Michigan State

rv-pro.com

Camping World Acquires Alabama’s Ashley Outdoors

Camping World Holdings announced an agreement to acquire Ashley Outdoors, a family-owned RV Dealership, in Salem, Alabama. The acquisition is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2023,. This store joins Camping World’s existing Alabama locations in Calera, Dothan, Anniston and Robertsdale. “This acquisition continues our growth strategy...
SALEM, AL
WILX-TV

Man found dead in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police said one man was found dead near a dumpster Monday morning in Lansing Township. Update: Check your cameras: Lansing Township police investigating after body dumped. The incident happened near St. Joseph Highway. Lansing Township Police said they got a call from a business in...
LANSING, MI

