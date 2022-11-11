Read full article on original website
Meet the Black Military Veteran Turned Entrepreneur Who Wants Black Women To Let Go
Tabatha Turman, army veteran, mother, author, and CEO of IFAS-LLC, supports Black women in hanging up the superwoman cape. The hardworking mother of two learned to delegate while serving in the army and juggling her duties at home. When she retired from the military to launch her government consulting firm, which recently was awarded a $350M federal contract, she deepened her commitment to achieving balance amid burnout.
How One Young Entrepreneur Aims To Continue His Grandfather’s Gardening Legacy Through App
Entrepreneur Jones Mays II is on a mission to integrate the usage of technology and help improve the agriculture of communities all across the world. Mays II, 17, is a senior student at Carnegie Vanguard High School in Houston, Texas, and has successfully developed and founded an app using both his passions of gardening and technology.
EXCLUSIVE: Loewe’s First L.A. Store Is Filled With Sun, Ceramics and a Bust of Justin Bieber
Casa Loewe has opened its doors in Los Angeles at long last, with a 3,700-square-foot store on Rodeo Drive that’s filled with sun, ceramics and a bust of Justin Bieber. The painted wood rendering of the pop star’s pretty head by American artist Paul Pfeiffer was the subject of much tinkering Tuesday morning, when Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson was inspecting the artworks he’d curated for the store, and suggested Bieber’s tattooed arms sitting on a glass case in another room might be situated closer to his head.More from WWDInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's...
ADCOLOR Unveils Additional Speakers and Programming for 2022 Conference
ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting professionals of color and diversity in the creative industries, today unveiled additional details for its ADCOLOR 2022 Conference. With sessions spanning November 17 to 19, the three-day conference will include a wide range of speakers, topics and events embodying this year’s...
Femme It Forward Announces Inaugural Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala
Femme It Forward, the revolutionary female-led music and entertainment company empowering creative and accomplished female visionaries, announced that it will host its inaugural Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala, recognizing trailblazing women in entertainment who empower, uplift, and inspire change. Convening a host of notables, artists, influencers, executives, and tastemakers for...
HBCU Grad Inspires Women To Reclaim the ‘Sexy’ in Self-Care
Proud HBCU grad Kimberly Biggs Roberson is an entrepreneur who inspires, motivates, and encourages women to reclaim the “sexy” in self-care through self-appreciation events. She is the founder of the S.I.S (Self Care Is Sexy) brand, offering “dope energy” products and services through celebration and creation. A motivational...
NASA launches Artemis I rocket to the moon
NASA is launching its first return to the moon in over 50 years. Watch live in the player above. The Artemis I Moon Rocket is scheduled to launch on Nov. 16 at 1:04 a.m. Eastern time from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. There will be a 120-minute window scheduled for the launch. After repeated […]
Royal College of Art Announces Full-Tuition Virgil Abloh Scholarship for Low-Income Black British Students
Initiatives for students in the arts are often crucial to their success. A low-income Black British student currently enrolled in the Royal College of Arts School of Design is being scouted to receive a full-tuition scholarship totaling £35,000 ($39,865), according to The Architect’s Newspaper. The scholarship is being awarded in honor of the late American fashion designer, artist, architect, and creative director Virgil Abloh who is recognized for his clothing venture Off-White and studio Alaska Alaska.
Meet the Woman Who Opened Minnesota’s First Black-Owned Bridal Store
A lack of diversity in the bridal industry can leave a lot of brides-to-be disappointed when shopping for their wedding dress. “The bridal industry, I know it lacks diversity and representation of different cultures and backgrounds,” Love said. “I get tons of customers that walk into this bridal shop...
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
