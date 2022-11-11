ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Findlay, OH

13abc.com

TPS Board of Education member to become Ohio School Board Association President

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A current member of the Toledo Public Schools Board of Education will become the 2023 President of the Ohio School Board Association. Chris Varwig, a graduate from E.L. Bowsher High School, will officially be named as the 2023 President of the OSBA on Nov. 15 at the organization’s annual fall conference.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG elementary schools name Bobcat Proud students of the month

Bowling Green City Schools’ elementaries have selected Bobcat Proud students for October. The students are recognized for being responsible, respectful and safe. Conneaut Elementary: Addison Cope, Leah Warden, Layla McFann, Janelle Parker, Kai James, Layla Wood, Makayla Matheson, Rylin Bomeli, Drew Sauber, Caitlyn Bartholomew, Eleanor Womack, Brielle Moore, Brantley Newby, Connor Lindquist, Scarlet Sears, Gracelyn Boswell, Jayce Garman, Lauren Carney, Leeyondre Elvoid, Ruby Fredericks, Lyndsay Ashman, Rano Rakhimova.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sciotopost.com

Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight

SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
SWANTON, OH
The Lima News

Leipsic students among top business students

LEIPSIC — Three students at Leipsic High School scored among the top business students nationwide on rigorous exams to test their business knowledge. The exams are part of the school’s High School of Business program, a national accelerated business administration program of MBA Research and Curriculum Center. Over 6,000 students from across the nation participated in the program during the 2021-22 school year.
LEIPSIC, OH
Sidney Daily News

Donations to help with nurse practitioners, dentist costs

SIDNEY — Compassionate Care of Shelby County is a faith-based healthcare center with the mission to respectfully provide quality care and hope to the uninsured and underserved of Shelby County. Match Day gifts given on behalf of Compassionate Care will help offset the cost of their nurse practitioners and...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Toledo, OH

The city of Toledo is on a beautiful waterfront location on the northwestern side of Ohio, offering plenty of free things to do. Toledo is the seat of Lucas County and is a major port city on the west side of Lake Erie, one of the five bodies of water in the Great Lakes.
TOLEDO, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Glenn to host landlord meeting

LIMA — Sixth Ward Council Member Derry Glenn, will be hosting a meeting for landlords on Tuesday. Glenn will be hosting a conversation on Nov. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Wingate Hotel in downtown Lima. The goal of the meeting is to build a bridge between landlords and tenants in Lima.
LIMA, OH
sent-trib.com

Senior center offers events, lunch and dinner

The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Sad kernel: Shirley’s Popcorn to close Lima store

LIMA — The fresh smell of butter and salt on newly popped popcorn is a warm and friendly greeting when going to watch a new movie. A company that decided to expand its territory is now closing stores in Lima and Findlay. Shirley’s Popcorn, a staple in the Northwest...
LIMA, OH
findlay.edu

Daniel Garcia Earns Athlete of the Week

Findlay, Ohio - The Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) announced its Athlete of the Week selections for the previous seven days on Monday, Nov. 14. Findlay swimmer Daniel Garcia earned Men's Athlete of the Week following a standout performance in the pool against Lewis University last Saturday. Garcia won three...
FINDLAY, OH
sent-trib.com

Wood County Health Department conducts inspections

The Wood County Health Department during the last week of October conducted inspections in Perrysburg, Northwood, Bowling Green and Weston. The following inspections were done Oct. 24. Dunkin Donuts/Shree Donuts Inc., 26555 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, which were employee food, drink or tobacco in non-designated area...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Blown away: Remembering the 2002 Van Wert tornado

VAN WERT — Driving Lincoln Highway into Van Wert, there is little to suggest that 20 years ago, on Nov. 10, 2002, the area was devastated by an F4 tornado. The tornado followed a path across Van Wert County and into Putnam County, reaching its peak speeds on the western edge of Van Wert. An F4 tornado can have wind speeds of approximately 207 to 260 miles per hour, causing damage to even solidly built structures.
VAN WERT, OH
13abc.com

TFRD: smoke alarms saved Toledo family of six

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters credit smoke alarms for saving the lives of a family whose home went up in flames in Toledo on Sunday. According to Toledo Fire and Rescue officials, a home on Nevada in Toledo caught fire Sunday morning and was deemed a total loss. A family of six, with four children and two adults, all made it out of the home safely -- but the incident commander says that by all accounts, they would not have made it out without the smoke alarms firefighters had provided for the family just months earlier.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg Township dispatch may need 911 service

LIME CITY — Plans for a new or renovated Perrysburg Township administration building have been solidifying, with the choice of a new architect on the horizon. Selecting an architect is the next step, and it was almost made at the Nov. 2 Perrysburg Township Trustees meeting. Three companies are...
PERRYSBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

2 women among the latest Fugitives of the Week list

MANSFIELD — Two men and two women, one with tri-county ties in Richland, Ashland and Crawford County, are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH

