panel manufacturer Philadelphia Solar to bring solar modules to the U.S. market. The company, currently operating as Trading Philadelphia Solar, plans to establish a U.S. manufacturing arm of Philadelphia Solar modules by the end of this year, with full U.S. production by 2024.
getnews.info

Residential Energy Storage Market to Surpass $1,828 million by 2027

“Browse 297 market data Tables and 58 Figures spread through 271 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Residential Energy Storage Market by Power Rating (3-6 kW, 6-10 kW, 10-20 kW), Connectivity (On-Grid, Off-Grid), Technology (Lead-Acid, Lithium-Ion), Ownership (Customer, Utility, Third-Party), Operation (Standalone, Solar), Region – Forecast to 2027″”
The Hill

Natural gas: A wellspring for the US and global energy future

Flawed energy policies are harming our ability to meet everyday needs. That is the conclusion of a soon-to-be-released paper focusing on the value of fuels such as natural gas with regard to maintaining and improving human health and welfare. Natural gas, explains the report from the McNair Center at Northwood University and Michigan’s Mackinac Center, is a wellspring for America and the world’s energy future.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Pyramid

Utah company aims to make waves creating lithium-ion batteries

With the electric vehicle market booming, one Utah County company is looking to help the U.S. gain a foothold in the lithium-ion battery business. According to the International Energy Agency, sales of electric cars hit 6.6 million in 2021 — more than tripling their market share from two years earlier. That growth isn’t projected to slow down anytime soon.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Lord Ganesh

Unprecedented Global Chip Shortage Pushes Electric Vehicle Delays Into Years

Electric vehicles have gained a lot of traction recently, as they’ve become both cheaper to produce and more accessible to the general public. Some electric vehicle companies are even rumored to be at least doubling their production shortly, which has led to an unprecedented global shortage of chips that power electric cars—which could delay those companies from reaching their goals.
scitechdaily.com

Biofuel Research: Full Decarbonization of U.S. Aviation Sector Is Within Grasp

Research demonstrates a pathway to sustainably produce biojet fuel domestically and meet the country’s growing aviation fuel demand. Every day in the United States, 45,000 planes fly across the country carrying some 1.7 million passengers. A frequent traveler’s individual contribution to climate change is dominated by aviation, and yet is one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonize.

