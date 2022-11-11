Read full article on original website
13abc.com
TPS Board of Education member to become Ohio School Board Association President
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A current member of the Toledo Public Schools Board of Education will become the 2023 President of the Ohio School Board Association. Chris Varwig, a graduate from E.L. Bowsher High School, will officially be named as the 2023 President of the OSBA on Nov. 15 at the organization’s annual fall conference.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG elementary schools name Bobcat Proud students of the month
Bowling Green City Schools’ elementaries have selected Bobcat Proud students for October. The students are recognized for being responsible, respectful and safe. Conneaut Elementary: Addison Cope, Leah Warden, Layla McFann, Janelle Parker, Kai James, Layla Wood, Makayla Matheson, Rylin Bomeli, Drew Sauber, Caitlyn Bartholomew, Eleanor Womack, Brielle Moore, Brantley Newby, Connor Lindquist, Scarlet Sears, Gracelyn Boswell, Jayce Garman, Lauren Carney, Leeyondre Elvoid, Ruby Fredericks, Lyndsay Ashman, Rano Rakhimova.
Local shelters raising awareness for National Hunger and Homelessness Week
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — As the holidays approach, people take time to consider what they're thankful for. Some choose to donate to others. The Bethany House in Toledo is asking you to think of them and other local shelters this week. Over the weekend, people 'filled the truck' with...
sciotopost.com
Here Comes the Boom, Night Flying Over Ohio Will Start Tonight
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying starting Tonight and throughout the week. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Leipsic students among top business students
LEIPSIC — Three students at Leipsic High School scored among the top business students nationwide on rigorous exams to test their business knowledge. The exams are part of the school’s High School of Business program, a national accelerated business administration program of MBA Research and Curriculum Center. Over 6,000 students from across the nation participated in the program during the 2021-22 school year.
Sidney Daily News
Donations to help with nurse practitioners, dentist costs
SIDNEY — Compassionate Care of Shelby County is a faith-based healthcare center with the mission to respectfully provide quality care and hope to the uninsured and underserved of Shelby County. Match Day gifts given on behalf of Compassionate Care will help offset the cost of their nurse practitioners and...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Toledo, OH
The city of Toledo is on a beautiful waterfront location on the northwestern side of Ohio, offering plenty of free things to do. Toledo is the seat of Lucas County and is a major port city on the west side of Lake Erie, one of the five bodies of water in the Great Lakes.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burger places in Ohio, every day of the week.
Glenn to host landlord meeting
LIMA — Sixth Ward Council Member Derry Glenn, will be hosting a meeting for landlords on Tuesday. Glenn will be hosting a conversation on Nov. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Wingate Hotel in downtown Lima. The goal of the meeting is to build a bridge between landlords and tenants in Lima.
Nutrien Lima emergency response team finishes strong in competition
LIMA – Members of the Nutrien Lima Emergency Response Team brought home one first-place award and two runner-up awards from an international ERT competition last week at the South Carolina Fire Academy. Teams from nine different Nutrien nitrogen plants from the United States, Canada and Trinidad competed in 7...
sent-trib.com
Senior center offers events, lunch and dinner
The following events will take place next week through the Wood County Committee on Aging/Wood County Senior Center. To register for any of the following programming, call the programs department at 419-353-5661 or 800-367-4935 or email programs@wccoa.net. To receive Zoom login info weekly, sign up for the email list by...
13abc.com
The Grand Lodge Food Pantry hosts food distribution for Toledo area families in need
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Grand Lodge Food Pantry supports Toledo area families in need with its food distribution on Thursday. The food distribution will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the TPPA building located on 1947 Franklin Avenue. Attendees must be 18 years of age or older...
Sad kernel: Shirley’s Popcorn to close Lima store
LIMA — The fresh smell of butter and salt on newly popped popcorn is a warm and friendly greeting when going to watch a new movie. A company that decided to expand its territory is now closing stores in Lima and Findlay. Shirley’s Popcorn, a staple in the Northwest...
findlay.edu
Daniel Garcia Earns Athlete of the Week
Findlay, Ohio - The Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) announced its Athlete of the Week selections for the previous seven days on Monday, Nov. 14. Findlay swimmer Daniel Garcia earned Men's Athlete of the Week following a standout performance in the pool against Lewis University last Saturday. Garcia won three...
This Ohio city is paying off $1.6 million in medical debt with pandemic money
money spread outPhoto by Giorgio Trovato (Creative Commons) Toledo and Lucas County plan to use federal pandemic-relief dollars toward erasing residents’ medical debt, in an effort to help handle a problem that is costing consumers nationwide at least $195 billion.
sent-trib.com
Wood County Health Department conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department during the last week of October conducted inspections in Perrysburg, Northwood, Bowling Green and Weston. The following inspections were done Oct. 24. Dunkin Donuts/Shree Donuts Inc., 26555 N. Dixie Hwy., Perrysburg, had three non-critical offenses, which were employee food, drink or tobacco in non-designated area...
Lima News
Blown away: Remembering the 2002 Van Wert tornado
VAN WERT — Driving Lincoln Highway into Van Wert, there is little to suggest that 20 years ago, on Nov. 10, 2002, the area was devastated by an F4 tornado. The tornado followed a path across Van Wert County and into Putnam County, reaching its peak speeds on the western edge of Van Wert. An F4 tornado can have wind speeds of approximately 207 to 260 miles per hour, causing damage to even solidly built structures.
13abc.com
TFRD: smoke alarms saved Toledo family of six
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters credit smoke alarms for saving the lives of a family whose home went up in flames in Toledo on Sunday. According to Toledo Fire and Rescue officials, a home on Nevada in Toledo caught fire Sunday morning and was deemed a total loss. A family of six, with four children and two adults, all made it out of the home safely -- but the incident commander says that by all accounts, they would not have made it out without the smoke alarms firefighters had provided for the family just months earlier.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg Township dispatch may need 911 service
LIME CITY — Plans for a new or renovated Perrysburg Township administration building have been solidifying, with the choice of a new architect on the horizon. Selecting an architect is the next step, and it was almost made at the Nov. 2 Perrysburg Township Trustees meeting. Three companies are...
richlandsource.com
2 women among the latest Fugitives of the Week list
MANSFIELD — Two men and two women, one with tri-county ties in Richland, Ashland and Crawford County, are part of the Fugitives of the Week list provided by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the...
